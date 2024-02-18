Online Ordering Coming Soon!
Poke Burri / Lifting Noodles Orlando
Food
STARTERS
- Ginger Miso Salad$5.00
Lettuce, cabbage, carrots, ginger miso dressing
- Spicy Tuna Nacho$9.25
Spicy tuna, avocado, wonton chips, eel sauce, spicy mayo
- Crispy Veggie Fried Spring Rolls (3 pc)$5.25
Vegetarian fried spring rolls served w/ sweet chili
- Fried Pork Gyoza (5 pc)$7.50
Fried pork dumplings w/ house made ginger soy dipping sauce
- Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts$7.50
Deep fried brussels sprouts glazed w/ house made sweet red chili sauce
- Crispy Chicken Nachos$9.00
Crispy chicken, avocado, wonton nacho, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and sesame seeds.
- Wakame Seaweed Salad$7.50
- Tokyo Fries$6.50
Seasoned French fries sprinkled with Japanese furikake and served with yum yum sauce.
- Kimchi and rice balls (3)$6.00
Kimchi and rice formed into a ball, coated with panko and deep fried. Topped with spicy korean sauce
POKE BOWLS
- All Stars Bowl$22.00
Shrimp tempura, raw tuna, raw salmon, spicy tuna, crab salad, lettuce, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo, pickled ginger, and masago
- SUPER Poke Bowl$18.50
Fresh tuna, salmon, spicy tuna, crab salad, lettuce, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo, ginger
- Dynamite Bowl$16.75
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, cabbage, avocado, edamame, eel sauce, spicy Korean sauce, jalapeno, ginger
- Fresh Salmon Bowl$16.00
Fresh seasoned raw salmon, lettuce, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo, pickled ginger
- Fresh Tuna Bowl$16.00
Fresh seasoned raw tuna, lettuce, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo, pickled ginger
- 1/2 Salmon and 1/2 Tuna Poke Bowl$16.00
Fresh seasoned raw salmon and raw tuna, lettuce, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo, pickled ginger
- Tangy Crab & Shrimp Bowl$16.50
Crab salad, shrimp tempura, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, cabbage, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, wasabi mayo, sriracha teriyaki, ginger
- Mighty Green Bowl (NO RICE)$16.50
Fresh seasoned tuna and salmon, lettuce, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, ginger miso dressing, ginger
- Panko Chicken Teriyaki Chili Peanut Bowl$16.00
Crispy chicken, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, cabbage, avocado, edamame, teriyaki, sweet chili sauce, ginger
- Soy-mate Crispy Tofu Bowl$16.00
Tofu, mix greens, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, ginger miso, chili peanut sauce, fried shallots, pickled ginger
SUSHI BURRITOS
- Ultra Roll$20.00
Shrimp tempura, fresh raw salmon, raw tuna, spicy tuna, crab salad, cream cheese, cucumber, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and masago
- Demogorgon$15.00
Spicy tuna, lettuce, cabbage, cucumber, eel sauce, spicy mayo, tempura flakes
- Wintergarden Special$15.00
Shrimp tempura, crab salad, spring mix, carrots, cucumber, eel sauce, sriracha hot sauce
- KungFu-rrito$15.75
Fresh raw tuna, raw salmon, cabbage, carrots, avocado, sriracha teriyaki, wasabi mayo, tempura flakes
- Devil’s Roll$15.75
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, lettuce, carrots, cabbage, eel sauce, spicy Korean sauce, jalapeno slices
- Black Pepper Chicken Roll$15.00
Crispy chicken, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, black pepper teriyaki sauce, fried onion
- Dancing Shrimp Roll$15.50
Shrimp tempura, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, sriracha teriyaki sauce, spicy mayo, tempura flakes
- Crispy Tofu Roll$14.50
Crispy tofu, spring mix, carrots, cucumber, ginger miso dressing, sweet chili peanut sauce, fried shallots
RAMEN NOODLES
- Tonkotsu “Classic” Ramen$15.50
Creamy pork broth, pork belly, noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds, and marinated soft-boiled egg
- Angry Zuko Ramen$15.50
Spicy creamy pork broth, pork belly, noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds, and marinated soft-boiled egg
- Miso Ramen$15.50
Creamy miso broth, pork belly, noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds, and marinated soft-boiled egg
- Spicy Tan Tan Ramen$16.50
Spicy creamy pork broth, pork belly, seasoned ground pork, noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds, and marinated soft-boiled egg
- Chicken Ramen$15.50
Creamy chicken broth, grilled chicken, noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds, fried onion, and marinated soft-boiled egg
- Popeye's Favorite Ramen$16.50
Creamy chicken broth, grilled chicken, noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds, fried onion, spinach, and marinated soft-boiled egg
- Shrimp Wontons and Noodles$16.50
Creamy chicken broth, shrimp wontons, egg noodles, sweet corn, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, black mushroom, scallions, sesame seeds, fried onion, and marinated soft-boiled egg
- Naruto Ramen$17.00
Creamy chicken broth, noodles, fish cake, shrimp, chicken, sweet corn, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, black mushroom, scallions, sesame seeds, and marinated soft-boiled egg
- 1-UP Ramen$15.50
Choose egg noodles or kale noodles. Creamy vegetarian broth, fried tofu, black mushroom, shiitake mushroom, bamboo shoots, sweet corn, scallions, bean sprouts, and sesame seeds
- Tom Yum Ramen$16.50
Choose Chicken, Shrimp, or Seafood. Creamy hot and sour shrimp broth, your protein choice, noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, sesame seeds, scallions, and marinated soft-boiled egg
- Original “Classic” Ramen$15.00
Creamy pork broth, pork belly, noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds, and marinated soft-boiled egg
Build Your Own POKE
SUSHI DONUTS
Build Your Own RAMEN
SIDES
- Side of Pork Belly$3.50
- Side of Grilled Chicken$3.50
- Side of Seasoned Ground Pork$3.50
- Side of Fried Tofu$3.50
- Side of Cooked Shrimp (4pc)$5.00
- Side of Shrimp Tempura (2pc)$3.00
- + Sauce$0.75
- Side of Broth$3.50
- Side of Egg Noodles$3.50
- Side of Kale Noodles$3.50
- 1 Scoop Fresh Seasoned Tuna$4.00
- 1 Scoop Fresh Seasoned Salmon$4.00
- Side of Tuna Strips$4.00
- Side of Salmon Strips$4.00
- 1 Scoop of Crab Salad$4.00
- Side of Kimchi$2.50
- Side of Cream Cheese$1.25
- Side of Mixed Veggies-Ramen$3.50
- Side of Sushi Rice$3.50
- Side of Wonton Chips$3.00
Sushi Corndog
Dessert
Beverages
Drinks
- Thai Milk Tea$5.75
- Dragon Fruit Lemonade$5.75
Dragon Fruit Lemonade with diced dragon fruit. Optional toppings available.
- Strawberry Lemonade$5.75
Strawberry Lemonade with sliced strawberry. Optional toppings available.
- Lychee Strawberry Refresher$5.75
Lychee Strawberry flavored soda with sliced strawberry. Optional toppings available.
- Dragon Fruit Refresher$5.75
Dragon fruit flavored soda with diced dragon fruit. Optional toppings available.
- Passionfruit Mango Refresher$5.75
Passion fruit mango flavored soda with diced passion fruit.
- Coke$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Water (plastic bottle)$2.00
- Coke Zero$2.00
- Perrier Water$2.50