Build Your Own

BYO Poke Bowl Regular

$13.95

Choose 1-2 Proteins

BYO Poke Bowl Large

$15.95

Choose 1-3 Proteins

BYO Poke Burrito

$13.95

Seaweed wrap with Sushi Rice, Choose up to 2 Protein

Signature Bowls

Aloha Bowl (Large)

$15.95

Salmon mix in w/ Green onion & Red onion tossed in Spicy mayo topped w/ Avocado, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Masago, Nori, Furikake, & Tempura Flakes.

Aloha Bowl (Regular)

$13.95

Salmon mix in w/ Green onion & Red onion tossed in Spicy mayo topped w/ Avocado, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Masago, Nori, Furikake, & Tempura Flakes.

Paradise Bowl (Large)

$15.95

Shrimp mix in w/ scallion, cilantro and red onion, toss in Yum Yum Sauce, top w/ Cucumber avocado, mango, crab salad, masago, corn, crispy onion and furikake

Paradise Bowl (Regular)

$13.95

Shrimp mix in w/ scallion, cilantro and red onion, toss in Yum Yum Sauce, top w/ Cucumber, avocado, mango, crab salad, masago, corn, crispy onion and furikake

Hana Wave (Large)

$15.95

Yellowtail mix in w/ Green onion & Red onion tossed in Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette Sauce topped w/ Crab Salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Carrots, Mango, Masago, Nori, Furikake, & crispy onion

Hana Wave (Regular)

$13.95

Yellowtail mix in w/ Green onion & Red onion tossed in Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette Sauce topped w/ Crab Salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Carrots, Mango, Masago, Nori, Furikake, & Crispy onion

Mahalo Bowl (Large)

$15.95

Ahi Tuna mix in w/ Red onion, Jalapeño, Green onion tossed in House Poké Sauce topped w/ Seaweed salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Micro Greens, Masago, Furikake, Nori and Tempura flakes on your choice of base.

Mahalo Bowl (Regular)

$13.95

Ahi Tuna mix in w/ Red onion, Jalapeno, & Green onion tossed in House Poké Sauce topped w/ Seaweed salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Micro Greens, Masago, Furikake, Nori and Tempura flakes on your choice of base.

Ocean Bowl (Large)

$15.95

Ahi Tuna & Salmon mix in w/ Green onion, & Jalapeño tossed in Miso Lime Sauce topped w/ Crab Salad, Edamame, Cucumber, Avocado, Carrots, Radish, Fried onion, Furikake, & Nori

Ocean Bowl (Regular)

$13.95

Ahi Tuna & Salmon mix in w/ Green onion, & Jalapeño tossed in Miso Lime Sauce topped w/ Crab Salad, Edamame, Cucumber, Avocado, Carrots, Radish, Crispy onion, Furikake, & Nori

Rainbow Ahi (Large)

$15.95

Ahi Tuna mix in w/ Green onion & Red onion tossed in Sesame Shoyu topped w/ Edamame, Carrots, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Radish, Mango, Masago, Nori, Furikake.

Rainbow Ahi (Regular)

$13.95

Ahi Tuna mix in w/ Green onion & Red onion tossed in Sesame Shoyu topped w/ Edamame, Carrots, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Radish, Mango, Masago, Nori, Furikake.

Surf Bum (Large)

$15.95

Octopus mix in w/ Green onion & Red onion tossed in Wasabi Yuzu topped w/ Seaweed Salad, Carrots, Radish, Edamame, Avocado, Masago, Furikake, Nori, & Crispy Onion

Surf Bum (Regular)

$13.95

Octopus mix in w/ Green onion & Red onion tossed in Wasabi Yuzu topped w/ Seaweed Salad, Carrots, Radish, Edamame, Avocado, Masago, Furikake, Nori, & Fried onion

Veggie Island (Large)

$15.95

Tofu mix in w/ Green onion & Cilantro tossed in House Poké sauce, topped w/ Seaweed salad, Corn, Carrots, Avocado, Cucumber, Nori, Furikake, & Fried onion.

Veggie Island (Regular)

$13.95

Tofu mix in w/ Green onion & Cilantro tossed in House Poké sauce, topped w/ Seaweed salad, Corn, Carrots, Avocado, Cucumber, Nori, Furikake, & Crispy Onion.

Honu Sunrise (Large)

$15.95

Chicken mix in w/ Green onion, Red onion & Jalapeño tossed in Teriyaki topped w/ Avocado, Cucumber, Micro Green, Carrot, Corn, Pineapple, Nori, Furikake, & Wonton Crisps.

Honu Sunrise (Regular)

$13.95

Chicken mix in w/ Green onion, Red onion & Jalapeño tossed in Teriyaki topped w/ Avocado, Cucumber, Micro Green, Carrot, Corn, Pineapple, Nori, Furikake, & Wonton Crisps.

Sides

Seaweed Salad (Side)

$5.95

Crab Salad (Side)

$5.95

Sushi Rice (Side)

$2.95

Brown Rice (Side)

$2.95

Quinoa (Side)

$3.95

Wonton Chips (Side)

$3.50

Bottled Drink

Coke (Bottle)

$2.25

Sprite (Bottle)

$2.25

Diet Coke (Bottle)

$2.25

Dr Pepper (Bottle)

$2.25

Root Beer (Bottle)

$2.25

Fanta Orange (Bottle)

$2.25

Lemonade (Bottle)

$2.25

Dasani

$2.25

Gold Peak Tea

$2.95

Hawaiian Sun

$2.95

Vitamin Water

$3.00

ITO EN Green Tea

$2.95

ITO EN Milk Tea

$2.95

Melon Soda

$3.45

Aloe Vera Mango

$2.95

Calpico

$2.95

Milk Boba Tea

Classic Milk Tea

$5.50+

Tiger Milk Tea

$5.50+

Taro Milk Tea

$5.50+

Osmanthus Milk Tea

$5.50+

Sakura Milk Tea

$5.50+

Rose Milk Tea

$5.50+

Honey Milk Tea

$5.50+

Winter Melon Milk Tea

$5.50+

Thai Milk Tea

$5.50+

Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.50+

Slush

Strawberry Slush

$5.95+

Mango Slush

$5.95+

Passion Fruit Slush

$5.95+

Peach Slush

$5.95+

Taro Slush

$5.95+

Honeydew Slush

$5.95+

Grape Slush

$5.95+

Lychee Slush

$5.95+

Pineapple Slush

$5.95+

Fruit Tea

Passion Fruit Tea

$5.50+

Blueberry Tea

$5.50+

Grapefruit Tea

$5.50+

Strawberry Tea

$5.50+

Lychee Tea

$5.50+

Pineapple Tea

$5.50+

Winter Melon Tea

$5.50+

Mango Tea

$5.50+

Kiwi Tea

$5.50+

Honeydew Tea (Copy)

$5.50+

Fresh Brewed Tea

Ruby Red Black Tea

$5.50+

Jasmine Green Tea

$5.50+

Osmanthus Oolong Tea

$5.50+

Pu-Er Tea

$5.50+

Earl Grey Black Tea

$5.50+

Hawaiian Breeze Tea

$5.50+

Yogurt Drinks

Grapefruit Yogurt

$5.95+

Orange Yogurt

$5.95+

Peach Yogurt

$5.95+

Passion Fruit Yogurt

$5.95+

Strawberry Yogurt

$5.95+

Mango Yogurt

$5.95+

Lychee Yogurt

$5.95+

Pineapple Yogurt

$5.95+

Matcha

Matcha Latte

$5.95+

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.95+

Matcha Tea

$5.95+

Matcha Slush

$5.95+

Specialty Drinks

Blue Mountain Coffee Milk Tea

$5.95+

Flaming Tiger Latte

$5.95+

Tropical Fruit Tea

$5.95+

Oreo Milk Tea

$5.95+

Black Sesame Milk Tea

$5.95+

Dragon Fruit Tea

$5.95+

Lavender Milk Tea

$5.95+