Poke Spot Nashua
Build Your Own
Signature Bowls
Aloha Bowl (Large)
Salmon mix in w/ Green onion & Red onion tossed in Spicy mayo topped w/ Avocado, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Masago, Nori, Furikake, & Tempura Flakes.
Aloha Bowl (Regular)
Salmon mix in w/ Green onion & Red onion tossed in Spicy mayo topped w/ Avocado, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Masago, Nori, Furikake, & Tempura Flakes.
Paradise Bowl (Large)
Shrimp mix in w/ scallion, cilantro and red onion, toss in Yum Yum Sauce, top w/ Cucumber avocado, mango, crab salad, masago, corn, crispy onion and furikake
Paradise Bowl (Regular)
Shrimp mix in w/ scallion, cilantro and red onion, toss in Yum Yum Sauce, top w/ Cucumber, avocado, mango, crab salad, masago, corn, crispy onion and furikake
Hana Wave (Large)
Yellowtail mix in w/ Green onion & Red onion tossed in Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette Sauce topped w/ Crab Salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Carrots, Mango, Masago, Nori, Furikake, & crispy onion
Hana Wave (Regular)
Yellowtail mix in w/ Green onion & Red onion tossed in Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette Sauce topped w/ Crab Salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Carrots, Mango, Masago, Nori, Furikake, & Crispy onion
Mahalo Bowl (Large)
Ahi Tuna mix in w/ Red onion, Jalapeño, Green onion tossed in House Poké Sauce topped w/ Seaweed salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Micro Greens, Masago, Furikake, Nori and Tempura flakes on your choice of base.
Mahalo Bowl (Regular)
Ahi Tuna mix in w/ Red onion, Jalapeno, & Green onion tossed in House Poké Sauce topped w/ Seaweed salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Micro Greens, Masago, Furikake, Nori and Tempura flakes on your choice of base.
Ocean Bowl (Large)
Ahi Tuna & Salmon mix in w/ Green onion, & Jalapeño tossed in Miso Lime Sauce topped w/ Crab Salad, Edamame, Cucumber, Avocado, Carrots, Radish, Fried onion, Furikake, & Nori
Ocean Bowl (Regular)
Ahi Tuna & Salmon mix in w/ Green onion, & Jalapeño tossed in Miso Lime Sauce topped w/ Crab Salad, Edamame, Cucumber, Avocado, Carrots, Radish, Crispy onion, Furikake, & Nori
Rainbow Ahi (Large)
Ahi Tuna mix in w/ Green onion & Red onion tossed in Sesame Shoyu topped w/ Edamame, Carrots, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Radish, Mango, Masago, Nori, Furikake.
Rainbow Ahi (Regular)
Ahi Tuna mix in w/ Green onion & Red onion tossed in Sesame Shoyu topped w/ Edamame, Carrots, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Radish, Mango, Masago, Nori, Furikake.
Surf Bum (Large)
Octopus mix in w/ Green onion & Red onion tossed in Wasabi Yuzu topped w/ Seaweed Salad, Carrots, Radish, Edamame, Avocado, Masago, Furikake, Nori, & Crispy Onion
Surf Bum (Regular)
Octopus mix in w/ Green onion & Red onion tossed in Wasabi Yuzu topped w/ Seaweed Salad, Carrots, Radish, Edamame, Avocado, Masago, Furikake, Nori, & Fried onion
Veggie Island (Large)
Tofu mix in w/ Green onion & Cilantro tossed in House Poké sauce, topped w/ Seaweed salad, Corn, Carrots, Avocado, Cucumber, Nori, Furikake, & Fried onion.
Veggie Island (Regular)
Tofu mix in w/ Green onion & Cilantro tossed in House Poké sauce, topped w/ Seaweed salad, Corn, Carrots, Avocado, Cucumber, Nori, Furikake, & Crispy Onion.
Honu Sunrise (Large)
Chicken mix in w/ Green onion, Red onion & Jalapeño tossed in Teriyaki topped w/ Avocado, Cucumber, Micro Green, Carrot, Corn, Pineapple, Nori, Furikake, & Wonton Crisps.
Honu Sunrise (Regular)
Chicken mix in w/ Green onion, Red onion & Jalapeño tossed in Teriyaki topped w/ Avocado, Cucumber, Micro Green, Carrot, Corn, Pineapple, Nori, Furikake, & Wonton Crisps.