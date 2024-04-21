Poke Time Ramsey 11A Interstate Shopping Center
Build Your Own Bowl
House Poke
- Poke Signature$16.00
Tuna, salmon, cucumber, seaweed salad, Edamame, avocacdo, sweet onion, poke dressing, Hawaiian shoyu, and crispy onion
- Spicy Tuna$14.50
Spicy tuna, scallion, cucumber, avocado, corn, Hawaiian shoyu, and tempura flakes
- Spicy Salmon$14.50
Spicy salmon, sweet onion, cucumber, cilantro, scallion, corn, Hawaiian shoyu, and tempura flakes
- Tuna Tartar$14.50
Tuna tartar, sweet onion, Edamame, cucumber, tomato, avocado, sesame seeds, and poke dressing
- Ponzu Salmon$14.50
Ponzu salmon, jalapeño, cucumber, carrot, seaweed salad, cilantro, ginger dressing, and tempura flakes
- Shrimp & Crab Salad$14.50
Shrimp, crab salad, cucumber, carrot, Edamame, corn, Hawaiian shoyu, and crispy onion
- Veggie Bowl$13.50
Tofu, sweet onion, corn, cucumber, mixed greens, Edamame, ginger dressing, and crispy onion
- Beef & Chicken$14.50
Pepper beef, teriyaki chicken, sweet onion, mixed greens, corn, cucumber, and ginger dressing
- Shrimp Tempura & Chicken$14.50
Shrimp tempura, teriyaki chicken, sweet onion, corn, cucumber, mixed greens, ginger dressing, and poke dressing
- Shrimp Tempura & Beef$14.50
Shrimp tempura, pepper beef, sweet onion, mixed greens, corn, cucumber, and poke dressing
- Cooked Grilled Salmon & General Tso's Chicken$14.50
Grill salmon, General Tso's chicken, sweet onion, corn, cucumber, mixed greens, ginger dressing, and Hawaiian shoyu
- Teriyaki Chicken & Grilled Salmon$14.50
Teriyaki chicken, grilled salmon, cucumber, corn, sweet onion, lettuce, ginger dressing, and Hawaiian shoyu
- Teriyaki Chicken & Shrimp$14.50
Teriyaki chicken, shrimp, cucumber, corn, sweet onion, lettuce, ginger dressing, and Hawaiian shoyu
- Cooked Beef & Shrimp$14.50
Beef, shrimp, sweet onion, corn, cucumber, mixed greens, ginger dressing, and Hawaiian shoyu
- Sesame Chicken & Grilled Salmon$14.50
Sesame chicken, grilled salmon, cucumber, corn, sweet onion, lettuce, ginger dressing, and Hawaiian shoyu
- Sesame Chicken & Shrimp$14.50
Sesame chicken, shrimp, cucumber, corn, sweet onion, lettuce, ginger dressing, and Hawaiian shoyu
Classic Fruit Tea
- Cheese Strawberry Tea$7.00
Topped with cheese foam
- Cheese Mango Tea$7.00
Topped with cheese foam
- Cheese Blue Berry Tea$7.00
Topped with cheese foam
- Cheese Passionfruit Tea$7.00
Topped with cheese foam
- Cheese Peach Mango Tea$7.00
Topped with cheese foam
- Cheese Peach Strawberry Tea$7.00
Topped with cheese foam
- Fresh Strawberry Tea$6.50
No cheese
- Fresh Mango Tea$6.50
No cheese
- Fresh Blue Berry Tea$6.50
- Fresh Passion Fruit Tea$6.50
- Fresh Peach Mango Tea$7.00
Topped with cheese foam
- Fresh Peach Strawberry Tea$7.00
Topped with cheese foam
- Super Mixed Fruit Tea$6.50
Strawberry, pineapple, apple, orange, lemon, & lime
Tea
- Jasmine Green Tea/Ice$4.50+
- Roast Oolong Tea/Ice$4.50+
- Assam Black Tea/Ice$4.50+
- Green Tea Latte w. Bubble/Ice$6.00+
- Oolong Tea Latte w. Bubble/Ice$6.00+
- Black Tea Latte w. Bubble/Ice$6.00+
- Taro Tea w. Bubble/Ice$6.00+
- Matcha Tea w. Bubble/Ice$6.00+
- Thai Tea w. Bubble/Ice$6.00+
- Jasmine Green Tea/Hot$4.50+
- Roast Oolong Tea/Hot$4.50+
- Assam Black Tea/Hot$4.50+
- Green Tea Latte w. Bubble/Hot$6.00+
- Oolong Tea Latte w. Bubble/Hot$6.00+
- Black Tea Latte w. Bubble/Hot$6.00+
- Brown Sugar Latte w. Bubble$6.00+
Brown Sugar Latte w. Bubble (Milk with Brown Sugar)
- BS Black Tea Latte w. Bubble$6.00+
Brown Sugar Black Tea Latte With Bubble (Black Tea and Milk with Brown Sugar)
Fruit Smoothie with Bubble
- Jm Mango Smoothie w. Bubble$6.75
- Jm Strawberry Smoothie w. Bubble$6.75
- Jm Pineapple Smoothie w. Bubble$6.75
- Jm Mixed Berry Smoothie w. Bubble$6.75
- Jm Passion Fruit Smoothie w. Bubble$6.75
- Jm Peach Mango Smoothie w. Bubble$6.75
- Jm Peach Strawberry Smoothie w. Bubble$6.75
- Jm Pineapple Strawberry Smoothie w. Bubble$6.75
Fruit Smoothie with Protein
- Berries Protein Smoothie$6.75
Mixed berries, pineapple juice, and vanilla protein
- Banana Mango Protein Smoothie$6.75
Banana, mango, orange juice, and vanilla protein
- Strawberry Protein Smoothie$6.75
Strawberry, banana, orange juice, and vanilla protein
- Avocado Energy Protein Shake$6.75
Avocado, spinach, pineapple, almond milk, and vanilla protein
Parfaits
- Fruit Parfait$7.50
Organic Greek yogurt, fruit, and milk topped with OREOs and whipped cream
- Strawberry Super Parfait$9.25
Strawberries, organic Greek yogurt, and milk topped with vanilla wafers, OREOs, and whipped cream
- Mango Super Parfait$9.25
Mango, organic Greek yogurt, and milk topped with vanilla wafers, OREOs, and whipped cream
- Cocoa Super Parfait$9.25
Cocoa mix, organic Greek yogurt, and milk topped with chocolate wafers, marshmallows, OREOs, and whipped cream
Appetizer
Beverage
- Poland-Spring$1.50
- Sprite$1.50
- Coco-Cola$1.50
- Diet Coke$1.50
- Inca-Kola$2.25
- Fanta$1.50
- Ramune Soda$2.75
- Cold Brew Green Tea$3.25
- Green Tea$2.75
- Oolong Tea$2.75
- Pellegrino$2.75
- Joe Tea$3.25
- Red Bull$3.25
- Monster$3.25
- L. Gatorade$3.25
- L. Coconut Water$3.75
- SmartWater$2.25
- Essentia$2.25
- Fiji$2.25
- Pure Leaf$2.75
- Hawaiian Sun$1.75
- Perrier$2.75
- Cream Soda$3.50
- Saratoga$2.50
Sushi Rolls
- California Roll$7.00
- Crab Salad Roll$7.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
- Spicy Salmon Roll$8.00
- Fresh Tuna Roll$8.00
- Fresh Salmon Roll$8.00
- Philadelphia Roll$8.00
- Jumbo California Roll$8.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
- Ramsey Roll$10.00
- Rainbow Roll$12.00
- Spicy Dragon Roll$12.00
- City Roll$12.00
- Sushi Sandwich Roll$9.00
- Nigiri Combo$12.00