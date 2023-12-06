Poke Toki Northland
Signature - Food
- Ahi Tuna Bowl Regular** make Sweet or Spicy$14.75
Sushi Rice, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Ahi Tuna, Signature Sauce set, Masago, Dikon, Fruit, Crunch
- Ahi Tuna Bowl Large** make Sweet or Spicy$17.75
Sushi Rice, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Ahi Tuna, Signature Sauce set, Masago, Dikon, Fruit, Crunch
- Salmon Bowl Regular** make Sweet or Spicy$14.75
Sushi Rice, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Salmon, Signature Sauce set, Masago, Dikon, Fruit, Crunch
- Samon Bowl Large** make Sweet or Spicy$17.75
Sushi Rice, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Samon, Signature Sauce set, Masago, Dikon, Fruit, Crunch
- Poke Toki Combo** make Sweet or Spicy$16.00
Sushi Rice, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Octopus, Signature Sauce set, Masago, Dikon, Fruit, Crunch
- Tuna-Don** Regular$14.75
Sushi Ric, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Edamame, Ahi Tuna ++, Sesame oil, Original Poke Sauce, Masago, Micro Greens, Pickled Ginger, Dried Seaweed, Sesame seeds
- Tuna-Don** Large$17.75
Sushi Ric, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Edamame, Ahi Tuna +++, Sesame oil, Original Poke Sauce, Masago, Micro Greens, Pickled Ginger, Dried Seaweed, Sesame seeds
- Salmon-Don**Regular$14.75
Sushi Ric, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Edamame, Salmon++, Sesame oil, Original Poke Sauce, Masago, Micro Greens, Pickled Ginger, Dried Seaweed, Sesame seeds
- Salmon-Don**Large$17.75
Sushi Ric, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Edamame, Salmon +++, Sesame oil, Original Poke Sauce, Masago, Micro Greens, Pickled Ginger, Dried Seaweed, Sesame seeds
- Chirashi-Don**$18.75
Sushi Ric, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Edamame, Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Otcopus, Sesame oil, Original Poke Sauce, Masago, Micro Greens, Pickled Ginger, Dried Seaweed, Sesame seeds
- Hwe Dup-bap**$17.75
Sushi Ric, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Edamame, Tamago, Crab sticks, Ahi Tuna,Salmon, Octopus, Sesame oil, Korean Sweet chili, Masago, Micro Greens, Dried Seaweed, Sesame seeds, Garlic crispy
- Spicy-Pork Regular$14.75
Mixed Green, Steamed Rice, Scallions, Citrus Sweet Onions, Fire Braised Pork, Sesame oil, Poke toki Special Citrus, Sweet & Spicy Garlic, Daikon, Fresh Jalapenos, Crispy Garlic
- Spicy-Pork Large$17.75
Mixed Green, Steamed Rice, Scallions, Citrus Sweet Onions, Fire Braised Pork, Sesame oil, Poke toki Special Citrus, Sweet & Spicy Garlic, Daikon, Fresh Jalapenos, Crispy Garlic