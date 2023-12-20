Poke Cafe - Summerville
Ramen Noodle
Customize your ramen bowl by starting with a base of savory broth, then add toppings like proteins and veggies. Create a flavorful and satisfying meal
- Create Your Own Ramen Noodle$15.95
- R1 Chicken Over Egg$16.95
- R2 Mala Hot Soup$17.50
- R3 Fire In The House$17.95
- R4 Tom Young$15.95
- R5 Golden Bowl$17.95
- R6 Shumai Tonkotsu$17.50
Signature Poké Bowl
- P1 Beef Poké Bowl$13.75
Sushi rice, beef, egg, masago, scallion with poke sauce
- P2 Shrimp & Crab Poké Bowl$13.75
Sushi Rice, cucumber, avocado, masago, ginger, shrimp, crab, poke sauce and white sauce.
- P3 Volcano Poké Bowl$13.75
Salad, avocado, masago, mango, spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy crab with spicy mayo
- P4 Chicken Poké Bowl$13.75
Sushi Rice, chicken, edamame, carrots, avocado, cucumber, poke sauce & garlic cream.
- P5 Shrimp Tempura Bowl$13.75
Sushi rice, avocado, masago, shrimp tempura with eel sauce
- P6 Rainbow Poké Bowl$13.75
Sushi rice, tempura flakes, masago, mango, avocado, tuna, salmon, spicy mayo & eel sauce.
Poke Cafe - Summerville Location and Ordering Hours
(843) 285-5221
Open now • Closes at 9:45PM