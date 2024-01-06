Pokehana 436 W Market St
Popular Items
- Bulgogi Bowl$9.95
Steak bulgogi with onions sauteed in our homemade garlic butter. Served with Korean Chili sauce.
- Bibim Bap Bowl$10.95
A Korean classic with homemade veggies, steak bulgogi, and egg. Served with Korean Chili sauce.
- Regular Bowl$12.95
Make your own custom poké bowl just the way you like. Comes with two servings of protein.
Bowls
- Hibachi Bowl$16.25
NEW! Hibachi flavors without having to share a table with strangers.
- Volcano Bowl$16.95
NEW! Big flavors in a bowl with salmon and spicy crab.
- Regular Bowl$12.95
Make your own custom poké bowl just the way you like. Comes with two servings of protein.
- Large Bowl$15.95
Make your own custom poké bowl just the way you like. Comes with three servings of protein.
- Ahi Poke Bowl$12.75
Our popular tuna poké bowl served with our homemade Poké sauce. A great place to start your poké adventure.
- Spicy Bowl$11.75
Looking for a kick to the taste buds? Try our Spicy Bowl with Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, jalapenos, and our homemade Hot Sauce.
- Fried Rice Bowl$9.75
Fried rice made with homemade whipped garlic butter. Comes with your choice of protein. Recommended: Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, Tofu
- Bibim Bap Bowl$10.95
A Korean classic with homemade veggies, steak bulgogi, and egg. Served with Korean Chili sauce.
- Bulgogi Bowl$9.95
Steak bulgogi with onions sauteed in our homemade garlic butter. Served with Korean Chili sauce.
- Veggie Bowl$10.95
Vegetarian-friendly bowl for those looking for something a little different
- Plain Fried Rice$6.00
Bowl of our homemade fried rice. Nice and simple.
- Miso Soup$2.25
Miso and dashi broth with tofu, wakame, and scallions
- Seaweed Salad Cup$5.00
Drinks
- Orange Cardamom Green Tea$3.50
Cold brewed Jasmine green tea with orange and cardamom simple syrup
- Wintermelon Sweet Tea$3.50
Cold brewed Assam black tea with wintermelon and simple syrup.
- Sanzo Lychee$3.00
Sparkling water with Lychee
- Sanzo Yuzu$3.00
Sparkling water with Yuzu
- Itoen Green Tea$3.50
- Itoen Milk Tea$3.50
- Aloha Maid Passion Orange$1.95
- Guayaki Enlighten Mint$4.25
- Guayaki Revel Berry$4.25
- Poppi Ginger Lime$3.50
Ginger Lime Prebiotic Soda
- Poppi Raspberry Rose$3.50
Prebiotic Raspberry Rose drink
- Poppi Strawberry Lemon$3.50
Strawberry Lemon Prebiotic Soda
- Coke$2.50
- Coke Cherry$2.50
- Coke Diet$2.50
- Coke Zero$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Gold Peak Sweet Tea$3.25
- Vitamin Water XXX$3.25
- Dasani$1.50
- San Pellegrino$2.00
Sparkling water
Extra Sauce
- Extra Poke Sauce$0.45
Soy sauce and chili oil blend that's sweet, savory, and has a bit of a kick
- Extra House Sauce$0.45
Mild and tangy sauce with a creamy texture
- Extra Spicy Mayo$0.45
Sweet and spicy mayo to add heat and flavor to your bowl
- Extra Hot Sauce$0.45
Savory chili pepper mayo with a slow and lasting burn
- Extra Korean Chili Sauce$0.45
Savory gochujang-based sauce
- Extra Teriyaki Sauce$0.45
Sweet and fruity soy sauce-based glaze
- Extra Ginger Sauce$0.45
Tangy and refreshing sauce made with ginger
- Extra Ponzu Sauce$0.45
Light citrus and soy sauce blend
Homemade Sauce by the Pint
- Pint Poke Sauce$6.50
Soy sauce and chili oil blend that's sweet, savory, with a bit of a kick. Add more flavor to your favorite foods!
- Pint House Sauce$6.50
Mild and tangy sauce with a creamy texture. Goes great with chicken and seafood.
- Pint Spicy Mayo$7.25
A sweet and spicy mayo to add heat and flavor to your favorite dishes!
- Pint Hot Sauce$7.25
Savory chili pepper mayo with a slow and lasting burn. Add it to any dish that could use some extra heat.
- Pint Korean Chili Sauce$6.50
A savory sauce made with gochujang. Add it to dishes that could use something unique to bring out the flavors.
- Pint Teriyaki Sauce$6.50
Sweet and fruity soy sauce-based glaze. It's an amazing homemade teriyaki sauce that you can put on more than just chicken.
- Pint Ginger Sauce$6.50
A tangy and refreshing sauce made with ginger. Great on salads and veggies!
- Pint Ponzu Sauce$6.50
Light citrus and soy sauce blend. Balances out fried foods and is great at making other foods shine.
- Pint Bulgogi Marinade$6.50
Our bulgogi sauce that you can use as a marinade at home! We won't tell anyone your secret.