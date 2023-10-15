Breakfast

Asiago Bagel

$2.90

Blueberry Bagel

$2.50

Cinnamon Bagel

$2.50

Everything Bagel

$2.50Out of stock

Jalapeño Cheddar Bagel

$2.90

Plain Bagel

$2.50

Rainbow bagel

$2.50

Sesame Bagel

$2.50

Pumpkin Bagel

$2.50

Whole Wheat Bagel

$2.50

GF Plain Bagel

$4.00Out of stock

GF Cinnamon Bagel

$4.00Out of stock

Asiago Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$5.15

Blueberry Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$4.75

Cinnamon Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$4.75

Everything Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$4.75Out of stock

Jalapeño Cheddar Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$5.15

Plain Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$4.75

Pumpkin Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$4.75

Raisin Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$4.75

Sesame Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$4.75

Whole Wheat Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$4.75

GF Plain Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich

$4.75

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$5.25

light, flaky, and delicately sweet buttery pastry

Wheat Toast Breakfast Sandwich

$4.75

One portion is two slices of toast, so one loaf is 9.5 portions

White Toast Breakfast Sandwich

$4.75

One portion is two slices of toast, so one loaf is 9.5 portions

Blueberry Toast Breakfast Sandwich

$4.75

Rye Bread Breakfast Sandwich

$4.75

GF Everything Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50Out of stock

GF Cinnamon Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50Out of stock

GF English Muffin breakfast sandwich

$5.50

Oatmeal

$3.00Out of stock

Maine Grain Rolled Oats

Yogurt Bowl

$3.00Out of stock

Yogurt Parfait

$4.00Out of stock

Lunch

Chili

$6.00

Attwood Farm Beef, Tomatoes, Kidney Beans, Onion topped with Chedder Chesse and Scallions

Clam Chowder

$6.00

Tender potatoes, onions, ocean clams, celery and pollock mixed with bits of bacon in a decadent, creamy base.

Squash Soup

$6.00

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

Loaded Potato Soup

$6.00

Beet and Goat Cheese Arugula Salad

$9.99

Beets, Baby Arugula, Goat Cheese, Toasted Walnuts and drizzled with Balsamic Vinegar

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Mixed green salad with croutons dressed with lemon juice, olive oil, egg, Worcestershire sauce, anchovies, garlic, Dijon mustard, Parmesan cheese, and black pepper

Garden Salad

$6.99

mixed greens, avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, crumbled feta

Cobb Salad

$9.99

Chef Salad

$9.99

Avacado Egg Salad

$8.00

BLT

$7.50

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.50

Grilled Cheese w/ Pepper Jelly

$7.25

Your choice of American, Cheddar, Provalone, Brie, or Swiss Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.50

Ham Sandwich

$8.50

Pastrami Sandwich

$9.99

Plain Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Tuna Sandwich

$7.75

Turkey Sandwich

$8.50

Chicken Cranberry Almond Salad

$7.75

Appetizer

Meat and Cheese plate

A mix of local cured meats, local cheeses, nuts, marinated olives, and fruits served with crackers or bread

Ultimate Nachos

corn chips, black bean-corn salsa, pickled red onions, shredded romaine, cotija, pepperjack queso, and salsa

Soft Pretzel Sticks

soft, tender, buttery pretzel stick brushed with a garlic and herb butter served with mustard or cheese sauce

Guacamole and Chips

Fresh avocados, onion, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeno pepper, lime juice, garlic and salt

Warm Olive Oil and Bread

Warmed oil with roasted garlic and olives served with small loaf of bread

Hummas and Pita

Housemade hummus with

Bakery

Muffin Blueberry

$3.50

Muffin Banana choco chip

$3.50

Brownie

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75

Caramel Rolls

$4.50

Our soft cinnamon rolls with our famous caramel topping

Cinnamon Roll

$4.25

Gooey soft cinnamon rolls with a cream cheese frosting

Cookie

$1.50

Classic favorites and seasonal

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

$4.00

croissant

$3.75

Maple Pecan Plait

$3.75

Spinach Feta Roll

$3.75

Strawberry Sweet Cream Roll

$3.75

Scones

$4.00

Buttery, flaky, perfectly moist pieces of breakfast perfection that are the perfect amount of sweet

Chocolate Scone

$4.00

Muffin Apple

$3.50

choc cookie sandwich

$2.00

Muffin Lemon Poppyseed

$3.50

Strawberry Jam Scone

$4.00

Muffin Pumpkin Plain

$3.50

Muffin Pumpkin Walnut

$3.50Out of stock

Double Chocolate Muffin

$3.50

Whoopie Pies

$4.00

Super soft and fluffy and filled with a luscious marshmallow fluff filling

Barista

Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$2.75+

Espresso

$2.80+

2 oz

Poured Drink To Go

Natalie's Orange Juice to go

$3.25

Natalies Grapefruit Juice to go

$3.25Out of stock

Hood Whole Milk to go

$2.00