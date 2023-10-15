Poland Provisions 1220 Maine St
Breakfast
Asiago Bagel
Blueberry Bagel
Cinnamon Bagel
Everything Bagel
Jalapeño Cheddar Bagel
Plain Bagel
Rainbow bagel
Sesame Bagel
Pumpkin Bagel
Whole Wheat Bagel
GF Plain Bagel
GF Cinnamon Bagel
Asiago Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
Blueberry Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
Cinnamon Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
Everything Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
Jalapeño Cheddar Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
Plain Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
Pumpkin Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
Raisin Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
Sesame Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
Whole Wheat Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
GF Plain Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
light, flaky, and delicately sweet buttery pastry
Wheat Toast Breakfast Sandwich
One portion is two slices of toast, so one loaf is 9.5 portions
White Toast Breakfast Sandwich
One portion is two slices of toast, so one loaf is 9.5 portions
Blueberry Toast Breakfast Sandwich
Rye Bread Breakfast Sandwich
GF Everything Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
GF Cinnamon Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
GF English Muffin breakfast sandwich
Oatmeal
Maine Grain Rolled Oats
Yogurt Bowl
Yogurt Parfait
Lunch
Chili
Attwood Farm Beef, Tomatoes, Kidney Beans, Onion topped with Chedder Chesse and Scallions
Clam Chowder
Tender potatoes, onions, ocean clams, celery and pollock mixed with bits of bacon in a decadent, creamy base.
Squash Soup
Roasted Butternut Squash Soup
Loaded Potato Soup
Beet and Goat Cheese Arugula Salad
Beets, Baby Arugula, Goat Cheese, Toasted Walnuts and drizzled with Balsamic Vinegar
Caesar Salad
Mixed green salad with croutons dressed with lemon juice, olive oil, egg, Worcestershire sauce, anchovies, garlic, Dijon mustard, Parmesan cheese, and black pepper
Garden Salad
mixed greens, avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, crumbled feta
Cobb Salad
Chef Salad
Avacado Egg Salad
BLT
Egg Salad Sandwich
Grilled Cheese w/ Pepper Jelly
Your choice of American, Cheddar, Provalone, Brie, or Swiss Cheese
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Ham Sandwich
Pastrami Sandwich
Plain Grilled Cheese
Tuna Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
Chicken Cranberry Almond Salad
Appetizer
Meat and Cheese plate
A mix of local cured meats, local cheeses, nuts, marinated olives, and fruits served with crackers or bread
Ultimate Nachos
corn chips, black bean-corn salsa, pickled red onions, shredded romaine, cotija, pepperjack queso, and salsa
Soft Pretzel Sticks
soft, tender, buttery pretzel stick brushed with a garlic and herb butter served with mustard or cheese sauce
Guacamole and Chips
Fresh avocados, onion, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeno pepper, lime juice, garlic and salt
Warm Olive Oil and Bread
Warmed oil with roasted garlic and olives served with small loaf of bread
Hummas and Pita
Housemade hummus with
Bakery
Muffin Blueberry
Muffin Banana choco chip
Brownie
Chocolate Croissant
Caramel Rolls
Our soft cinnamon rolls with our famous caramel topping
Cinnamon Roll
Gooey soft cinnamon rolls with a cream cheese frosting
Cookie
Classic favorites and seasonal
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
croissant
Maple Pecan Plait
Spinach Feta Roll
Strawberry Sweet Cream Roll
Scones
Buttery, flaky, perfectly moist pieces of breakfast perfection that are the perfect amount of sweet
Chocolate Scone
Muffin Apple
choc cookie sandwich
Muffin Lemon Poppyseed
Strawberry Jam Scone
Muffin Pumpkin Plain
Muffin Pumpkin Walnut
Double Chocolate Muffin
Whoopie Pies
Super soft and fluffy and filled with a luscious marshmallow fluff filling