Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Polar Bear Eats
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
DRINKS
SHAKES & ICE CREAM
PENNY CANDY
DRINKS
CUB 12oz
$1.59
REGULAR 21oz
$1.99
LARGE 32oz
$2.29
Glass Coke Bottle
$2.49
ORANGE JUICE
$2.29
COFFEE
$1.29
HOT CHOCOLATE
$1.89
WATER 21oz
$0.50
WATER 32oz
$0.60
SHAKES & ICE CREAM
SHAKE
$6.49
FLOAT
$3.49
FREEZE
$3.99
SOFT ICE CREAM
$1.00
DIP TOP CONE
$1.59
CUSTARD
$2.49
SHERBET
$1.49
PENNY CANDY
PENNY CANDY
$5.49
Polar Bear Eats Location and Ordering Hours
(208) 852-4015
516 East 800 South, Preston, ID 83263
Open now
• Closes at 9:30PM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement