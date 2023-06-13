Polar Bear Rolled Ice Cream Union City
Rolled Ice Cream
- Limited - Merry Christmas$12.25
Ice Cream: Strawberry Base, Matcha Base Toppings: Candy Cane, Whip Cream, Festive Sprinkles
- 1. Strawberry Cheesecake$10.98+
Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Strawberries, Graham Crackers, Cream Cheese Toppings: Whip Cream, Strawberry Syrup, Strawberries, Pocky Stick
- 2. Strawberry Banana$10.98+
Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Strawberries, Bananas Toppings: Whip Cream, Strawberry Syrup, Strawberries, Pocky Stick
- 3. Fresh Mango$10.98+
Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Fresh Mango Toppings: Whip Cream, Fresh Mango
- 4. Cookie Monster$10.98+
Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Oreos Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Oreos, Pocky Stick
- 5. Smores$10.98+
Ice Cream: Chocolate Base, Graham Crackers, Marshmallows Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Crushed Graham Crackers, Wafer Stick, Toasted Marshmallow
- 6. Funky Monkey$10.98+
Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Bananas, Peanut Butter Cups, Nutella Toppings: Whip Cream, Peanut Butter Cup, M&M's
- 7. Fruity Pebble$10.98+
Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Fruity Pebbles Toppings: Whip Cream, Strawberry Syrup, Fruity Pebbles, Pocky Stick
- 8. Rocky Roll$10.98+
Ice Cream: Chocolate Base, Marshmallows, Almonds Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Miniature Marshmallows, M&M's
- 9. Mint Chocolate Chip$10.98+
Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Andes Chocolate Mints Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Miniature Chocolate Chips
- 10. Matcha Green Tea$10.98+
Ice Cream: Matcha Base Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Chopped Almonds
- 11. Piña Colada$10.98+
Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Pineapple, Coconut Toppings: Whip Cream, Pineapple Topping
- 12. Cinnamon Delight$10.98+
Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Toppings: Whip Cream, Cinnamon Toast Crunch
- 13. Coffee&Cream$10.98+
Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Coffee, Chocolate Syrup Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Chips
- 14. Ube-Taro$10.98+
Ice Cream: Taro Base Toppings: Whip Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles
- 15. Cherry Bomb$10.98+
Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Cherries, Chocolate Sprinkles Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Sprinkles
- 16. Birthday Cake$10.98+
Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Birthday Cake Mix Toppings: Whip Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles
- 17. Captain Crunch Berries$10.98+
Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Captain Crunch Berries Toppings: Whip Cream, Captain Crunch Berries
- 18. Cookie Dough$10.98+
Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Cookie Dough Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Miniature Chocolate Cookies
- CREATE YOU OWN$9.98+