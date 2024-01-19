Order Coffee and Snacks for Pickup! More
Polite Coffee
DRINKS
- Mrs. Grinch (Matcha, Marshmallows.)$5.50
- Peppermint Crunch (Candy Cane)$6.50
- Winter Wonderland (Andes Mint)$6.50
- KYLE HOUSE$5.50
A latte with honey syrup and cinnamon
- BREAKFAST IN BED$5.50
A latte with fruity pebble cereal infused milk.
- AMERICAN PIE$5.50
- GARDEN PARTY$5.50
A latte with lavender and sage infused simple syrup.
- COCONUT CREAM NITRO$5.50
- SLAPFIGHT$5.50
Cold-brew, lime juice, gingerbeer, garnished with mint!
- BLIND DATE$5.50
Our house espresso tonic! Espresso, Cherry and Orange Bitters, Tonic Water, and garnished with Orange Peel.
- Kyle's Afternoon$7.50
- Friendly Mule$8.00
- Blueberry Bliss$6.00
- Coconut Brew$6.50
- The Ranger$6.00
- Polite Texan$6.00
- Mimosa$6.00
- Bloody Mary$8.00
- The Game is aFoote$9.00
- AMERICANO$4.00
Espresso + Hot water (12oz) Hot or Iced
- COLD BREW$5.00
Our house Iced Coffee
- DRIP$3.00
House brewed coffee
- ESPRESSO$3.25
Double Shot of Espresso
- BLACK EYE (2 SHOTS)$5.00
- LATTE (12OZ)$5.00
Espresso + Milk (12oz) Hot or Iced
- CAPPUCCINO (8OZ)$4.75
Espresso + Steamed Milk (8oz)
- FLAT WHITE (8OZ)$4.75
Espresso + Steamed Milk (8oz) with less foam
- CORTADO (4OZ)$3.50
Equal Parts Espresso + Steamed Milk (4oz)
- MACCHIATO (3OZ)$3.50
Espresso + Small amount of Steamed Milk (3oz)
- Short (Or Stout) Latte (Iced Capp.)$4.75
- Au Lait (Half Drip Half Milk)$3.50
- TEA$3.00
- CHAI LATTE$4.75
Spiced and Sweetened Black Tea + Milk
- MATCHA LATTE$4.75
- LONDON FOG$4.75
Earl Grey Tea with Vanilla and Milk
- HOT CHOCOLATE$4.25
Classic Hot Chocolate leveled up.
- Lemonade Of The Week$3.00
- Steamer$4.25
- Horchata$4.00
- APPLE JUICE$3.00
- ORANGE JUICE$3.00
- GOOD2GROW$3.50
- CHOCOLATE MILK$3.00
- WATER; BOTTLED$2.50
- COCA-COLA/DIET COKE$2.00
- KOMBUCHA$5.50
- PRIME$4.00
- TOPO CHICO/JARRITOS$3.00
- HIGH NOON$6.00
- VODKA SODA (SUNNY D)$6.00
- LOVE STREET$6.00
- HAZY LADY IPA$6.00
- 96oz Drip To-Go$26.00
- RED CAMBRO DRIP-TO-GO (5 BATCHES)$130.00
- DELIVERY FEE$20.00
- Cold brew (2.5 gal)$85.00
- Champagne Bottle$20.00
FOOD
- BANANA BREAD$3.75
- BISCUIT & HB$2.50
- BLUEBERRY MUFFIN$3.75
- Lemon Raspberry Poppy Seed Muffin$3.75
- COOKIE$1.50+
- GLUTEN FREE$4.00+
- POPTART$4.00
- PUMPKIN BREAD$3.75
- PUMPKIN CREAM PIE$3.75
- Scones$4.50
- Kolache$2.50
- Chocolate Chip Muffin$3.75
- BISCUIT SANDWICH$6.00
- CHIPOTLE TURKEY SANDWICH$6.00
- GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH$5.00
- TURKEY & TOMATO-PESTO SANDWICH$6.00
- KOLACHE$4.00+
- QUICHE$5.75
- SOUP$5.00
- SPINACH ARTICHOKE BREAD BOWL$5.00
- Affogato$4.50
RETAIL COFFEE & TEA & ALT. MILK
- INSTANT COFFEE/FREEZE DRIED$16.00
- CITRUS HIBISCUS - HERBAL$11.00
- EARL GREY - BLACK$13.00
- JASMINE GREEN - GREEN$11.00
- MOROCCAN MINT - GREEN$10.00
- PRICKLY PEAR - HERBAL$13.00
- SWEET PEACH - WHITE$13.00
- MATCHA TIN - HARMONY$30.00
- OAT MILK carton$4.50
- OAT MILK case (6 cartons)$25.00
- Coconut Syrup$8.00
- Kyle House Syrup$8.00
- Lavender Syrup$8.00
- Sage Syrup$8.00
- Simple Syrup$8.00
- Vanilla Syrup$8.00
