Pollo Ranchero Inc
Food
Favoritos - Favorites
- 1/4 De Pollo a La Brasa$9.99
Quarter chicken. Dark meat
- Fajitas Combo$23.99
Combo of chicken breast, steak and shrimp fajitas
- Pupusas$2.99
Corn tortillas with your choice of stuffing. Served with marinated cabbage. Choice of: queso, cheese, loroco con queso, herbs and cheese, frijoles con queso, beans and cheese, revueltas, pork and cheese
- Sopa De Mariscos$21.99
House special seafood soup! (Shrimps, green shell mussels, fresh salmon, squids and hard shell crab) choice of cream base or tomato base
- Yuca Con Chicharón$9.99
Deep fried yucca topped with fried pork loin and ranchera sauce and marinated cabbage
- Al Carbon - Steak Taco$13.99
Carne asada tacos
Aperitivos - Appetizers
- Cocktail De Camarones$12.99
Steamed and seasoned gulf shrimp served with salsa with avocado
- Gambas Al Ajillo$12.99
Shrimps sautèed with garlic butter, served with garlic bread
- Muchos Nachos Supremo$13.99
Corn tortillas chips topped with Cheddar and Monterrey Jack cheese, beans, beef, chicken, mild pico de gallo salsa, guacamole and sour cream
- Flautas De Pollo$10.99
Deep-fried rolled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream
- Platanos Maduros$8.25
Deep-fried ripe plantain served with sour cream and refried beans
- Fresh Guacamole Dip$10.99
Prepare to order fresh avocado mixed with lime and pico de gallo salsa, served with corn chips
Sopas - Soups
- Sopa De Res$16.99
Homemade-style beef soup with assorted vegetables
- Sopa De Mondongo$16.99
Home-style tripe soup with vegetables, served with spanish rice on the side
Ensaladas - Salads
- Ensalada De La Casa$7.99
Fresh iceberg and romaine lettuce with cucumber, carrots, pico de gallo salsa and fresh avocado
- Fajita Salad Combo$14.99
Served on a bed of fried flour tortilla, fresh lettuce, topped with grilled chicken breast and beef strips, onions, tomatoes bell peppers, guacamole and sour cream
- Taco Salad - Steak$13.99
Basket-shaped flour tortilla filled with fresh lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo salsa. Monterrey cheese, guacamole and sour cream
- Taco Salad - Chicken$13.99
Basket-shaped flour tortilla filled with fresh lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo salsa. Monterrey cheese, guacamole and sour cream
- Salmon Salad$17.99
Fresh lettuce, tomato, black beans, pico de gallo salsa topped with fresh sautèed salmon
Pollo a La Brasa - Rotisserie Chicken
- Pollo Entero$25.50
Whole chicken
- Medio Pollo (White Meat)$13.99
Half chicken. Regular
- Medio Pollo (Dark Meat)$14.99
Half chicken. White meat
- Cuarto Pollo (White Meat)$10.99
Quarter chicken. Dark meat
- Cuarto Pollo (Dark Meat)$10.99
Quarter chicken. White meat
- Medio Pollo Regular$13.99
- cuarto Pollo Regular$9.99
- cortado en 8
- cortado en 4
- cortado en 2
- Whole Chicken plain$19.95
- 1/4 Chicken Plain$7.99
- 1/2 Chicken Plain$9.99
Del Mar - From the Sea
- Camarones a La Crema$22.99
Fresh gulf shirmps sauteed with cream sauce, served with Spanish rice, salad
- Pescado Ranchero$26.95
A whole fresh catch of the day, sautèed with ranchera sauce, served with Spanish rice and salad
- Camarones Entomatados$22.99
Fresh shrimps sautèed with tomato, ranchera sauce, green peppers, onions, served with salad and rice
- Salmón a La Plancha$23.95
Sautèed fresh salmon, served with sautèed vegetables and Spanish rice
- Camarones Al Ajillo$22.99
Fresh shrimps sautèed with garlic butter, served with rice and fresh salad
- Salmón Y Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$25.25
Sautèed salmon and shrimps with garlic butter, onions, green peppers, served with Spanish rice and salad
- FRESH TROUT$23.95
- Camarones ala Planche$22.99
Carnes - Beef & Pork
- Bistec Encebollado$23.99
10 oz USDA cut sautèed New York steak topped with roasted onions, served with refried beans and Spanish rice
- Steak Ranchero$23.99
8 oz grilled New York steak, topped with gulf shrimp and ranchera sauce, served with Spanish rice and salad
- Carne Asada$19.99
Marinated grilled flank steak, served with fried yucca and salad
- Chuleta De Puerco$16.99
Two marinated grilled pork chops served with Spanish rice, salad and ranchera sauce
- Asado Mixed Grilled$26.99
A combo of sautèed shrimp, New York steak and rotisserie chicken, served with your choice of two side orders
Fajitas
Tex-mex Corner
- Tipico # 1$14.95
Soft beef taco, pupusa, rotisserie chicken and fried yucca
- Tipico # 3$16.99
Mini grilled steak, pupusa, avocado, salad and homemade cheese
- Chimichangas Carne O Pollo$13.95
Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of chicken or ground beef and Cheddar cheese, deep fried. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo salsa
Burritos
- De Carne Molida Burrito$12.99
Ground beef burrito
- De Pollo Burrito$12.99
Chicken burrito
- Veggie Burrito$11.99
Stuffed with black beans, rice and Cheddar cheese
- Santa Fe Burrito$15.99
Steak burrito with Cheddar and Jack cheese
- Steak & Cheese$13.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, french fries
- Sandwich Ranchero De Pollo$12.99
Charbroiled chicken sub, with lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese, served with french fries
- Enchiladas Supreme$13.99
Beef, chicken, cheese enchiladas, served with refried beans and spanish rice
Tacos I Quesadillas
- Con Carne Molida Taco$11.99
Hard shell tacos with ground beef
- Quesadilla Grande$14.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with jack cheese with your choice of chicken or ground beef, served with guacamole and sour cream
- Quesadilla De Camarones$15.99
Stuffed flour tortilla with cheese, topped with shrimps and ranchera sauce
- Chicken Tacos$13.95
Para Los Niños - Kids Menu
Potres - Dessert
Desayunos
- Desayuno Típico$13.95
Fried plantains, two eggs over easy, spiced black beans with rice, fresh avocado and cream
- Huevos Rancheros De La Casa$14.99
Two eggs over easy, black beans with rice over a cheese tortilla, topped with ranchera sauce
Sides Extras
- Yuca Regular$4.75
- Side Papas$4.75
- Casamiento$3.25
- Side de Platanos$3.25
- Jalapeño Asado$1.50
- Arros$2.95
- Freijoles Fritos$2.99
- Frijoles Negros$2.99
- Extra green /yellos Sauce$0.25
- Chips /Salsa$3.25
- Yello /Green Sauce 8 onz$5.95
- 32 0nz green /yellow Sauce$11.99
- tortillas$0.50
- side queso$3.25
- side aguacate$4.25
- crema$3.25
- Utensils$1.25
- Regular coleslaw$3.95