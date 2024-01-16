Skip to Main content
Ponko Chicken - Midtown
Ponko Chicken - Midtown 915 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Scotch
Bottles Wine
Scotch
Dewars
$11.00
Famous Grouse
$11.00
JW Black
$12.00
JW Red
$10.00
Macallan 12
$14.75
Bottles Wine
Canyon Road Moscato
$32.00
Coppola Rose
$36.00
J Lohr
$40.00
Meomi
$40.00
Proverbs Cabernet
$32.00
Proverbs Chardonnay
$32.00
Proverbs Pinot Grigio
$32.00
Proverbs Pinot Nior
$32.00
Proverbs Sauvignon Blanc
$32.00
Whitehaven
$48.00
Wycliff Prosecco
$28.00
Ponko Chicken - Midtown Location and Ordering Hours
(470) 620-2556
915 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30309
Open now
• Closes at 9:30PM
All hours
