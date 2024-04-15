Ponysaurus Brewing Co. Raleigh
Build Your Own Pizza (14")
- Cheese Pie Base$15.00
Red sauce & cheese base. Add toppings in details!
- Margherita Pie Base$16.00
Fresh mozzarella & red sauce base. Add toppings in details!
- Tomato Pie Base (VG)$14.00
Tomato base with garlic oil & basil. Add toppings in details! (Vegan base/No Cheese)
- White Pie Base$16.00
Ricotta, roasted garlic puree & cheese base. Add toppings in details!
Specialty Pizzas
- Local Ramp & Sausage White Pie$26.00
White pie base with local ramps & Italian sausage finished with Himalayan pink salt & parmigiano reggiano.
- Clam Pie$18.00Out of stock
Fromage blanc base topped with chopped clams, garlic, lemon, & finished with fresh chopped parsley.
- Fox & Farm Mushroom Pie (V)$17.00
White base with local mushrooms & charred radicchio topped with fried rosemary.
- Blistered Tomato Pie$17.00
Margarita base with blistered tomatoes, Italian sausage, oregano, & fresh basil.
- Veggie Pie (V)$16.00
Margarita base with roasted artichoke hearts, toasted fennel seed, and garlic.
- Pesto, Ricotta, & Mortadella Pie$17.00
White pie base with mortadella, potatoes, & lemon topped with a pistachio pesto swirl & a hot honey drizzle. Contains tree nuts.
- Hot Coppa Pie$18.00
Margarita base with shaved fennel & sliced capicola topped with fresh red onion.
- Chicken Parmesan Pie$18.00
Margarita base with breaded & fried chicken breast pieces on top.
Bar Snacks
- Candied Pecans (GF,VG)$5.00
Candied pecans tossed & roasted & toasted in rosemary, brown sugar, & chili powder.
- Marinated Cerignola Olives (GF,VG)$6.00
Citrus & EVOO marinated green & red cerignola Italian olives.
- Potato Chips (V)$6.00Out of stock
Freshly fried potato chips with a side of ranch for dipping.
- Giardiniera (GF,V)$6.00
Chopped pickled vegetables.
Apps
- Griffondo's Cheese Bread (V)$14.00
Fresh pizza dough smothered with melted mozzarella & pecorino. Served with a side of red sauce.
- Wings$12.00
Six wings fried & crispy to order & tossed in mild classic buffalo sauce. Served with carrots, celery, & ranch.
- Curly Fries (V)$8.00
Seasoned potato curly fries. Served with lemon aioli & ketchup.
- Cheese Board (V)$20.00
Seasonal cheese board served with local honeycomb, Lusty Monk mustard, pickled vegetable, & grilled Union Special sourdough. *Dine in only* Today's featured cheeses: - Thomasville Tomme from Sweet Grass Dairy. A farmhouse table cheese made in the style of a French (Pyrenees) Mountain Tomme. A semi-soft texture and subtle grassy flavors. - Cottonbell from Boxcarr Handmade Cheese. A bloomy cow's milk rind cheese that's buttery, milky, and minerally.
Salads
- Roasted Broccoli Caesar Salad$13.00
Roasted, chilled broccoli topped with Caesar dressing, lemon breadcrumbs, & finely grated parmesan. House made dressing contains anchovies & raw eggs.
- House Salad (V)$14.00
Fresh arugula with shaved radish, cucumber, toasted sunflower seeds & pizza dough croutons tossed in ranch.
- Radicchio, Arugula, & Apple Salad (V,GF)$14.00
Charred radicchio & arugula with shaved red apple, dried cranberries, toasted hazelnuts, & goat's cheese. Tossed in honey balsamic dressing.
Large Plates
- Classic Burger$18.00
5 oz beef & brisket short rib patty with melted cheddar, red onion, pickles, & Duke's mayo on a butter toasted Union Special brioche bun. Served with a side of curly fries & lemon aioli. All burgers cooked mid-well.
- Beer Braised Mussels$18.00Out of stock
PEI Mussels cooked with shallots, garlic, butter, chili flakes, lemon, whole grain mustard, tarragon, & Ponysaurus Brewing Co. Pilsner.
- Chicken Schnitzel$22.00
Breaded & fried chicken cutlet served with a fresh arugula salad with fried red potatoes, celery, red onion, & parsley tossed in whole grain dressing.