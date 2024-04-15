Cheese Board (V)

$20.00

Seasonal cheese board served with local honeycomb, Lusty Monk mustard, pickled vegetable, & grilled Union Special sourdough. *Dine in only* Today's featured cheeses: - Thomasville Tomme from Sweet Grass Dairy. A farmhouse table cheese made in the style of a French (Pyrenees) Mountain Tomme. A semi-soft texture and subtle grassy flavors. - Cottonbell from Boxcarr Handmade Cheese. A bloomy cow's milk rind cheese that's buttery, milky, and minerally.