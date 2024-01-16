Pookaberry Cafe 140 Pike Street
EAT
FILIPINO Favorites
- LECHON Kawali$18.00
Chef Pooka's amigo Karlos the Koala told Pooka a joke that was so funny Chef Pooka started snorting louder than a Lechon or Pig! Pooka's LECHON Kawali is crispy pork belly that will leave yours tickled pink as you will be when you come in & ask your server to tell you Chef Pooka's compadre Karlos's Koala joke! snort snot! giggle giggle! hey hey! Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- CHICKEN Adobo$23.00
Hey Ho! Ah-Doe-Bo! bellow Bucks n Does! With one whiff of Chef Pooka's CHICKEN Adobo all go bugeyed let alone a bite...if you want to taste what real Filipino CHICKEN Adobo is all about...if you want to let loose your inner Ah-Doe-Bo you are in the right place! Crack open your piehole & stick some of Chef Pooka's delish shredded goodness in your face...one taste & wild chickens can't tear you away from cleaning your plate! Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- BBQ PORK Skewers$18.00
way back before elephants can remember scintillating steel spears of rain blazed straight down the grey slate sky-where the sun went no hue man alive could say including Chef Pooka who lay sleepless beneath the corrugated iron roof of his Jeepney dreams of superstar chefdom someday skewered sure as dawn betrays darkness of this primordial monsoon were Chef Pooka's BBQ Pork Skewers born...sound the horn yipiee! nevermore still! racing fast as the engine of a Jeepney Chef Pooka's heart beamed BBQ bathed rays none purer than LOVE's Lust skewered! horary! hip hip! ere our collective mortal coil we trip Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- SIZZLING Sisig$15.00
friends! family! fandango dancers! let us lend you our pig ears and bellies sent whizzing sizzling to your table with an egg on top! oh say you can see why Chef Pookie calls it Sisig! tay-sting is bee-leaving! Eat Drink be Pooka-Sisig!
- PANCIT noodles$19.00
Chef Pooka is Kah-rayzee about PANCIT & for good reason-this tastee noodle dish- first introduced to the Philippines by the Chinese was quickly absorbed into the culture influenced by the strong Spanish presence comingled with indigenous culinary techniques leaves tastebuds saluting veggies sautéing cooked in a broth or braised noodles comingling with a succulent choice of inclusions as varied as the number of islands in the Philippines you too will be Kah-rayzee about this fun yummy dish made with LOVE for sharing! Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- UGLY Ricebowl$13.00
Rice... is a bowl of Life...murmers Luz Azul one of Chef Pooka's Gurus..so it follows-when LIFE gets UGLY Chef Pooka's UGLY Rice Bowl is cosmically engineered to keep you sitting PRETTY happy satisfied sunny side up as the egg atop a generous mountainous mound of yellow rice surrounded by your choice of toppings including Chicken Adobo...Beef Tapas...Pork Tocino gives you the gettup to go EAT Life before it EATS you! Ah! how Sweet soul soothing is the taste of serendipity! Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- KABAYAN Panini$11.00
slathered in an occult piquant Kabayan Pinoy sauce Chef Pooka's KABAYAN Panini is a treat to behold let alone have the pleasure of gorging on when the many tentacled kraken of esurience grab hold of your tummy till it squeals to be filled! heed the call stout yeoman! hearken merry milk maiden! as time waits for no one nor do the tasty fillings lying odalisque within yon grilled toasted bread bedclothes-ah! what delight to bite in! a dream? perchance albeit a waking one...while nothing is new under the sun one wonders some treats need not be...on the contrary this melody of flavors- deliciously familiar as breathing erstwhile fillings lay steaming sure Amaranth bleeds magenta blossoms on a summer evening no small wonder some call it Love lies bleeding-one more reason to gnaw a KABAYAN Panini down to the rind drowning concupiscence in festoons of fitful gormandizing trilling Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- BEEF Kaldereta$26.00
during their infamous 333-year occupation of the Philippines the Spaniards bequeathed this iteration of beef stew originally hailing from Iberian Peninsula to the Philippines where it has been simmering ever since absorbing all of the local Pinoy flavor in the process - rarely has neocolonial cuisine been more beefy nor more sociologically appetizing...yummy as we all are the lump sum of our constituents are the ingredients of what makes a Filipino a diverse medley of local & invasive species makes this dish no less tasty quite the contrary while the past is in part bitter-how sweet time heals all wounds as good food sooths hungry souls Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- Mushroom Chicharron$15.00
Oy! How the filamentous sea of mycelium doeth swell underfoot whencefrom Chef Pooka plucked yon fruiting bodies of Oyster mushrooms dredged in beerbatterdom ere dunked in burbling oil till golden brown-woe betide those who would trip of their quivering mortal coil to rejoin the filamentous sea of mycelium below prior to biting into the crisp delicitude of Chef Pooka's Mushroom Chicharron!
- ADOBO Peanuts$5.00
After the briefest breath of time ere the sails of balangay brought settlers of Malay stock to the Philippines from Borneo Adobong Mani! Adobong Mani! comes the call from the barangay! out run residents to procure bags of these delicious garlic roasted peanuts who like you can not have one or two...who would want to when you can have container-one taste & plan on snacking on these blissful beads of yumminess for the remainder of time fleeting want not procure what you never knew till now what you're needing Adobong Mani! Adobong Mani! cries Chef Pooka former Kabayan garlic peanut vendor! Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- COCONUT SALMON$22.00Out of stock
an Olde Visayan Legend tells of Zambal hunters who happened upon a magic shocking pink salmon named Guma Taga who in exchange for sparing it's life granted them two complimentary tickets to an all you can eat buffet of battered bass- a fish mythic Zambal who longed to sup on it's flesh-alas! owing to the stiff wind what the hunters thought they heard Guma Taga say was a "shattered glass" a delightful buffet for a masochist...torture for the rest-selah before the Salmon correct this - it found itself filleted poached in coconut immortalized evermore in story a saucy fish tale delicious as the dish it spawned...while you savor the subtle nuances wait till you hear the one about what happened when the Tagalog maginoo & the Visayan kadatuan stumbled across Los Pintados the tattooed giant prawn shattered glass
- STREET SKEWERS$25.00
no stranger to the streets...child of the city...nursed on her magnificent glowing...owing to fate conned by circumstance does Chef Pooka refugee of Quezon city skewer pork blood intestines chicken feet pig ears & for the vegans veggie intestines presumably wrenched from a now disemboweled aubergine STREET SKEWERS are time tested tastebud therapy sure to cure gourmands from moribund doldrums of foodie mediocrity wielding skewer scimitars oscillate wildly whilst grabbing hold of fleeting life by the intestines--scream Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- PINOY PLATTER$18.00
Chef Pooka whose youth was spent hawking local foodstuffs on the backstreets of Quezon City including one seasoned with five-spice powder introduced by Hokkien migrants who called it heh gerng or: ngó͘-hiang...ngó͘-hiong ...gó͘-hiong... this unique Hokkien and Teochew minced meat fish prawn veggies rolled inside a tofu skin and deep-fried in the Philippines came to be known as Kikiam...when you order Chef Pooka's PINOY PLATTER you get two of these plus...to keep the Kikiam from pining-a pair of Kwek Kwek aka Quale eggies plus...a brace of fishballs along with a couple of squidballs-an octet of Filipino street treats to drive your hunger in a jeepney out of town faster than Chef Pooka used to yell: "Kwek Kwek! Kwek Kwek!" pushing his little wooden cart down the steamy backstreets of Quezon City-Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- CHICKEN Inasal$15.00
Pooka's favorite! a juicy chicken quarter- thigh & leg seasoned with lemongrass cooked at a low-temperature for a good ole long-time aka Sous vide- français for "under vacuum" before getting grilled to perfection till the meat tumbles from the bone whilst your tastee buds quavering: "Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- CHOP SUEY$21.00
Huey cousin to Chef Pooka's Sister's husband Coolie's cousin Louie was so smitten by Chef Pooka's CHOP SUEY he named his Aunt Gertie's brother's nephew's son in law Wilmer's cat "Chompers" in honor of the dish-when asked why Louie -mouth crammed full of CHOP SUEY posited he didn't need a reason before embarking on a diatribe about how much better the world would be if we stopped rationalizing leading those present to find it pleasing surmising abiding cocooned in the maelstrom of chaos comprising the soul of Louie caterpillar pupa cozy lay a revelation wherein meaning issues through a bleeding lack of reason aka CHOP SUEY a dish so delish one whiff bequeaths all foodies bon appetite Eat Drink be Pookaberry
- SINIGANG ROTISSERIE$15.00Out of stock
Eaten by Tagalog maginoo Kapampangan ginu & the Visayan tumao Chef Pooka's SINIGANG ROTISSERIE is a dish fit for royalty destined to leave you beating a gilded bee-line to savor the savory sour flavor of Chef Pooka's krispee poulet dripping epithets namely: Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
STARTERS & SIDES
- SIDES
as an aside: to the audience the plimsoled thespian smashing the fourth wall to smithereens ordered so many accompaniments he was so stuffed to the gills he fell into a stuporous snooze wherein the great magus of the stage remained for act two wholly forsaking his scenery eating monologue-let this be a lesson to you sayeth the stage manager from the wings: "nibble if you will were it your wont providing your gorging interlude doeth not intrude on aforesaid forthcoming entree" entre nous what faith Chef Pooka has in raging insatiable appetites no number of sides will cause you to sleep through your entree let alone your just desserts-roused from slumber with a smirk by this the slippered showman awoke beside an side of fries bellowing to an audience quasi comatose: Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- Bang Bang Shrimp$15.00
while being diminutive in stature ever since Chef Pooka was little is oft cited to what led to big things little probed are the boundless depths of flavor...the beguiling bang behemoth leviathan appetites receive from Chef Pooka's Bang Bang Shrimp small wonder? cosmic blunder? stroke of fate? sure as sunshine eating some puts the shimmy in your shake once you wrap your lips round golden crisp goodness be it hoodoo voodo or fate or down home tasty goodness making you say "aint life great!" definite maybe... till then Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- KRISPY Brussels$12.00
lambasting all who failed to battle against the troops of the Berthouts Chef Pooka who'd Scubaed to the bottom of Canal Bruxelles-Charleroi spoke at considerable length to the Manneken Pis who could not stop waxing rhapsodic about how Chef Pooka's KRISPY Brussels were the: "cat's meow...more magnificent than the Parc du Cinquantenaire more delightful than all the misery King Leopold caused cue applause...why? cause when we put our hands together we are one with or without bacon Chef Pooka's KRISPY Brussels are tenfold double the fun when you share them Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- Golden FRIED Brussels$12.00
"Oh Bivalvia! by the by to you Lamellibranchiata & Pelecypoda I say in passing to you as I ply this creek of cried tears poured from all souls whose mortal home died ere they tried Chef Pooka's FRIED Brussels!" waxed Citherode as it slipped by a mussel shoal who smiled at the filefish with golden batter dusted pearlescent lips
- BUFFALO Cauliflower BITES$12.00
"what bites is how many BUFFALO bit it" Bill quipped... "Bull!" barked Annie no stranger to the Wild West show as she munched on one of Big Chief Chef Pooka's BUFFALO Cauliflower BITES one of lil Miss Oakley's favorite dishes "what makes these so delicious Bill is no BUFFALO were killed in the process..." before Bill could draw-Annie painted him with a bucket of BUFFALO sauce-saturated to his horseshoe print drip dry drawers Buffalo Bill thrilled to know how with a pistol Annie sparkles like a crystal-shines like the morning sun-flustered Annie was doubly thrilled to see how for once she didn't loose her luster when it came to Buffalo Bill who while no Bronco Buster was someone she might not mind sharing a side of Big Chief Chef Pooka's divine BITES of Cauliflower with despite knowing only someone with the hide of a rhino who killed more Buffalo than she had hot dinners would have the gall to quip: "what bites is how many BUFFALO bit it"
- Kosmic Calamari$15.00
when it comes to crushing your craving for Calamari dive into Pookaberry Cafe's Kosmic Calamari's scrumptious crunchy crisp juicy tender bliss comes with chipotle mayo try one so you too can sing: "heeeeyo! hey yay yay ya oh! Pooka's Kosmic Calamari makes me wax rhapsodes clutched in the beak of the great undersea beast tummy tickled by the velveteen touch of batter dipped golden fried tentacles Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- DISCO Fries$12.00
what but a wonderland of boogie leaves slender crisp fries in a pile up dripping with melted cheese! or adobo gravy or both!? have mercy! truth be told sure as in the wee hours after Saturday night turns to Sunday morning or anytime Pooka's Death Before Disco Fries leaves you feelin light feelin light feelin like you died & came back as a yummy pile of Pooka's finest Death Before Disco Fries come try-Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- TEMPURA$15.00
enclothed in a light batter deep fried to sublime golden crispness served with savory tangy sauce complex as the vagaries entwining everything we say makes life worth living Pooka's Tastebud Tantalizing Tempura comes crunching into juicy succulence rollicking wave crests of crispy deliciousness conceived in bliss created to be adored on delightful sublime bite at a time as melody is slave to rhythm Chef Pooka's Tempura delivers delectability time after time!
- FAMOUS FRIES$12.00
tongue tied... lost in a forest of soggy fries unable to rise above the flaccid stand of mundane spuds employing fortitude supra human Chef Pooka climbed to an charred embankment thanking his lucky potatoes for allowing him to beget crispy outside creamy within frites light as the sun just as golden showed by no one save who in the depths of blinding darkness is glowing Chef Pooka's FAMOUS FRIES are fittingly titled sure as the night has a billion eyes Eat Drink Be Pookaberry
- ONION Rings$9.00
Beginning at the end sent Chef Pooka running concentric golden fried light fluffy concentric onion rings round absurdum frightening all who fell into the maelstrom subsumed by irresistible suction round after round Chef Pooka's ONION Rings make for some scintillating supernal munchin ad infinitum selah yayhay! Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- Dumplings$8.00
Filled with dreams a mere pillow weeping beams willow thin was Chef Pooka ere he was a wee one before even being weaned our would be troubadour of Filipino cuisine slept wrapped in gyoza dough... no small wonder Chef Pooka's Deeliteful Dumplings are yummy bundles of bliss! try them fried of steamed veggie or meat either way precious few are the foodies who fail to hitch a ride on this flavor ferry- lo behold! truth be told munching on Chef Pooka's delectable throw pillows of bliss never gets old-Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- SPRING Rolls$14.00
in a deep Tyrian purple funk after an eternal ephemeral intro Chef Pooka was wrapped by a warbling lyric of the singer waxing: "April is a cruel time...Even though the sun may shine...and world looks in the shade as it slowly comes away..." sarcophagized in a paper crepe pastry skin of the lumpia Chef Pooka woke cocooned in a half swoon mused of a day when crisp golden fried meat & veggie rolls welcomed spring since then to this day April has not been grey-funny say some basking in the blinding rays of culinary fame Chef Pooka should hear quavering the singer's trill Tyrian purple plea: "still falls the April rain...and the valley's filled with pain..." Away with Melancholy! sink your teeth into Chef Pooka's golden crisp lumpia bliss...Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- Mozzarella Potato Balls$12.00
inconsolable the cheese curds cried...spuds sputtered lightening flashed thunder cracked an egg lying on it's side odalisque "so much for the pencil sketch!" grumbled Chef Pooka crumbing it up in a fit smashed the potato "what a mess!" wailed the cheese curds "cool it!" yelled Chef Pooka tossing them in a pot of hot water leaping from the bath into the mash golden fried reveling in their glow the amorphous many-eyed sunny side up in the sky spied a dish conceived in a frenzied fit of creation so delicious Chef Pooka skipped the sketch preferring to immortalize the gilded orbs evermore destined to come to be called Mozzarella Potato Balls as a painting!
- TUMERIC Rice$5.00
if not for a side of yellow rice & a little help from Ollie Octopus Pookaberry Cafe would never have had a chance to turn to dust...what must can only be described is told rooted in truth...a lyric sung sweet as the soul longs to fly free if not for a side of yellow rice...Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- Pomme FRITES$12.00
Wee art what we eat...well not so very wee quite large indeed rising from a sea of sauce choices thick golden fried steak fries rise in a storm tossed sea of cravings Chef Pooka's Pomme FRITES satisfy fulfill exceed expectations dip into crisp creamy crunchy deliciousness kvell be kissed revel in a storm swell quelling symphonic food etude be it indigo azure or saffron Chef Pooka's Pomme FRITES compliment every mood leading every feeling as the little lamb trails Mary to Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- MAC & Cheese$12.00Out of stock
Breathing Cheese MAC lay baking wondering what Chef Pooka was making... little did Cheese or Mac know like their names never would they be the same...fortune? fame? puh-lease... covered in each other is all each needs...wreathed in smiles are all who eat these lovers...ah! amore is so very...Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- Adobo Peanuts$5.00
go nuts! order a bowl and find out why the coolest of cukes go loopy for these little red skinned beauties roasted with whole garlic cloves lightly salted Pooka's O me O My O Adobo Peanuts are munch better eaten snag a handful for some truly satisfying snacking! Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
BREAKUNCH
- E-Z EGGIES$6.00
who but Chef Pooka knows before you do when you will crave one...two a trio of huevos? vamos amigas...amigos-come n get em sunny side up over easy smashed scrambled poached boiled coddled...coddled? Chef Pooka nods before trilling tis better to have loved an œuf than never to have loved some eggies at all! Eat Drink be Pookaberry !
- PANCAKES$15.00
can pancakes can can better than say rice cakes tis not for me to say spake Slinky Snake one of Ollie Octopus's fellow celebrants...the occasion? need there be one? is there a "wrong time" to partake in the cakes of Pan? posits Chef Pooka-lured by the incantation before them appeared the pipe playing son of Hermes surrounded by a giggling gaggle of cakes- Chef Pooka chuckled: "one bite of my golden discs of griddle goodness" & you too can can can straight to pancake heaven! Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- WILD WAFFLES$14.00
One of Chef Pooka's most cherished foibles is a fascistic fanatical intolerance of any tool who talks foolishly without purpose ad absurdum idling away the precious few minutes remaining before we all to soon turn to dust...this fanatical abhorrence of all compulsive practitioners circumlocution alone drove you know who to Belgium while there Chef Pooka created what has come to be the Lowland Country's raison d'être...the rest is... vacillation? indeed... "after all what is a WAFFLE but a three dimensional edible extrapolation of the innumerable iterations crenelated crannies nooks leading labyrinthine to a self similar spira mirabilis fractal of circumlocution stoppable only by stuffing as many waffles in the flapping pieholes of all perseverating pabulum peddling otiose periphrastic Stroopwafels faster than they can say: "moule à oublies Galettes campinoises Schwedische Waffeln" let alone Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- UMAMI OMLETTES$16.00
Mommy! Mommy! Mommy! shrieked Chef Pookaberry till she who bore him considered changing her name as if this would stop Chef Pooka's mother from caring why her son kept waking up screaming after dreaming of being suffocated inside the albumen womb of an enormous omelette let alone wondering what meaning gestated beneath the frail shell with a tap tap tap did a diminutive rend the eggnut revealing our motherless epicurean foodstuff devotee Chef Pooka who rest assured makes every umami omelette dreamy! Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- STEAK & EGGS$19.00
- GRANOLA$8.00
- TIPPLED GRIDDLE CAKES$15.00
Dunderheaded stumbling mumbling something about needing a belly filling substance containing just enough of the hare of the doggie to steer clear of heaven forfend descending to the somnolent clarifying ennui of sobriety Bufford Bunny asked Chef Pooka to whip up a tummy filling tipple... before he could lick his whiskers a pile of boozy breakfast griddle cakes drizzled in syrup delivered Bufford from the timber shivering fate of being left wrecked on the reef of teetotalism to sail on following the sun to what promised to be a day beautiful as it is bleary waxing rhapsodes till it ends smashing to glittering scintillating smithereens on the horizon behold Bufford beaming bathed in luminescent waves of the neonate moon thunderous head filled with hominy in sync with funk discordant smitten cocooned in blissful dissonance marveling at stellae felled by the selfsame siren song leaving him ever craving to again partake in Chef Pooka's supernal TIPPLED GRIDDLE CAKES
- Toast Merveilleux à la Française$15.00
- MUFFINS$9.00
- Deelish DANISH$9.00
PIZZA Palooza
- POOKA'S PERSONAL PAN PIZZA$15.00
Says Chef Pooka: "Take it personal...go ahead! pick your topping and.....PLOW INTO PLEASURE! indulge!" be it so... behold! Chef Pooka's crusty cheezie dreamy addictive Personal Pan Pizza is HERE and it aint goin nowhere except in your piehole! Eat Drink be Pookaberry!"
PASTA Party
- G.O.A.T CHEESE SPAGHETTI$26.00
Far be it for Chef Pooka- epitome of humility humble mirror opposite of swaggering life support systems for overblown egos so-called "celebrity" chefs to ever boast brag preach proclaim any all of his dishes to be "the Greatest" imagine then our self-effacing epitome of modesty unbounded embarrassment when one of his pasta dishes stood centerstage on the stove in the cookpot womb festooned in fromage proclaiming itself to be "THE GREATEST GOAT CHEESE SPAGHETTI OF ALL TIME!"
- TUSCAN PENNE$24.00
Ursprungsbezeichnung-Chef Pooka's second cousin on his stepbrother's uncle sister's side claimed to have been detained in Val d'Orcia for traversing borders using a forged Denominazione Di Origine Controllata e Garantita certificate-while incarcerated in a three quarter scale facsimile of the Abbey of Sant'Antimo he was served penne prepared by his cellmate whom Ursprungsbezeichnung only later leaned was none other than the Master of Cabestany atop a marble sarcophagus sporting sides carved by the same hand-not a day drags flying by when Chef Pooka does not recall imagining Ollie Octopus dreaming of doing time in the Abbey of Sant'Antimo for the high crime of anonymously sculpting capitals sarcophagi corbels in the San Casciano in Val di Pesa fueled by a stringent diet of Chef Pooka's Tuscan Penne singing: "Eat Drink be Pookaberry!"
- PESTO SHELLS$21.00
into the spiraling sanctum ear shell of Chef Pooka did Ollie Octopus whisper some odd secrets containing tidbits savored heretofore as sacrosanct till as they will semolina effigies of the aforesaid shell now spill the verdant saucy details- "it is telling..." sayeth Ollie "a revelation" murmurs a bevy a mermaids... "hardly!" quips Chef Pookaberry "I was simply encrypting what I heard in cooking" muses Chef Pooka in a waking dream..."whatever you did..." blurts Ollie Octopus " finds me lying on the bottom of the sea looking up at the sky in time to see reflected on the surface me flying down...where am I? everywhere all the time-who am I?" "secret secret" says the ear shell - before Ollie can undulate out of it pop the head & legs of a turtle who says "aint life great?" Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- SPAGHETTI ARRABBIATA$17.00Out of stock
Famed for singing scorching torch song arias Signora Abbuffata severely scalds Ahab- an Arabian rabbit about to be served at a Great feast directed by a chap named Ferreri foreversince the saucy pasta Ahab was gnawing on when Abbuffata's caustic bellows burned the bunny has been called all'arrabbiata... Signora Abbuffata lived to be one hundred and thirty seven degrees Fahrenheit before becoming wreathed in tongues of flame singing: "Eat... Drink.... be Pookaberry!"
- MAC & CHEESE$12.00Out of stock
Mac & Cheese did as they pleased na'er did either meet till once when as was their wont while off both went their separate ways did they BUMP into each other - while some say the rest is His Story Chef Pooka calls it FATE & if it is-never has it ever tasted so GREAT as the iteration Chef Pooka creates! Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- SHRIMP MAC n CHEESE WAFFLES$22.00
After being mowed down by a barrage of falafel balls... harkening to the cry: "Duty calls!" Chef Pooka returned fire with a fusillade of camarones leaving the onus on a passing flock of waffles half swallowed by a dirigible dollop of pasta enrobed in cheese leaving even the fried orbs of masticated fava beans craving for a supernal dish built for comfort born of necessity screaming: "Eat Drink be Pookaberry!"
BURGERS
- WAGYU Burger$18.00
what could be better than one of Pooka's Wagyu Burgers grilled your way with mozzarella cheddar cheese inside then covered in more melted cheesy goodness on a toasted black brioche ube bun slathered with Pooka's own chipotle mayo with lettuce & tomato? Two of them! with fries! swing by try a pair Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- KrispChick BURGER$15.00
you have a hunch with it's breaded chicken patty air fried to perfection with mozzarella cheddar cheese inside then covered in more melted cheesy goodness placed on a pandan bun slathered with Pooka's own chipotle mayo with lettuce & tomato Pooka's Symphony of Crispness Chicken Burger was born to bathe in the glow of it's own juicy crispy crunch if you seek what's made to be munched after treating yourself to Pooka's Symphony of Crispness Chicken Burger you will be happy you followed your hunch Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- VEGAN Burger$17.00
Pooka's Veganese Moo-free Sans Ham-Burger is so good it fools Vegans into a thinkin they're a cheatin! perish the thought... "oh jeeze!" they trumpet how something this carniviserous be meat free?" "don't ask me!" sayeth chef Pooka-"talk to the peas!"
CHEESE STEAK
- CHEESE STEAK$18.00
Crème Chantilly a filly in Philly was sitting pretty low in the saddle passing the time waxing melancholy mind foggy with memories of on of Chef Pooka's CHEESE STEAKS she'd had back when she was a foal in Quezon City...pity-thought she-to be without this treat only adds to life's misery! me is woe! woe is me? whinnied Chantilly her sorry sweet as whipped sweetened cream-as she slipped into cognizance from dreaming she found herself still a foal in Quezon City nibbling a corner of the toasted hoagie bursting with shredded beefsteak grilled peppers mushroom swimming in a sea of melted provolone cheese Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
WINGS
- WINGS$15.00
They who flit about the aether have been overheard whispering in the screaming silence: "from the wings of dreams it seems doeth stem ye wee warbling waking sapient sapiens aspire to" hearing this all souls be they neonate of ancient of days as spirt rise just singing praise to Chef Pooka's WINGS! Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
PANINI
- PANINI$16.00
"oh jeez" sayeth Wendel Weenie... one of Chef Pooka's compadres whilst masticating a crispy chewy ciabatta sliced lengthwise filled with bacon or perchance Pooka's Adore Amore Abode of Love Chicken Adobo & or Avocado till chubby prior to being pressed betwixt the glowing corrugated jaws of a pie iron..."what did you say?" probed Chef Pookie... "twasn't me!" tweeted the tube steak- "who then?" burned the query- before the bread could all knew the only one it could be was who else but... VENI VIDI PANINI! Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
SAUSAGE STIRFRY
- SAUSAGE STIRFRY$16.00
"Afanabala!" blustered Alfonse Sausiche mid strut down Mulberry Street during San Genaro as he bumped into Frank Furter-after some festive fisticuffs the pair made nice over a fat pair of Chef Pooka's steaming SAUSAGE STIRFRY - give one a try & see why this dish is so delish everything from a thousand orbed space squid to a cyclops swear Chef Pooka's SAUSAGE STIRFRY tastes better than a poke in the eye with a sharp stick! Eat Drink be Pookaberry
FISH & CHIPS
- FISH & CHIPS$18.00
Had Gus the only living boneless Bangus known not abandoning ship was akin to jumping the shark he would have bowed gracefully out of negotiations with FLOATSAM the bloated undersea TV Network who were gunning to get Bangus to agree to continue starring in what would have been the four hundred eighty-nine million nine hundred twenty-seven thousand two hundred sixty-fourth season of his eponymous tele series entitled: "Sam Smelt's Merry Tsismis" after offering him so many small invertebrates phytoplankton & macroalgae Gus agreed...aghast at his own utter gutlessness absolute inability to stick a knife in an insipid contrived saccharine situation comedy long after it had ceased being funny
Soupalooza
- Tomato Soup$12.00
lolling about on a lake of fresh tomato puree one day Chef Pooka drew a bead on a creamy fountain eyes wide into a whirling pool Pooka's canoe capsized down for the third time out of the bowl did arise Pooka's creamy Tippecanoe Tomato Soup was it a dream? of course! from your first spoonful till the bowl is empty...still hungry? have another cup bowl pot full of Pooka's creamy Tippecanoe Tomato Soup Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- Mushroom Soup$14.00
Pooka's Inimitable Magical Mushroom Soup is so creamy delicious with it's fresh mushroom creamy goodness it negates the need for any narcotics as it is the ultimate head trip for your lucky l' estomac.. soon as you scarf some you become subsumed in a yummy fungi funk of Pooka's Inimitable Magical Mushroom Soup so creamy Parliament swears on the P Funk you fell into a big ole bowl of Psycho-Alpha-Disco-Beta-Bio-Aqua-Do-Loop
SUPER Salads
- Crisp Apple Salad$14.00
piercing pusillanimous mists vainglorious Raisins n Pecans lead you to the promised land of invigorating nutritious eating-funny...how curious? who could have imagined something so delicious could also be so healthy-mind awhirl aside from being promised Pooka's Crisp Apple Salad w. Raisins n Pecans lands you in a land of plenty! Rejoice! Sing: Eat Drink be Pookaberry
- Mixed Greens$12.00
Pooka's Seasonal Salad with Tarragon Dressing is a blessing overflowing with a cornucopia of healthy ingredients pray lettuce say this is one bowl of fresh cut seasonal greens so tasty all who try it are happy they chose to Eat Drink Greens be Berry Healthy!
- Arugula Salad$16.00
topped with honey mustard dressing Pooka's Blackberry Arugula Salad with Goat Cheese is the bees knees once bitten it's toothsome musical hububuzz swells to a symphonic citharode proclaiming Pooka's Butter Blossom Lettuce Head Salad a taste unlike any you palette has ever had! Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
DESERT Deelites
- HALOHALO$18.00
Nestled in mauve drapes of a waking dream Chef Pooka murmured: "Allo! ewes say musing how motley windsocks chock full of hollow overspill shaved ice snow whilst evaporated milk coconut cream combine with fruits to create bliss in a dish half eclipsing shadows pitfalls fissures deep as creased sheep born shorn of any qualms about eating dessert first blurt then screech... "do your worst! " seem to say their screams transmogrifying to a cry sharp as a stick in the eye of one hell of a storm... go fourth! were it their wont those dyed in the wool to the sanctorum of their collective cor cordium would go first-who knew? Allo! bleat aghast ewes who gasp at how were it halved their heart of hearts would be hollow were it not overflowing with Halo-halo..." waking gleaming with glee Chef Pooka beamed: Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- DULCE LECHE LAYER CAKE$16.00
- Tiramisu Cake$9.00
- CHUROS$12.00
- M&M Cookie$7.00
- PB Brownie$8.00
- Carrot Cake$8.00
- Linzer TART$9.00
- Black & White COOKIE$7.00
- Chocolate dipped Coconut Macaroon Cookies$7.50
- BLONDIE$8.00
- Cranberry Orange Yogurt Loaf$9.00
- Lemon Ice Yogurt Loaf$9.00
- Blueberry Loaf$9.00
- Apple Fritters$8.00
- Cheese Danish$6.00
- Cinnamon Swirl Danish$6.00
- Pecan Ring Danish$6.00
- New York Cheesecake$8.00
- Red Velvet Cake$9.00
- Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake$9.00
- Apple Turnover$8.00
- Macarons Parisienne$16.00
- Lovely Lemon Bars$7.00
- Ricotta Pistachio Cake$9.00
- Chocolate Ice Cream$6.00
- Strawberry Ice Cream$6.00
- Vanilla Ice Cream$6.00
- Oreo Mousse Cake$9.00
- BABBA Rum MUfFinS$12.00
For a BOOZY end to a BEE-YU-TIFUL meal look no further than Chef Pooka's BABBA Rum MUfFinS...soaked in the eponymous spirit enrobed in whipped cream topped with a...Chef Pooka's BABBA Rum MUfFinS have been known to leave less SPIRTED desserts sitting in the corner sporting a pointy cap wondering why sometimes being SWEET alone just don't cut it! Life is uncertain-Eat...Drink your DESSERT be Rum BABBA!
- BANANA TURON$6.00
botanically a berry what Chef Pooka does with this elongated edible fruit is a sight to behold-holding the plantain firmly to prevent it from flying back to the starry firmament whencefrom it sprang for safety is is enclothed in a rice wrapper with fresh jackfruit fried to perfection & drizzled in a sinfully delicious cream syrup caramel sauce served with vanilla or Pooka's own inimitable oh baby ube ice cream Pooka's Gimmie My Banana Turon is an incredible edible dream! Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- BROWNIE$9.00
BOODLE FIGHT
- BOODLE FIGHT$50.00
on a trip thru the psyche cosmique astride a slipstream spores gleaming in the screaming silence Monty Mushroom noticed Des Dog's amigo dip Dip as he sees Dipsey doodling Ollie Octopus & his multitudinous amigos gorging on Chef Pooka's delicious Filipino food spread on banana leave crispy pork slices sweet as Lapu Lapu could ever do BBQ pork skewers melon marinated beef tapa grilled fish shrimp mountains of rice! mind eye thrilling body writing with delight Monty Mushroom joined with glee happy to Eat Drink be part of the Boodle Fight!
DRINK
SODA
CAFE ESPRESSO CAPPUCCINO
- Fresh Brewed Kafe$6.00
- Expresso$2.00
- Macchiato$5.50
- Choco Mocha Macchiato$6.75
- Caramel Machiato$7.00
- Cappuccino$5.50
- Piccolo Cortado$5.50
- Americano$5.50
- Long Black Veil$6.00
- Matcha Ice Blend$6.75
- Kapuziner$7.00
- Creamy Cookies$6.75
- ExpreSlow$6.75
- Nutellinno$6.00
- Bustellito$6.00
- Albino$5.50
- Double Choco Ice Blend$6.75
- Thai Milk Tea$6.75
- Vaccato$5.50
- Kreme Karamal Vaccato$6.75
- Nosoberetto Hiberninito$12.00
flush stinking on the dole...swallowing a shot of Baileys in your Cappuccino bring a grin brimming with inner glow
- Nosobretto Buko$12.00
thus sputtered some battered barnacled beached barista fishing float cum buoy "Malibu boo in your daily Cappuccino dose makes your day blow the way date palms wave so drain one today to see why them Nosobretto Buko sippers stroll slivers of foam frosted silver sand sans slippers singing: "Eat Drink be Pookaberry!"
- Yo-Ho-Ho Nosobretto$12.00
- Nosobretto Negro$12.00
- Nosobretto Naranja$12.00
- Oreo Matcha$6.00
- Very Pookaberry$6.50
- Java Chip Ice Blend$6.00
- Jurassic Milo$6.75