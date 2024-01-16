BUFFALO Cauliflower BITES

$12.00

"what bites is how many BUFFALO bit it" Bill quipped... "Bull!" barked Annie no stranger to the Wild West show as she munched on one of Big Chief Chef Pooka's BUFFALO Cauliflower BITES one of lil Miss Oakley's favorite dishes "what makes these so delicious Bill is no BUFFALO were killed in the process..." before Bill could draw-Annie painted him with a bucket of BUFFALO sauce-saturated to his horseshoe print drip dry drawers Buffalo Bill thrilled to know how with a pistol Annie sparkles like a crystal-shines like the morning sun-flustered Annie was doubly thrilled to see how for once she didn't loose her luster when it came to Buffalo Bill who while no Bronco Buster was someone she might not mind sharing a side of Big Chief Chef Pooka's divine BITES of Cauliflower with despite knowing only someone with the hide of a rhino who killed more Buffalo than she had hot dinners would have the gall to quip: "what bites is how many BUFFALO bit it"