Pooks Crawfish Hole
FOOD
Starters
- Boudin Balls$4.99Out of stock
Deep fried and served with ranch upon request
- Crawfish Pie$3.99Out of stock
Cajun-style deep-fried pot pie with crawfish and rice
- Hush Puppies$1.99
Deep-fried balls of cornmeal batter and onions
- Fried Pickles$5.99
Crinkle cut dill pickle chips coated in a light breading with a hint of spice
- Cheese Sticks$6.99
6 fried cheese sticks served with marinara or ranch upon request
Entrees
- Crawfish by the Pound$5.99
Hot boiled crawfish only. Corn and potatoes extra and can be found under "sides"
- 5lb Special$25.00
5lbs of hot boiled crawfish.
- Pooks Platter$39.99Out of stock
2lbs of hot boiled crawfish, half pound of boiled shrimp, 1 large snow crab cluster, and 1 corn and 1 potato
- 1/2lb Jumbo Boiled Shrimp$8.99
Half pound of large boiled shrimp served with 1 potato and 1 corn
- Jumbo Boiled Shrimp$16.99
One pound of large boiled shrimp served with 1 potato and 1 corn
- Snow Crab Plate$36.99Out of stock
Two large clusters of snow crab served with a corn, potato and a sausage
- Fried Shrimp Plate$12.99
8 fried shrimp served with french fries
- The 646 Mix$12.99
A fried catfish filet in traditional cornmeal breading and 4 fried shrimp. Served with fries and hushpuppies.
- Fried Catfish$12.99
Two catfish fillets with a traditional cornmeal breading. Served with french fries and hushpuppies
- Seafood Gumbo$12.99Out of stock
Cajun stew with fresh shrimp and served with rice
- Chicken Gumbo$7.99Out of stock
Chicken and andouille sausage with fresh vegetables and a savory blend of spices. Served with rice.