Pool Burger
Burgers
- Pool Burger$9.50
1/4 lb patty, iceberg lettuce, tomato, chopped onion, mayo and mustard.
- Pool Cheeseburger$10.50
1/4 lb Patty, American Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Chopped Onion, Mayo & Mustard
- Hippy Burger$10.50
Veggie Patty, Swiss Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Chopped Onion, Mayo & Mustard
- The Deep End$18.00
Triple Burger with Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Fresh Jalapeños & Dijonnaise
- The All American$10.50
1/4 lb Patty, American Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Chopped Onion, Dill Pickles, Thousand Island
- The Loyal Forever$14.00
Double Cheeseburger, Pickled Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Ranch Dressing
- Blue Hawaiian$13.50
1/4 lb Patty, Griddled Pineapple, Bacon, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Thousand Island
- Dazed & Confused$14.50
Veggie Patty, American Cheese, Bacon, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Salads and Specialties
- Pool Dog$9.50
1/4lb. All Beef Frank, side of Chopped Onion and Relish
- Big Trail Salad$14.00
Mixed Greens, Veggie Nuggets, Roasted Beets, Avocado, Sunflower Sprouts & Seeds, Herby Dressing
- Loco Moco$11.00
1/4 lb Patty, Garlic Rice, Mushroom Gravy, Fried Egg **Is Not Served On A Bun**
- Patty Melt$12.00
1/4lb Patty, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions, Pickled Jalapeños, Mayo
- Fried Egg BLT$10.00
Fried Egg, Applewood Smoked bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijonaise
- Grilled Cheese$6.00
BEER & WINE
Beer
Wine
N/A BEV
Non-Alcoholic Beverage
- Mex Coke$4.00Out of stock
- Coke Can$3.50
- Diet Coke Can$3.50
- Sprite Can$3.50
- Abita$4.00
- Fever Tree Gingerbeer$3.50
- Fever Tree GF Soda$3.50
- Fever Tree Tonic$3.50
- Mocktail$8.00
- Richard's Sparkling$3.50
- Richard's Still Can$4.00
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Pineapple Lemonade$4.50
- Regular Lemonade$4.00
- Juice$4.50
- Dr. Pepper Can$3.50