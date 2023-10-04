Poole’s Pizza 11695 Crossroads Cir Suite A
APPETIZERS
PRETZEL BITES
10 Bavarian style pretzel bites served with cheese sauce made with Pooles Island beer!
CHARCUTERIE
Shaved Prosciutto, Salami, Dry Salami, Peppered Salami, Dry Coppa with cured olives, pickled onions and Pita bread.
CHEESE BOARD
Buttermilk Blue cheese, Aged Gouda, Mezzaluna Fontina, 4 year Aged Cheddar and Grand Cru Alpine cheese served with pita bread and dried fruits. (No substitutions)
SAUSAGE BOARD
An assortment of seasonal sausages, sliced and served with Pita bread and sauces.
CRAB BALLS
Mini Crab Balls are flash fried and served with Old Bay aioli for dipping!
CRAB DIP
Creamy Crab dip served hot with Old Bay and Pita bread.
PIZZA
CHEESE
Our fresh thin crust topped with house red sauce and our custom cheese blend!
PEPPERONI
Our fresh thin crust topped with house red sauce and our custom cheese blend and beef and pork pepperoni!
SAUSAGE
Our fresh thin crust topped with house red sauce, our custom cheese blend, sliced spicy Italian sausage and fresh roasted mushrooms,
MUSHROOM
Our fresh thin crust topped with garlic oil and our custom cheese blend with fresh, roasted wild mushrooms and finished with grated Parmesan cheese.
CHICKEN
Our fresh thin crust topped with a nut-less basil pesto sauce, our custom cheese blend, grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes and sautéed spinach.
SICILIAN
Our fresh thin crust topped with house red sauce, our custom cheese blend, sliced spicy Italian sausage, salami, prosciutto and finished with grated parmesan and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
CRABBY PIE
Our fresh thin crust, brushed with garlic oil and topped with house cheese blend, crab balls and finished with a dusting of Old Bay seasoning and parmesan cheese.
BYO
Our fresh thin crust topped with house red sauce and our custom cheese blend - ready for you to add toppings to your hearts desire!
WINGS
FRIES
SALAD
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Ceasar dressing with croutons and Parmesan cheese.
House Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with shaved red onion, cherry tomatoes, croutons and our creamy Ranch dressing.
Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach topped with shaved red onion, bacon bits, sliced tomato and croutons.
DESSERTS
Rice Krispie Treat (GF)
Brown Butter and Sea Salt Chewy Marshmallow treat! (GF) The best Krispie treat you will ever have.
Chocolate Brownie (GF)
Honduran chocolate Brownie - that is also gluten free. Made with Rice flour, Arrowroot flour and Buckwheat flour. Very rich!
Salted Caramel Cookie
Crunchy Salted Caramel cookie with toffee bits, brown sugar, white chocolate and pretzel bits. Highly addictive!