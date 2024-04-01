Poopy's
Favorites
- Poopys Chicken Strips$15.00
Large pieces, fries, slaw, & poop sauce
- Breaded Shrimp$15.00
Served with fries & slaw
- 2 - Chili Dogs$12.00
All beef hotdogs on poppy seed buns mustard relish, onion, tomato,pickle- spear, sport pepper & celery salt or both covered in chili, onions & cheese
- 1 - Chicago Dog$9.00
All beef hotdogs on poppy seed buns. Mustard relish, onion, tomato, pickle - spear, sport pepper & celery salt or both covered in chili, onions, & cheese
- Ground Beef Tacos (Each)$3.00
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion
- Poopys Chick N' Dale$15.00
4 pieces served with fries, coleslaw, and special sauce
- Boiled Shrimp$17.00
Served with fries & slaw
- Poop Pile Nachos$14.00
Beef or pork with cheese sauce & jalapeño, guacamole & sour cream, and tomatoes & onions
- Pot Roast Dinner$16.00
With potatoes & green beans
Sandwiches
- Hot Beef Sandwich$16.00
Huge portion of beef served with Yukon gold mashed potatoes, gravy, & green beans
- 50/50 Hoagie$14.00
Half Italian beef/half pulled pork
- Chicken Breast Sandwich$14.00
Chicken breast (breaded or grilled) with LOTP
- BLT Sandwich$12.00
- The Hammer$12.00
Ham & Swiss cheese sandwich with fries & slaw
- Italian Beef Hoagie$14.00
Giardiniera peppers and provolone cheese
- Pulled Pork Hoagie$13.00
Slow-roasted pork with BBQ sauce
- Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$13.00
Lettuce, onion, tomato, & pickle. Breaded, unbreaded, or grilled
- Reuben$14.00
- Cod Fish Sandwich$13.00
Fries, slaw, tartar, & American cheese
Poopy's Pizzas
Specialty Pizzas
- Supreme Pizza$20.00
Saus, pepperoni, chicken bacon, mush, GP, & onion
- Meat Lovers Pizza$20.00
Saus, pepperoni, chicken bacon, real bacon, ranch base, chicken, & bacon
- Sweet & Spicy Pizza$20.00
Pepperoni, onion jalapeño, & pineapple
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$20.00
- Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$20.00
American cheese, real bacon, and pickle
- Philly Cheesesteak Pizza$20.00
Steak, onion, green pepper, & provolone
- Italian Beef Pizza$20.00
Italian beef and giardiniera or banana peppers
- BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza$20.00
Pulled pork, onion, jalapeños, and BBQ base
- BBQ Pulled Chicken Pizza$20.00
Pulled chicken, onion, jalapeños, and BBQ base
- Reuben Pizza$20.00
1000 Island, Swiss cheese, corned beef, & kraut
- Margherita Pizza$20.00
Garlic base, grape tomato, basil, & balsamic glaze