Pop Pie Co. University Heights
Popular Items
FOOD MENU
Savory Pies
- Aussie Meat Pie$11.00
Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under. This pie features lean minced beef, tomato and onion sautéed with Worcestershire, a touch of vegemite (for authenticity), all in our signature all-butter crust. Have it with ketchup to really do it the Aussie way.
- Classic Chicken Pot Pie$10.00
Our most popular savory pie! All-white chicken breast meat, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce, all in our signature all-butter crust.
- Green Hog & Cheese$10.00
Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, jack cheese, all in our signature all-butter crust. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat.
- Roasted Veggies & Yellow Curry (V)$10.00
Our vegan savory pie offering features roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, mushrooms, yellow squash, red onion, carrot, red-skin potatoes, coconut milk, vegan butter crust
- Steak & Ale$11.50
A quintessentially British pie made of slow-braised beef, barley, mushrooms, carrots, dark ale gravy, all in our signature all-butter crust.
- Veggie Pot Pie (Veg)$10.00
Portabella mushrooms, roasted halved Brussels sprouts, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce, all in our signature all-butter crust. Vegetarian.
- Turkey Pot Pie$12.00
Shredded turkey breast, peas, carrots, yellow corn, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce, sea salt, and black pepper, all in our signature all-butter crust. Served with a side of spiced cranberry sauce.
Breakfast
- Ham, Bacon, Chive & Cheese Quiche - Slice$8.00
Smoked ham, bacon, chives, jack & cheddar cheese, farm eggs, crème fraiche, everything seasoning sprinkled on our signature all-butter crust. One slice.
- Mushroom & Leek Quiche (Veg) - Slice$8.00
Roasted oyster mushrooms, citrus leeks, sun-dried tomatoes, farm eggs, crème fraiche, signature all-butter crust. One slice.
- Sausage Roll$6.00
Cured minced pork, bacon, celery, onion, garlic wrapped in our signature all-butter laminated pastry, and garnished with white sesame seeds. NOTE: After being fully cooked, the sausage may appear pink at center from the natural curing process.
- The Boss Breakfast Pie$10.00
Applewood smoked bacon, two firm-baked farm eggs, cheddar & jack cheese, topped with spiced hash browns, all in our signature all-butter crust. Served with a side of maple sauce. Highly recommended with ketchup and hot sauce!
Sides
- 1/2 Mash 1/2 Corn$4.00
1/2 portion of mashed potatoes & gravy and 1/2 portion of creamed corn.
- Creamed Corn
Corn, cream cheese reduction, dash of salt and pepper.
- Kale Slaw (V)
Kale & red cabbage, tahini-lemon dressing, pepita seeds and quinoa. Vegan.
- Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Skin-on red potatoes, crema, cracked black pepper, sea salt, chicken gravy.
- Side of Gravy$0.50
A 2 oz. portion for our house-made chicken gravy.
- Side of Cranberry Sauce (2 oz.)$0.75
Small portion of house-made spiced cranberry sauce. Cranberry sauce infused with cinnamon, brown sugar, sea salt, & a touch of orange zest.
Sweet Pies
- Guava Cream Cheese Hand Pie$5.00
A Cuban classic, this pastry has the perfect balance of guava and cream cheese inside our signature all-butter crust.
- Lemon Curd & Mixed Berry Hand Pie$5.00
A grab & go sweet pastry with lemon curd & a mixed berry (strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, raspberry) compote, in our signature all-butter crust finished with a vanilla citrus glaze.
- Apple Cranberry Ginger Crumble (V) - Slice$7.00
Fresh apples, cranberries, orange zest, ginger, old fashioned oat crumble. One slice. Vegan. One slice
- Bourbon Pecan - Slice$7.00
Toasted pecans, brown sugar, molasses, bourbon, sea salt, orange zest, signature all-butter crust. One slice
- Key Lime Pie - Slice$7.00
A smooth and creamy light textured pie with the tangy flavors of fresh key limes, signature all-butter crust, topped with a cloud of whipped cream and key lime zest. One slice.
- Pumpkin Pie - Slice$7.00
Pumpkin custard, crema, brown sugar, sea salt, house fall spices, signature all-butter crust, house-made granola topping featuring pepitas and dried cranberries and a touch of orange zest. One slice
- Salted Caramel Apple Crumble - Slice$7.00
Fresh diced fuji, red delicious, and granny smith apples with a hint of orange zest and spices topped an old-fashioned oat crumble, signature all-butter crust. One slice.
- Salted Maple Pie - Slice$7.00
Maple custard, Madagascar vanilla, cornmeal, Maldon sea salt, signature all-butter crust. One slice
Cookies
PiesCreams
- Salted Caramel Apple PiesCream$12.00
A warm slice of salted caramel apple crumble squeezed between two scoops of Stella Jean’s Madagascar Vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream, a house-made caramel drizzle, and an old-fashioned oat crumble. Serves 1 to 2.
- Pumpkin PiesCream$12.00
A slice of pumpkin pie squeezed between two scoops of Stella Jean's brown butter pecan ice cream, topped with whipped cream, a drizzle of house-made salted caramel, finished with an old-fashioned oat crumble-- served in a 16 oz. cup. Serves 1 to 2.
Frozen Savory Pies
- Insulated Cooler Bag$12.00
Transport your frozen pies and other cold items in style with this Pop Pie Co. insulated cooler bag. Perfect for one of our 5-packs, but fits up to 8 frozen savory pies. 9" W x 6" x 8" H
- (F) Savory Pie 5-Pack$40.00
Please tell us how many of each flavor you'd like in the special instructions.
- (F) Aussie Meat$10.00
*FROZEN* Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under. This pie features lean minced beef, tomato and onion sautéed with Worcestershire, a touch of vegemite (for authenticity), all in our signature all-butter crust. Have it with ketchup to really do it the Aussie way.
- (F) Classic Chicken Pot Pie$9.00
*FROZEN* Our most popular savory pie! All-white chicken breast meat, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce, all in our signature all-butter crust.
- (F) Green Hog & Cheese$9.00
*FROZEN* Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, jack cheese, all in our signature all-butter crust. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat.
- (F) Roasted Veggie & Yellow (V)$9.00
*FROZEN* Our vegan savory pie offering features roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, mushrooms, yellow squash, red onion, carrot, red-skin potatoes, coconut milk, vegan butter crust
- (F) Steak & Ale$10.50
*FROZEN* A quintessentially British pie made of slow-braised beef, barley, mushrooms, carrots, dark ale gravy, all in our signature all-butter crust.
- (F) Veggie Pot Pie (Veg)$9.50
*FROZEN* Portabella mushrooms, roasted halved Brussels sprouts, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce, all in our signature all-butter crust. Vegetarian.
DRINKS
COFFEE - FEAT. HEART ROASTERS
- Affogato$6.25
Double shot of espresso over a 2 oz. scoop of Stella Jean’s Madagascar vanilla ice cream.
- Americano$3.50
Hot or Iced: Double espresso over hot / cold water
- Cappuccino 8 oz. (Hot Only)$4.75
Double espresso + 6 oz. of steamed milk.
- Chocolate Milk$3.50
Hot or Iced: Chocolate sauce (Nibble Chocolate) + your choice of milk
- Cold Brew 16 oz.$5.00
Stereo Blend from Heart Roasters cold steeped in house for 16 hours. Served over ice.
- Cortado 4 oz. (Hot Only)$4.00
Double espresso + 2 oz. of steamed milk
- Drip Coffee$3.25
A medium roast of Stereo Blend from Heart Roasters. Served until 1pm.
- Espresso (double)$3.50
Double espresso (feat. Stereo Blend from Heart Roasters).
- Flat White 8 oz. (Hot Only)$4.75
Double espresso + 6 oz. of lightly steamed milk
- Latte$5.00
Hot or Iced: Double espresso (feat. Heart Roasters) + 10 oz. of your choice of milk.
- Mocha$6.00
Hot or Iced: Double espresso + single origin mocha sauce (Nibble Chocolate) + your choice of milk
- New Orleans Iced Coffee 16oz.$6.00
Chicory & cold brew coffee concentrate, simple syrup, your choice milk over ice
HOT TEA
- Breakfast Blend Hot Tea$4.00
A late-summer harvesting Yunnan black tea that is perfect with milk and sugar or on its own.
- Chamomile Hot Tea$4.00
Buttery body and apple-like aroma. A soothing beverage that can be enjoyed throughout the day.
- Earl Grey Hot Tea$4.00
A blend of black tea from Yunnan and essential oil of the bergamot orange.
- Ginger Peach Hot Tea$4.00
Fragrant jasmine green tea from Hubei, China combined with ginger and dried peach. Sweet and spicy with the sweet aroma of jasmine blossoms.
- Jasmine Green Hot Tea$4.00
Green tea from Hubei, China scented with fresh jasmine flower grown in Fujian, China. This aromatic tea seamlessly combines the two flavors for a blend greater than the sum of its parts.
TEA LATTES & DRINKS
- Matcha Latte$6.00
Hot or Iced: Mizuba single origin matcha + your choice of milk
- Chai Latte$6.00
Hot or Iced: Organic Masala Chai (Kilogram Tea Co.) + dash of cinnamon + your choice of milk
- Matcha Horchata (Iced) 16oz.$5.50
Mizuba Single Origin matcha with house-made vegan horchata. (Note: Our iced drinks are prepared using a 12oz. recipe and poured over ice. Drinks requested without ice will be 12oz. to maintain the quality and integrity of our product.)
- Matcha Lemonade (Iced) 16oz.$5.50
Mizuba Single Origin matcha with house-made lemonade. (Note: Our iced drinks are prepared using a 12oz. recipe and poured over ice. Drinks requested without ice will be 12oz. to maintain the quality and integrity of our product.)
- Hojicha Latte$6.00
Hot or Iced: Mizuba Hojicha tea + your choice of milk
- London Fog Latte (Hot) 12 oz.$6.00
Earl Grey tea with steamed milk. (Unsweetened)
REFRESHMENTS
- Horchata (v) 16 oz.$3.25
House-made rice milk, oat milk, cinnamon, Nibble chocolate. Vegan.
- Lemonade 20 oz.$3.25
Fresh house-made lemonade
- Arnold Palmer 20 oz.$3.25
1/2 black iced tea, 1/2 house-made lemonade
- Regular Iced Tea 20 oz.$3.25
Black iced tea.
- Apple Juice$3.00
Organic apple juice box
- Bottled Water$1.50
16.9 oz. bottle.
- Coke Can$2.00
12 oz. can.
- Diet Coke$2.00
12 oz. can.
- Dr. Pepper Can$2.00
12 oz. can.
- Root Beer Can$2.00
12 oz. can.
- Topo Chico$3.50
12 oz. bottle.