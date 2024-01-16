#GLUTENFREE More
PopoJito
LUNCH & DINNER
Bowls & Salads
Starters
Tacos
Entrées
Fajitas
Popojito Kids
Sides
Specials
CRAFT YOUR SALAD
DESSERT
Desserts
- Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake$8.00
- Churros$8.00
- Cinnamon Rice Pudding$6.00
- Churro Sundae$9.00
- Longford's Gelato$6.00
- Tres Leche$7.00
- Lemon Sorbet$6.00
- Mandarin Orange Sorbet$6.00
- Flan$7.00
- Raspberry Sorbet$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKVegan Salted Caramel GelatoOUT OF STOCK$9.00
- OUT OF STOCKPeanut Butter PieOUT OF STOCK$10.00
DRINKS
Hot Beverages
Soft Drinks
- Milk$3.00
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.00
- Raspberry Lemonade$4.00
- Blackberry Lemonade$4.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Club Soda$3.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Garden of Eden$8.00
- Cola$3.00
- Diet Cola$3.00
- Black Cherry$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Lemon Lime$3.00
- Rootbeer$3.00
- Pellegrino Sparkling Bottle$7.00
HOT SAUCE & MERCH
Merchandise
- Cayenne Hot Sauce Bottle$8.00
- OUT OF STOCKChipotle Hot Sauce BottleOUT OF STOCK$8.00
- Eliminator Hot Sauce Bottle$12.00
- Habanero Sting Hot Sauce Bottle$8.00
- OUT OF STOCKMango Hot Sauce BottleOUT OF STOCK$8.00
- Popojito Crewneck Shirt$40.00
- OUT OF STOCKPopojito HoodieOUT OF STOCK$40.00
- Popojito T- Shirt$20.00
- Pure Scorpion Hot Sauce Bottle$12.00
- Red Savina Hot Sauce Bottle$8.00
- Salsa Verde Hot Sauce Bottle$8.00
- Sudden Death Hot Sauce Bottle$12.00
PopoJito Location and Ordering Hours
(914) 713-8946
Closed • Opens Monday at 11:30AM