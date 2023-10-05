Popolari 1047 Broad Street
Takeout Menu
Takeout Salads
Grilled Radicchio
Blistered radicchio, gorgonzola, aged balsamic, and olive oil
La Americano
Shaved celery, fennel, radish, buttered toast, olive oil, and lemon
Caprese
Layers of mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic and olive oil
Caesar
Romaine, parmesan, lemon & anchovy vinaigrette, herb croutons
Il Greco
Tomatoes, cucumber, olives, onion, green pepper, feta, and grape leaves
L'italiano
Arugula, vine cherry tomatoes, shaved parmigiano, and fig vinaigrette
Il Mediterraneo
Chopped parsley, feta, cherry tomatoes, balsamic, olive oil, and focaccia
Burrata E Prosciutto
Burrata, arugula, vine cherry tomatoes, prosciutto di Parma, and basil oil
Takeout Antipasto
Arancini
2 lightly fried cheese rice balls stuffed with ground beef cheese or mushroom truffle & cheese
Lamb Pops
3 grilled lamb chops served with tahini sauce
Cauliflower
In a Mediterranean tahini sauce with parsley
Popolari Meatballs
Bathed in tomato sauce topped with pecorino
Mussels
White wine or marinara
12 Clams Casino
BREAD CRUMBS, OREGANO, OLIVE OIL, AND LEMON
9 Buffalo Wing
Lamb Sausage & Labneh
Zuppa Di Clams
Garlic, olive oil, butter and fresh herbs
Calamari Fritti
DEEP FRIED CALAMARI, LEMON, PARSLEY WITH TOMATO SAUCE
Popolari Gamberetto
Sauteed shrimp in a white wine, butter, garlic sauce with focaccia
Moroccan Eggplant Dip
MORROCAN EGGPLANT OVER LEBNAH, FRESH HERBS WITH FOCACCIA
Seafood Platter for Two
Popcorn shrimp, grilled octopus, grilled calamari, olive oil and lemon
Eggplant Rollattini
FRIED EGGPLANTS WRAPPED IN RICOTTA OVER MARINARA
Popcorn Shrimp Arrabbiata
Zucchini Chips
Fried Burrata
Takeout Pasta
Spicy Vodka
Homemade rigatoni, pancetta, onion, tomato sauce, and crushed pepper
Pappardelle Bolognese
Homemade pappardelle noodles, with beef meat sauce
The Sopranos
Orecchiette broccoli rabe and sausage
Cavatelli Broccoli
With cherry tomatoes, garlic and olive oil
Puttanesca
Spaghetti, capers, black olives, anchovies, and tomato sauce
Lasagna
Homemade lasagna, bechamel, beef, meat sauce
Carbonara
Homemade fettuccine, pancetta, parmigiano, pecorino, eggs, and black pepper
Penne Alla Norma
Penne pasta, eggplant, tomato sauce, and parmigiana
Spaghetti Alle Vongole
Fresh clams, white wine, touch of garlic, parsley, and lemon zest
Popolari Gnocci
Homemade gnocci in pistachio basil pesto cream sauce topped with burrata
Linguini Pomodoro
Homemade linguini, cherry tomatoes, basil, shaved garlic, olive oil, and pecorino
Mafaldine E Fungi Truffel
Homemade ribbon-shaped pasta sautéed mixed wild mushrooms, and truffled cream sauce
Grilled Chicken Alfredo
Homemade fettuccine, butter, garlic, and cream sauce
Ragú Pappardelle
Homemade pappardelle, and short-ribs in red wine sauce
Takeout Neapolitan Pizza
Margherita
Tomato, fior di latte, pecorino, and basil
Bianca Neapolitan
Double mozzarella, pecorino, and basil
Quatro Formaggio
Fior di latte, grana padano, emment al gorgonzola, and basil
Diavola
Marinara, spinach, hot salami, and arugula
Calzone Al Forno
San marzano tomato, buratta, mild salami, ricotta, meatballs, and basil
Pizza Dia Bloomfield
Fior di latte, garlic, broccoli rabe, and sausage
Milano pizza
Caramelized onions, cauliflower, gorgonzola, and hazelnut
Portofino pizza
San Marzano tomato, mozzarella, shrimp, cherry tomatoes, chillies, and oregano
Marinara pizza
Tomato, oregano, garlic, salt, and basil
Funghi pizza
Wild mushrooms, truffle cream, and pecorino
Popolari Pizza
San marzano tomato, buratta, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, and balsamic
Calzone Al Forno Neapolitan
San marzano tomato, buratta, mild salami, ricotta, meatballs, and basil
Habana Pizza
Cuban ropa vieja beef, mozzarella, green olives, and salsa Verde
Campania pizza
San marzano tomato, arugula, anchovies, capers, olives, red onion & olive oil, lemon
Roma Pizza
Artichoke, provolone creme, and spinach
Capri pizza
Mortadella, fior di latte, pistachio, and pesto
Takeout Sandwiches
Meatball Sandwich
Long Hot Pepper, Tomato Sauce, Focaccia
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Chicken Parmigiano Sandwich
Breaded Chicken, Parmigano, Marinara Sauce, Basil
Grilled Chicken Broccoli Rabe Sandwich
Open Cheese Steak Sandwich
Proscuitto Di Parma Buratta Sandwich
Eggplant Parmigiano Sandwich
Breaded Eggplant, Parmigano, Marinara Sauce, Basil
Ribeye Mushrooms Sandwich
Onions, Mushrooms, Melted Fondue, Baguette, Fries
Takeout Wraps
Takeout Kids' Menu
Takeout Pizza Americana 16"
Plain Cheese Americana
Pepperoni Americana
Eggplant Parmigiano Americana
Spinach Ricotta Americana
Wild Roasted Mushrooms Americana
Bianca Americana
Caesar Americana
Bruschetta Americana
Artichoke Americana
Chicken Bacon Ranch Americana
Meatballs Americana
Italian Sausage Americana
Meatheads Americana
Extra cheese, pepperoni, sausage. Meatballs, salami, peppers, onions
Grandma Pie Americana
Plum tomato sauce, garlic, basil, and fresh mozzarella
Penne Vodka Americana
Deep-dish with penne vodka, mozzarella, and green peas
Vegetarian Americana
Broccoli, cauliflower, eggplant, olives, pepper, and onions
Sicilian Americana
Thick crust, mozzarella, and tomato sauce
Shrimp Scampi Americana
Cheese, shrimp, white wine, butter, and garlic sauce
Drunken Grandma Americana
Vodka sauce, basil, and fresh mozzarella
Chicken Any Style Americana
Sophia Loren Americana
Marinara sauce, vodka sauce, pesto sauce, and fresh mozzarella
Takeout Entrée
Pork Chop & Peppers
Pan fried pork chop with lemon
Grilled Salmon
With mashed potatoes, spinach in a butter wine sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Over homemade linguini bathed in a white wine, butter, garlic sauce
French Burger
Grilled six ounce sirloin patty, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, side of fondue cheese to poure on a French briouche bun with fries
Eggplant Parmigiano
Breaded eggplant, parmigiano, marinara sauce, basil, and pasta
Branzino
Whole sea bass, baked or grilled, served with fresh herb sauce, garlic, half grilled lemon and extra virgin olive oil
Chicken Milanese
Served with pasta or mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables
Chicken Parmigiano
Served with pasta or mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables
Chicken Savoy
Served with pasta or mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables
Chicken Francese
Served with pasta or mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables
Chicken Marsala
Served with pasta or mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables
Veal Milanese
Served with pasta or mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables
Veal Marsala
Served with pasta or mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables
Veal Piccata
Served with pasta or mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables
Veal Parmigiano
Served with pasta or mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables
Veal Francese
Served with pasta or mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables
Short Ribs
Slow braised brick oven short ribs in red wine and vegetables over mashed potatoes
Rack of Lamb
In port sauce with broccoli rabe over mashed potatoes
Lunch Menu
Lunch Salads
Cobb Salad
Lunch Small Plates
1 Meatball
1 Arancini
Broccoli Rabe
Wild Mushrooms Mix
BLISTERED WILD MUSHROOMS WITH LIME ZISTE AND CHILI
Preserved Sardines
Fried Burrata
PESTO INJECTED OVER MARINARA
Baked Feta
TOMATOES, PEPPERS, OLIVES IN CERAMIC WITH FRESH BREAD
Zucchini Chips
Lamb Kofta
Tuscan Chicken Liver Toast
PARSELY, ONION, PORT, LEMON
Popcorn Shrimp Arrabbiata
Popcorn Shrimp
2 Fish Tacos
2 Shrimp Tacos
Lunch Sandwich Specials
Cheeseburger Americano
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fries
Fried Cauliflower Sandwich
Tomatoes, Tahini, Arugula
Caprese Sandwich
Sliced Tomato, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pesto Basil
Mortadella Sandwich
Mortadella, Burrata, Pesto, Olive Oil, Tomatoes
Shrimp Po' Boy
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Tartar Sauce, Baguette