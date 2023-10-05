Takeout Menu

Takeout Salads

Grilled Radicchio

$14.00

Blistered radicchio, gorgonzola, aged balsamic, and olive oil

La Americano

$16.00

Shaved celery, fennel, radish, buttered toast, olive oil, and lemon

Caprese

$15.00

Layers of mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic and olive oil

Caesar

$14.00

Romaine, parmesan, lemon & anchovy vinaigrette, herb croutons

Il Greco

$15.00

Tomatoes, cucumber, olives, onion, green pepper, feta, and grape leaves

L'italiano

$14.00

Arugula, vine cherry tomatoes, shaved parmigiano, and fig vinaigrette

Il Mediterraneo

$15.00

Chopped parsley, feta, cherry tomatoes, balsamic, olive oil, and focaccia

Burrata E Prosciutto

$17.00

Burrata, arugula, vine cherry tomatoes, prosciutto di Parma, and basil oil

Takeout Antipasto

Arancini

$17.50

2 lightly fried cheese rice balls stuffed with ground beef cheese or mushroom truffle & cheese

Lamb Pops

$19.00

3 grilled lamb chops served with tahini sauce

Cauliflower

$14.50

In a Mediterranean tahini sauce with parsley

Popolari Meatballs

$15.00

Bathed in tomato sauce topped with pecorino

Mussels

$17.50

White wine or marinara

12 Clams Casino

$14.00

BREAD CRUMBS, OREGANO, OLIVE OIL, AND LEMON

9 Buffalo Wing

$14.00

Lamb Sausage & Labneh

$14.00

Zuppa Di Clams

$17.50

Garlic, olive oil, butter and fresh herbs

Calamari Fritti

$18.00

DEEP FRIED CALAMARI, LEMON, PARSLEY WITH TOMATO SAUCE

Popolari Gamberetto

$18.00

Sauteed shrimp in a white wine, butter, garlic sauce with focaccia

Moroccan Eggplant Dip

$15.00

MORROCAN EGGPLANT OVER LEBNAH, FRESH HERBS WITH FOCACCIA

Seafood Platter for Two

$27.50

Popcorn shrimp, grilled octopus, grilled calamari, olive oil and lemon

Eggplant Rollattini

$13.00

FRIED EGGPLANTS WRAPPED IN RICOTTA OVER MARINARA

Popcorn Shrimp Arrabbiata

$17.00

Zucchini Chips

$11.00

Fried Burrata

$13.00

Takeout Pasta

Spicy Vodka

$20.00

Homemade rigatoni, pancetta, onion, tomato sauce, and crushed pepper

Pappardelle Bolognese

$25.00

Homemade pappardelle noodles, with beef meat sauce

The Sopranos

$27.00

Orecchiette broccoli rabe and sausage

Cavatelli Broccoli

$19.00

With cherry tomatoes, garlic and olive oil

Puttanesca

$21.00

Spaghetti, capers, black olives, anchovies, and tomato sauce

Lasagna

$25.00

Homemade lasagna, bechamel, beef, meat sauce

Carbonara

$24.00

Homemade fettuccine, pancetta, parmigiano, pecorino, eggs, and black pepper

Penne Alla Norma

$24.00

Penne pasta, eggplant, tomato sauce, and parmigiana

Spaghetti Alle Vongole

$24.00

Fresh clams, white wine, touch of garlic, parsley, and lemon zest

Popolari Gnocci

$25.00

Homemade gnocci in pistachio basil pesto cream sauce topped with burrata

Linguini Pomodoro

$19.00

Homemade linguini, cherry tomatoes, basil, shaved garlic, olive oil, and pecorino

Mafaldine E Fungi Truffel

$25.00

Homemade ribbon-shaped pasta sautéed mixed wild mushrooms, and truffled cream sauce

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$25.00

Homemade fettuccine, butter, garlic, and cream sauce

Ragú Pappardelle

$29.00

Homemade pappardelle, and short-ribs in red wine sauce

Takeout Neapolitan Pizza

Margherita

$15.00

Tomato, fior di latte, pecorino, and basil

Bianca Neapolitan

$16.00

Double mozzarella, pecorino, and basil

Quatro Formaggio

$18.00

Fior di latte, grana padano, emment al gorgonzola, and basil

Diavola

$18.00

Marinara, spinach, hot salami, and arugula

Calzone Al Forno

$17.00

San marzano tomato, buratta, mild salami, ricotta, meatballs, and basil

Pizza Dia Bloomfield

$23.00

Fior di latte, garlic, broccoli rabe, and sausage

Milano pizza

$20.00

Caramelized onions, cauliflower, gorgonzola, and hazelnut

Portofino pizza

$23.00

San Marzano tomato, mozzarella, shrimp, cherry tomatoes, chillies, and oregano

Marinara pizza

$14.00

Tomato, oregano, garlic, salt, and basil

Funghi pizza

$23.00

Wild mushrooms, truffle cream, and pecorino

Popolari Pizza

$25.00

San marzano tomato, buratta, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, and balsamic

Calzone Al Forno Neapolitan

$17.00

San marzano tomato, buratta, mild salami, ricotta, meatballs, and basil

Habana Pizza

$25.00

Cuban ropa vieja beef, mozzarella, green olives, and salsa Verde

Campania pizza

$19.00

San marzano tomato, arugula, anchovies, capers, olives, red onion & olive oil, lemon

Roma Pizza

$20.00

Artichoke, provolone creme, and spinach

Capri pizza

$24.00

Mortadella, fior di latte, pistachio, and pesto

Takeout Sandwiches

Meatball Sandwich

$13.00

Long Hot Pepper, Tomato Sauce, Focaccia

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Parmigiano Sandwich

$13.00

Breaded Chicken, Parmigano, Marinara Sauce, Basil

Grilled Chicken Broccoli Rabe Sandwich

$13.00

Open Cheese Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Proscuitto Di Parma Buratta Sandwich

$15.00

Eggplant Parmigiano Sandwich

$13.00

Breaded Eggplant, Parmigano, Marinara Sauce, Basil

Ribeye Mushrooms Sandwich

$19.00

Onions, Mushrooms, Melted Fondue, Baguette, Fries

Takeout Wraps

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Grilled Eggplant Wrap

$11.00

Greek Salad Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Mushroom Wrap

$11.00

Cauliflower Tahini Wrap

$12.00

Caprese Wrap

$12.00

Tuna Salad Wrap

$12.00

Takeout Kids' Menu

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$12.00

Cheese Ravioli

$11.00

Penne in Butter

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Spaghetti Meatballs

$14.00

Takeout Pizza Americana 16"

Plain Cheese Americana

$16.00

Pepperoni Americana

$19.00

Eggplant Parmigiano Americana

$24.00

Spinach Ricotta Americana

$20.00

Wild Roasted Mushrooms Americana

$24.00

Bianca Americana

$19.00

Caesar Americana

$19.00

Bruschetta Americana

$19.00

Artichoke Americana

$22.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Americana

$24.00

Meatballs Americana

$25.00

Italian Sausage Americana

$23.00

Meatheads Americana

$28.00

Extra cheese, pepperoni, sausage. Meatballs, salami, peppers, onions

Grandma Pie Americana

$24.00

Plum tomato sauce, garlic, basil, and fresh mozzarella

Penne Vodka Americana

$24.00

Deep-dish with penne vodka, mozzarella, and green peas

Vegetarian Americana

$24.00

Broccoli, cauliflower, eggplant, olives, pepper, and onions

Sicilian Americana

$20.00

Thick crust, mozzarella, and tomato sauce

Shrimp Scampi Americana

$29.00

Cheese, shrimp, white wine, butter, and garlic sauce

Drunken Grandma Americana

$25.00

Vodka sauce, basil, and fresh mozzarella

Chicken Any Style Americana

$25.00

Sophia Loren Americana

$27.00

Marinara sauce, vodka sauce, pesto sauce, and fresh mozzarella

Takeout Entrée

Pork Chop & Peppers

$34.00

Pan fried pork chop with lemon

Grilled Salmon

$32.00

With mashed potatoes, spinach in a butter wine sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$29.00

Over homemade linguini bathed in a white wine, butter, garlic sauce

French Burger

$18.50

Grilled six ounce sirloin patty, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, side of fondue cheese to poure on a French briouche bun with fries

Eggplant Parmigiano

$23.00

Breaded eggplant, parmigiano, marinara sauce, basil, and pasta

Branzino

$36.00

Whole sea bass, baked or grilled, served with fresh herb sauce, garlic, half grilled lemon and extra virgin olive oil

Chicken Milanese

$24.00

Served with pasta or mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables

Chicken Parmigiano

$24.00

Served with pasta or mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables

Chicken Savoy

$24.00

Served with pasta or mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables

Chicken Francese

$24.00

Served with pasta or mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Served with pasta or mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables

Veal Milanese

$25.00

Served with pasta or mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables

Veal Marsala

$25.00

Served with pasta or mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables

Veal Piccata

$25.00

Served with pasta or mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables

Veal Parmigiano

$25.00

Served with pasta or mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables

Veal Francese

$25.00

Served with pasta or mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables

Short Ribs

$41.00

Slow braised brick oven short ribs in red wine and vegetables over mashed potatoes

Rack of Lamb

$42.00

In port sauce with broccoli rabe over mashed potatoes

Takeout Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

2 Ltr Coke

$3.50

2 Ltr Diet Coke

$3.50

Lunch Menu

Lunch Small Plates

1 Meatball

$6.00

1 Arancini

$7.00

Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Wild Mushrooms Mix

$9.00

BLISTERED WILD MUSHROOMS WITH LIME ZISTE AND CHILI

Preserved Sardines

$9.00

Fried Burrata

$11.00

PESTO INJECTED OVER MARINARA

Baked Feta

$13.00

TOMATOES, PEPPERS, OLIVES IN CERAMIC WITH FRESH BREAD

Zucchini Chips

$10.00

Lamb Kofta

$13.00

Tuscan Chicken Liver Toast

$12.00

PARSELY, ONION, PORT, LEMON

Popcorn Shrimp Arrabbiata

$13.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$13.00

2 Fish Tacos

$14.00

2 Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Moroccan Eggplant Dip

$14.00

MORROCAN EGGPLANT OVER LEBNAH, FRESH HERBS WITH FOCACCIA

Lunch Sandwich Specials

Cheeseburger Americano

$15.85

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fries

Eggplant Parmigiano Sandwich

$15.85

Breaded Eggplant, Parmigano, Marinara Sauce, Basil

Chicken Parmigiano Sandwich

$15.85

Breaded Chicken, Parmigano, Marinara Sauce, Basil

Meatball Sandwich

$15.85

Long Hot Pepper, Tomato Sauce, Focaccia

Ribeye Mushrooms Sandwich

$18.85

Onions, Mushrooms, Melted Fondue, Baguette, Fries

Fried Cauliflower Sandwich

$15.85

Tomatoes, Tahini, Arugula

Caprese Sandwich

$15.85

Sliced Tomato, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pesto Basil

Mortadella Sandwich

$15.85

Mortadella, Burrata, Pesto, Olive Oil, Tomatoes

Shrimp Po' Boy

$15.85

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Tartar Sauce, Baguette

Lunch Pasta Specials

Spicy Vodka

$15.85

Homemade rigatoni, pancetta, onion, tomato sauce, and crushed pepper

Cavatelli Broccoli

$15.85

With cherry tomatoes, garlic and olive oil

Carbonara

$15.85

Homemade fettuccine, pancetta, parmigiano, pecorino, eggs, and black pepper

Lunch Pizza Specials

Margherita

$15.85

Tomato, fior di latte, pecorino, and basil

Marinara pizza

$15.85

Tomato, oregano, garlic, salt, and basil

Bianca Neapolitan

$15.85

Double mozzarella, pecorino, and basil

Calzone Al Forno

$15.85

San marzano tomato, buratta, mild salami, ricotta, meatballs, and basil

Lunch Proteina Special

Chicken with Pasta

$15.85

Flounder with Pasta

$15.85

Beverage Menu

Cold Drinks

Coke

$3.45

Diet Coke

$3.45

Sprite

$3.45

Ginger Ale

$3.45

S. Pellegrino Orange

$3.75

S. Pellegrino Lemon

$3.75

2 Ltr Coke

$4.50

2 Ltr Diet Coke

$4.50

Small S. Pellegrino Sparkling

$4.00

Large S. Pellegrino Sparkling

$6.60

Egyptian Hibiscus

$5.50

With tamarind with vanilla and rose-water

Hot Drinks

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50

Tea Collection

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

