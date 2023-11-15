Poppy & Rose
Food
A La Carte
- Bacon$4.00
- Biscuit$4.00
- Smoked Chicken$4.50
- Cage-free egg$3.00
- Chicken Thigh$9.00
- Fried Chicken Wings (2)$9.00
- Fruit Bowl$5.00
- Hash$4.00
- Chicken Sausage$4.00
- Grits$4.00
- Pork Sausage$4.00
- Mushroom Gravy$4.00
- Sausage Gravy$4.00
- Pancake (1)$5.00
- Pancakes (3)$7.00
- Pancakes (5)$9.00
- Toast$2.50
- Waffle$9.00
- Plain French Toast(2pcs)$8.00
- Almond Croissant$5.00
- Blueberry Muffin$3.50
- Cranberry Orange Muffin$3.50Out of stock
- Banana Nut Loaf$3.00
Breakfast
- Avocado Toast$16.00
pickled chili + onion, radish, herbs, sunny-side up egg
- Avocado Benedict$17.00
- Bacon Benedict$17.00
- Salmon + Tomato Benedict$18.00
- Crab + Avocado Benedict$20.00
- Fried Chicken Benedict$17.00
- Biscuit + Gravy$18.00
2 eggs any style, house buttermilk biscuit, pork sausage or mushroom gravy, mixed greens salad
- Breakfast Burrito$12.00
- Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
egg any style, cheddar, aioli, bacon or house sausage
- Chicken + Waffle$21.00
honey butter, maple syrup, chives
- French Toast$17.00
brioche french toast, mixed berry cobbler
- Kitchen Sink Bowl$18.00
sunny-side up egg, jasmine + basmati brown rice, quinoa, sweet potato, kale, green onion, herbs, pickled carrot + chili, bacon, bbq pulled pork
- Lox Bagel Sandwich$16.00
smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, red onion, arugula, tomato
- Lumberjack Breakfast$20.00
buttermilk pancakes, 2 eggs any style, brick hash, bacon or house sausage
- Market Scramble$16.00
mushroom, bacon, caramelized onion, gouda, side toast and mixed greens salad
- Acai Bowl$17.00
granola, banana, strawberries, blueberries, goji berries, chia seeds, cocoa nibs, coconut
- Pulled Pork Hash$20.00
brick hash, bbq pulled pork, two eggs any style, arugula, creme fraiche
- Shrimp + Grits$21.00
- Steak + Eggs$23.00
two eggs any style, brick hash, sweet caramelized onion jam, herb butter
- Steak Breakfast Burrito$18.00
house-smoked steak, eggs, cheese, brick hash, mixed greens salad, side of creme fraiche + bbq sauce
- Two Egg Breakfast Plate$17.00
2 eggs any style, brick hash, bacon or house sausage, choice of toast
- Waffle Chicken Sandwich$18.50
Burgers + Sandwiches
- Grilled Veggie Sandwich$17.00
marinated zucchini, eggplant, bell pepper, red onion, lettuce, tomato, herb yogurt spread, ciabatta bread
- Smoked Beef Sandwich$18.50
sliced NY strip steak, pickled red onion, arugula, horseradish aioli, rustic whitebread
- Patty Melt$17.50
beef patty, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, aioli, choice of toast
- BLT$16.00
- Poppy Burger$23.00
Salads
Sides
- Fries$6.00
- Caesar Brussels Sprouts$7.50
- Fried Cauliflower$7.50
- Potato Salad$4.50
- Side Salad$4.50
- Side Avocado$2.00
- Side Aioli$1.00
- Side House Hot Sauce$1.00
- Side Ranch$1.00
- Side Horseradish$1.00
- Side Bbq Sauce$1.00
- Side Caesar$1.00
- Side Smoked Honey Butter$3.00
- Side House Jam$1.00
- Side Berry Compote$2.50
- Side Hollandaise$1.50
Drinks
N/A Beverages
- Hot Coffee$3.50+
- Cold Brew$6.00+
- Espresso Shot$3.50+
- Latte$5.00+
- Red Eye$5.50+
- Americano$3.50+
- Cappuccino$5.50
- Mocha$5.50+
- Matcha Latte$5.00+
- Tea Latte$3.75+
- Matcha Tea$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00+
- Chai Spiced Latte$5.75+
- Milk$2.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.50
- Hot Tea$4.25
- Hot Water
- Orange Juice$5.50
- Plain Limeade$6.50
- Specialty Limeade$6.50
- Iced Tea - 16 oz$4.00
- Arnold Palmer - 16 oz$5.00
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Mexican Coke$5.00
- Fanta Orange$5.00
- MV Sparkling$7.00
- MV Spring$7.00
Beer
- Slap & Tickle IPA$12.00
- Huckleberry Hard Seltzer$9.00
- Watermelon Lime Hard Seltzer$9.00
- Golden Road Wolf Among Weeds$9.00Out of stock
- Golden Road Mango Cart$9.00Out of stock
- Golden Road Champango$9.00
- Battlesnake Pilsner$12.00Out of stock
- Strawberry Lemonade Hard Seltzer$9.00Out of stock
- Mango Cart Michelada$14.00Out of stock
- Boomtown Bad Hombre$9.00
- Boomtown Bad Hombre Michelada$14.00
- Cliche Lemon Blueberry Hard Seltzer$9.00
- OffShoot Escape West Coast IPA$12.00
- OffShoot Coast Hazy IPA DRAFT$12.00Out of stock
- Shhhweat Tangerine Wheat$12.00
- East Brothers Oatmeal Stout$12.00
Cocktails
Wine/Champagne
Catering Menu
Catering Platters
- Catering Breakfast Burrito$70.00
- Catering Pancake Platter$45.00
- Catering Waffle Platter$60.00
- Catering Breakfast Sandwich Platter$75.00
- Catering Avocado Toast$100.00
- Catering Chicken + Waffle$120.00
- Catering Cobbler French Toast$115.00
- Catering Steel Cut Oats$60.00
- Catering Greek Yogurt$60.00
- Catering Poppy Grain Bowl$95.00
- Catering Kitchen Sink Bowl$110.00
- Catering Eggs$30.00
- Catering Bacon (20pc)$30.00
- Catering House Sausage$30.00
- Catering Market Salad$50.00
- Catering Caesar salad$65.00
- Catering Beets + Avocado Salad$85.00
- Catering Brassica Salad$85.00
- Catering Brick Hash$25.00
- Catering Mixed Berries$40.00