Pop's Lemonade | Union Grove
Lemonader
Signature Sips
- 32 oz Classic Lemonade$5.00
- 24 oz Classic Lemonade$4.50
- 32 oz Blackberry Mojito Lemonade$6.00
Classic lemonade with blackberries, mint, and lime
- 24 oz Blackberry Mojito Lemonade$5.25
Classic lemonade with blackberries, mint, and lime
- 32 oz Pina Colada Lemonade$6.00
Classic lemonade with Pina Colada mix and a splash of lime
- 24 oz Pina Colada Lemonade$5.25
Classic lemonade with Pina Colada mix and a splash of lime
- 32 oz Sunny Sip Lemonade$6.00
Classic lemonade with cream and a splash of orange
- 24 oz Sunny Sip Lemonade$5.25
Classic lemonade with cream and a splash of orange
- 32 oz Pop's Punch$6.00
- 24 oz Pop's Punch$5.25
- 32 oz Raspberry Fizz$6.25
- 24 oz Raspberry Fizz$5.75
- 32 oz Gold Rush$4.50
- 24 oz Gold Rush$4.00
- 32 oz Citrus Spritzer$6.25
- 24 oz Citrus Spritzer$5.75
- 32 oz Berry Spritzer$6.25
- 24 oz Berry Spritzer$5.75
- 16 oz Cold Brew$5.50
Cold brew with maple and cream
- 24 oz Cold Brew$6.50
Cold brew with maple and cream
- 32 oz Cold Brew$7.50
Cold brew with maple and cream
Pop's Favorites
Half Gallons
Lil' Squirt (16 oz)
- Lil' Squirt$3.50
- 16 oz Lemonader$4.50
- 16 oz Blackberry Mojito Lemonade$4.50
- 16 oz Pina Colada Lemonade$4.50
- 16 oz Sunny Sip Lemonade$4.50
- 16 oz Pop Palmer$4.50
- 16 oz Freshly Brewed Sweet Tea$2.50
- 16 oz Freshly Brewed Unsweet Tea$2.50
- 16 oz Crafted Iced Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Pop's Punch$4.50
- 16 oz Raspberry Fizz$5.00
- 16 oz Gold Rush$3.50
- 16 oz Citrus Spritzer$5.00
- 16 oz Berry Spritzer$5.00
Dessert
Pop's Lemonade | Union Grove Location and Ordering Hours
(254) 224-6393
Closed