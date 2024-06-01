Pork Barrel BBQ Del Ray
MAIN MENU (PB)
Smoked BBQ Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.95
Classic Pulled Pork Sandwich on a Potato Roll with choice of sauce at pick up.
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich$8.95
House Smoked Moist Pulled Chicken Sandwich, on a Potato Roll. Choice of Sauce at pickup.
- The Goldie *Staff Favorite*$12.95
House Smoked Sliced Brisket, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Horsey mayo, and Crispy onions, on a Potato Roll.
- The Austin Club$10.95
Smoked Sliced Turkey, Pepper jack Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, and Avocado Mayo, on a Potato Roll.
- Sausage Sandwich$8.95
Sliced up Jalapeno & Cheddar House Smoked sausage on a Potato Roll, with your choice of sauce at pickup. We use a fresh product made locally for us, here in Alexandria by our friends at Logan Sausage
- Chopped Pork Sandwich$8.95
Chopped Pork mixed with Vinegar BBQ Sauce on a Potato Roll.
- Sliced Brisket Sandwich$11.95
Tender House Smoked Brisket, on a Potato Roll, choice of sauce at pickup.
- Sliced Turkey Sandwich$8.95
Moist Sliced Turkey Breast smoked in house on a Potato Roll. Choice of Sauce at pickup.
- The Cowboy Cuban$10.95
Pulled Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Bacon, Yellow Mustard, Press Grilled
- The Chipotle Chicken Wrap$10.95
Pulled Chicken, lettuce, Tomato, Crisopy Onion, Pepperjack cheese, tangy Chipotle Ranch stuffed in a warm flour tortilla
BBQ Bill's Favorites
- Texas Sized Pitmaster Nachos$15.95
Nachos for 2. Corn Tortilla chips, topped with our "Monster Cheese" pico de gallo, Jalapenos, Creamy Cole Slaw, Sweet BBQ Sauce and choice of BBQ.
- North of the Border BBQ Tacos$13.95
3 soft flour tortillas filled with avacado, shredded jack, pico, corn salsa, jalapeno aioli, and choice of meat.
- Kansas City Style Burnt Ends$17.95
1/3 lb Burnt Ends, White Bread and 2 sides
- White Chicken Chili Cup$5.45
Creamy Goodness and a 4 time "Taste of Del Ray" Peoples choice winner. Warms your soul on a cold or wet day.
- White Chicken Chili Bowl$7.95
- Smokehouse Sweet Potato$8.95
Smoked Whole Sweet Potato served with Butter, Brown Sugar and your choice of BBQ Protein.
- Redneck Burrito$10.95
Back because you wanted it! Overstuffed Burrito filled with your choice of BBQ protein, Mac & Cheese, BBQ Beans, Cole slaw and Sweet BBQ Sauce.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.95
BBQ Salads
- Green Acres Salad$12.95
Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Corn Salsa, Ranch Dressing on the Side and your choice of BBQ Protein.
- BBQ Blues Salad$13.95
Mixed Greens, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Dates, Sweet Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette on the side and your choice of BBQ Protein.
- Big Wigg Cobb Salad$14.95
Mixed Greens, Bacon, Hard-boiled Egg, Croutons, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Ranch dressing on the side and your choice of BBQ Protein.
- The PB Caesar Salad$12.95
Romaine Lettuce, Casaer Dressing, House Croutons, Parmesan, with your choice of meat.
House made Sides
Build-A-Combo Platter
Just the Meat - BBQ by the lb
- Pulled Pork / LB$18.95
- Chopped Pork / LB$18.95
- Sliced Brisket / LB$26.95
- Pulled Chicken /LB$18.95
- Sliced Turkey / LB$18.95
- Jalapeno Cheddar Smoked Sausage / link$6.45
- 'Burnt Ends" LB$26.95
- Dry Rub St Louis Ribs (4 bone slab)$9.95
- Dry Rub St Louis Ribs (Half Rack)$15.95
- Dry Rub St Louis Ribs ( Full Rack)$27.95
Specials
- Brisket Grilled Cheese$12.95
Chopped BBQ Brisket with Cheddar cheese, crispy onions, chipotle ranch, on toasted Texas Toast
- Cubano Grilled Cheese$10.95
Pulled pork, bacon, dijonaise, swiss cheese, pickles on Texas Toast
- Smoked Turkey Reuben$11.95
Smoked Turkey, Swiss Cheese, 1000 Island dressing and sauerkraut on Marbled Rye
- FRIDAY Smoked Salmon Dinner$14.95
House Smoked Hot Salmon, Served with your choice of 2 sides. Every Friday at 5pm while it lasts.
- SUNDAY Smoked Chicken Dinner$24.95
Whole Smoked Chicken (3.5 lbs pre-cooked) Choice of three sides 2 pieces house-made Cornbread Available Sunday after 5pm Pre-orders before 3 preferred
- Pig Roast Banana Puddin$4.95Out of stock
- Pig Roast Lemonade$3.00Out of stock
Kids Menu
Dessert
Large Orders/Packages
- Fabulous Family Feast$59.95
Feeds 3-5 ppl Choice of BBQ/Choice of 2 QTs of Sides/4 Rolls/4 Cornbreads/Choice of BBQ Sauce
- The Washingtonian (Feeds 18-20)$259.95Out of stock
3 lbs Pulled Pork 3 lbs Pulled Chicken 20 Potato Kaiser Rolls plates/flatware/ napkins/Serving utensils
- Side Quart HOT$16.95
Your choice of a Quart of our housemade Side dishes. approx 5 servings
- Side Quart COLD$14.95
Your choice of a Quart of our housemade Side dishes. approx 5 servings
Slow smoked baby back ribs dry rubbed - Full Rack
- 12oz Bottle BBQ Sauce$6.00
- Cornbread / Half Pan$24.95Out of stock
TO- GO Beer
- Bud Light TALL BOY - AB$5.95
- Budweiser TALL BOY - AB$5.95
16 oz - King of Beers - Bud Heavy - Bud Red - "Bud"
- Comeback Kid Dry Cider - Lost Boy$6.95
Comeback kid uses 100% locally sourced fresh pressed apples from the Virginia's Shenandoah Valley. 6.9% ABV
- Heineken 0 (NA)
- High Life - Miller$5.95
- Lager - Omission (GF)$6.95
- Miller Lite TALL BOY - Miller$5.95
- Optimal Wit TALL BOY - Port City$7.95
16 oz of Local Goodness.
- Pabst Blue Ribbon TALL BOY - PBR$5.95