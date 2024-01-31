Port City Underground Downtown Muscatine
Food
APPETIZERS
- Breadsticks$8.00
Five sticks toasted, buttered and sprinkled with our KISS seasoning blend. Served with warm pizza sauce.
- Cheese Bread$9.00
Italian bread slices, buttered, seasoned and baked with mozzarella cheese on top. Served with warm pizza sauce.
- Bruschetta$9.00
Toasted italian bread slices served with our housemade bruschetta.
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
Fresh spinach and artichoke blended into our homemade Alfredo sauce. Served with buttered pizza crust and a mini size bruschetta.
- Muskie Sticks$15.00
As big as a large pizza, it is similar to our famous cheese bread.
- Fresh Mozzarella & Tomatoes$11.00
Fresh slices of tomato and fresh mozzarella drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette. This item is served cold.
- Sun-Dried Chicken Dip$15.00
A blend of chicken and sun dried tomatoes in our housemade Alfredo sauce and then topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with buttered pizza crust strips for dipping.
SALADS
- Side Salad$4.00
Chopped romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese
- Goat Cheese & Apple Salad$12.00
Spinach, Goat Cheese, Granny Smith Apples, Candied Pecans tossed in our house made dressing.
- Greek Salad$12.00
Black Olives, Green Olives, Pepperoni, Artichokes and Onion tossed in Italian Dressing with Romaine Lettuce.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce blended with Ranch Dressing and then topped with cheese, baked chicken, bacon and tomatoes.
- Moscato Shrimp Salad$15.00
Seven sauteed shimp with Bacon in a house made sauce the tossed with romaine lettuce in sesame ginger dressing.
- Cobb$9.00
- Side Salad w/ Stick$6.00
EXTRAS
- Salad Dressing - Small$1.00
- Salad Dressing - Large$3.00
- Alfredo (White) Sauce - Small$2.00
- Alfredo (White) Sauce - Large$4.00
- Pizza Sauce - Small$2.00
- Pizza Sauce - Large$4.00
- Add 1 Chicken Breast$5.00
- Add 5 Shrimp$8.00
- Add 1 Breadstick$2.00
- Add Extra Bread to any Appetizer$4.00
- Add Bruschetta - Small$3.00
- Add Bruschetta - Large$5.00
BAKED PASTA
- White Lasagna - Small$14.00
- White Lasagna - Large$18.00
- Lasagna with Meat Sauce - Small$13.00
- Lasagna with Meat Sauce - Large$16.00
- Vegetarian Lasagna - Small$12.00
- Vegetarian Lasagna - Large$15.00
- Spinach Manicotti - Small$13.00
- Spinach Manicotti - Large$16.00
- Pastizza - Small$13.00
- Pastizza - Large$16.00
- Cheesy Rotini & Ham - Small$13.00
- Cheesy Rotini & Ham - Large$16.00
- Macaroni & Cheese - Small$12.00
- Macaroni & Cheese - Large$15.00
- Baked Spaghetti - Small$12.00
Angel hair pasta with house made meat sauce covered with mozzarella cheese and then baked to perfection
- Baked Spaghetti - Large$15.00
Angel hair pasta with house made meat sauce covered with mozzarella cheese and then baked to perfection
ORIGINAL PASTA
- Fettuccini Alfredo - Small$12.00
House made Alfredo sauce over fettuccini noodle
- Fettuccini Alfredo - Large$15.00
House made Alfredo sauce over fettuccini noodle
- Shirmp Fettuccini Alfredo - Small$17.00
House made Alfredo sauce over fettuccini noodle topped with sauteed garlic shrimp
- Shirmp Fettuccini Alfredo - Large$21.00
House made Alfredo sauce over fettuccini noodle topped with sauteed garlic shrimp
- Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo - Small$14.00
House made Alfredo sauce over fettuccini noodle topped with baked chicken breast
- Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo - Large$18.00
House made Alfredo sauce over fettuccini noodle topped with baked chicken breast
- Naked Noodles - Small$9.00
Angel hair pasta tossed with a garlic butter sauce.
- Naked Noodles - Large$12.00
Angel hair pasta tossed with a garlic butter sauce.
- Spaghetti - Small$12.00
Angel hair pasta with house made meat sauce.
- Spaghetti - Large$15.00
Angel hair pasta with house made meat sauce.
CALZONE
KID'S MENU
- Kid's Baked Chicken Breast$7.00
6oz. Breast baked then chopped
- Kid's Just Noodles!$7.00
Spaghetti Noodles with Butter – No Green!
- Kid's Pizza Bites$7.00
Cheese, Pepperoni or Hamburger
- Kid's Macaroni & Cheese$7.00
Rotini Noodles in Homemade Cheese Sauce
- Kid's Spaghetti$7.00
Spaghetti Noodles in Marinara Sauce
- Kid's Fettuccini Alfredo$7.00
Pizza
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
SPECIALTY MINI PIZZA
- Mini Meat Me Underground$7.00
- Mini Port City Extreme$7.00
- Mini Girls Night Out$7.00
- Mini Man Cave$7.00
- Mini Taco$7.00
- Mini Chicken Bacon Ranch$7.00
- Mini Reuben$7.00
- Mini Garlic Chicken$7.00
- Mini Big White Out$7.00
- Mini Uptown Utopia$8.00
- Mini To the Max!$8.00
- Mini Bacon Cheeseburger$7.00
- Mini Pizza of the Month$7.00
SPECIALTY SM PIZZA
- SM Meat Me Underground$16.00
- SM Port City Extreme$16.00
- SM Girls Night Out$16.00
- SM Man Cave$16.00
- SM Taco$16.00
- SM Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.00
- SM Reuben$16.00
- SM Garlic Chicken$16.00
- SM Big White Out$16.00
- SM Uptown Utopia$17.00
- SM To the Max!$17.00
- SM Bacon Cheeseburger$16.00
- SM Pizza of the Month$16.00
- Walter's Pizza$15.00
- Miller Girls Pizza$15.00
SPECIALTY LG PIZZA
SPECIALTY GF CRUST PIZZA
SPECIALTY CAULIFLOWER PIZZA
- Cawl Meat Me Underground$16.00
- Cawl Port City Extreme$16.00
- Cawl Girls Night Out$16.00
- Cawl Man Cave$16.00
- Cawl Taco$16.00
- Cawl Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.00
- Cawl Reuben$16.00
- Cawl Garlic Chicken$16.00
- Cawl Big White Out$16.00
- Cawl Uptown Utopia$17.00
- Cawl To the Max!$17.00
- Cawl Bacon Cheeseburger$16.00
- Cawl Pizza of the Month$16.00