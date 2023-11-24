Porta Di Roma
LUNCH MENU
ANTIPASTI
INSALATE/SALADS
- MOZZARELLA CAPRESE$11.00
slices of milky mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic, olive oil
- CEASAR SALAD$10.00
romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan caesar dressing, and croutons add chicken $5/shrimp $8/salmon $12
- ARUGULA$10.00
arugula leaves tossed with parmesan vinaigrette, and croutons add chicken $5/ shrimp$8/ salmon $12
- L SIDE MIX GREEN SALAD$5.00
- Side Caesar$6.50
PORTA'S PASTA CORNER
- SAGHETTINI POMODORO$11.00
light tomato basil sauce; add meat sauce $4/meatballs $4/italian sausage $4/chicken $5/shrimp $8
- LASAGNA BOLOGNESE$15.00
beef, ricotta, parmesan, marinara sauce topped with mozzarella
- RAVIOLLI$12.00
cheese or spinach with marinara sauce topped with mozzarella
- FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$14.00
add meatballs $4/italian sausage $4/ chicken $5/shrimp $8/salmon $12/veggie (primavera) $5
- LINGUINE DI MARE$19.00
sautéed mussels, calamari, shrimp, basil, garlic, spicy marinara sauce
- PAPPARDELLE BOLONESE$15.00
pappardelle pasta with meat sauce
- TORTELLINI ALLA VODKA$17.00
with garlic, fresh tomatoes, basil, chicken, vodka tomato cream sauce
- TORTELLINI DI FORMAGGIO$14.00
with garlic, herbs, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, cream sauce
- GNOCCHI POMODORO$14.00
with garlic, herbs, fresh tomatoes white tomato sauce
- LINGUINE VONGOLE$18.00
linguine pasta with garlic, basil white wine clam sauce or red sauce
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
- CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$14.00
chicken breast baked in tomato sauce, mozzarella, side veggie
- CHICKEN MEDITERRANEA$16.00
topped with fresh tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, oven baked, side pasta
- CHICKEN MARSALA$15.00
sautéed shallots, mushrooms/marsala wine brown sauce, side risotto)
- CHICKEN SALTINBOCA$16.00
chicken breast sautéed in garlic, spinach, prosciutto white wine cream sauce, over pasta & veggie
- VEAL PARMIGIANA$19.00
veal breaded and baked in tomato sauce, mozzarella, side veggie)
- VEAL MEDITERRANEA$21.00
topped with fresh tomatoes, spinach, asparagus, mozzarella, oven baked, side pasta
- VEAL MARSALA$20.00
sautéed shallots, mushrooms, marsala wine brown sauce, side risotto)
- VEAL SALTINBOCA$21.00
sautéed in garlic, spinach, prosciutto white wine cream sauce, over pasta & veggie
PESCE/FISH
PIZZA 10'' ONLY
- CLASIC CHEESE PIZZA$13.00+
pizza sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil
- #11 BACON BRESKFAST PIZZA$16.00+
fresh mozzarella crispy bacon, 2 eggs, green onions, arugula
- #10 VEGGIE PIZZA$18.00+
cherry tomatoes, artichoke, peppers, onions, olives, baby spinach, mozzarella
- #9 HAWAIIN PIZZA$16.00+
hame and pineapple, fresh mozzarella
- #8 BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$18.00+
buffalo sauce, fresh mozzarella chicken, red & green onions, blue cheese
- #7 BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$18.00+
bbq sauce, chicken, red onions and cilantro, fresh mozzarella
- #6 SUPRIME PIZZA$19.00+
fresh mozzarella, meats & veggie extra cheese
- #5 SICILIANA$18.00+
pepperoni, sausage, fresh oregano fresh mozzarella cheese
- #4 SPICY SAUSAGE$17.00+
fresh mozzarella, spicy sausage, sweet peppers, onions
- #3 PEPPERONI$14.00+
fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, oregano
- #2 CAPRESE PIZZA$15.00+
fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, basil
- #1 BELLO CLASICO/CHEESE$13.00+
fresh mozzarella, pizza sauce, oregano
CALZONE
SUB'S
- MEATBALL SUB$13.00
with marinara, topped with mozzarella, side extra small salad
- ITALIAN SAUSAGE SUB$13.00
link sausage, peppers, onions, cheese, topped with mozzarella, extra small salad
- GRILLED CHICKEN SUB$13.00
- CHICKEN PARMESAN SUB$13.00
- PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SUB$13.00
mushrooms, peppers, onions, topped with mozzarella cheese, side extra small salad
KID'S MENU
DOLCI/DESSERT
LUNCH SPECIAL
- #1 SLICE PIZZA, SALAD & SODA$12.99
- #2 2 SLICES & SODA$12.99
- 10" Pizza/Drink Lunch Special$12.99
- #4 Chicken & Spinach Lasagna$14.99
- #5 Manicotti$12.99
- BURRATA CAPRESE$11.99
- POLLO CACCIATORER$14.99
garlic, basil, mushrooms, artichoke, white wine cream sauce, side pasta & veggie
- TILAPIA PICCATA$17.99
sautéed with herbs, garlic, spinach, white wine lemon cream sauce, over pasta & veggie
- Arancini$9.99
- Cheese Bread$8.99
- Salmon Alla Puttanesca$23.99