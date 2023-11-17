Porters Restaurant & Smokehouse 2210 East 20th Street
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
- Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos$9.99
- Hand Battered Zucchini Basket$9.99
- Nacho Grande$11.89
- Battered Mushrooms Basket$8.49
- Fried Okra Basket$8.49
- Chili Cheese Fries$8.49
- Porters Combo$9.99
A mouth watering mix of our hand-battered mushrooms and zucchini
- The Round-Up$38.50
9 wings, 6 jalapeno wraps, order of zucchini, order of mushrooms
- KC Wings$13.99
- Pretzel Bites$10.99
- Chips and Salsa Basket$4.99
- Chips, Salsa & Guac. Basket$7.99
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Build Your Own Burger
Make it your very own with over 20 options!
- Blue Moon Burger$13.49
Celebrating 25 years of Blue Moon flavor! Certified Angus 1/2 lb beef burger, hickory smoked bacon, cheddar/Monterey jack cheese, and our house chipotle aioli sauce - served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a soft brioche bun and choice of one side
- Santa Fe$13.49
Certified Angus 1/2 lb beef burger, fresh avocado, diced Hatch green chile and cheddar cheese - served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a soft brioche bun and choice of one side
- Mustang Sally$12.69
Certified Angus 1/2 lb beef burger, sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese - served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a soft brioche bun and choice of one side
- Classic Smashburger$13.99
These house seasoned, hand-formed, smashed-to-the-griddle paddies come crispy, caramelized, and topped with melted American cheese, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato and pickles, all on a classic drive-in bun with choice of one side
- Firestarter Smashburger$14.29
Two juicy hand-smashed burger patties, American cheese, jalapeno cream cheese spread, maple bacon, tomato and pickles
- Patty Melt$13.69
Certified Angus 1/2 lb beef burger topped with grilled onions and Swiss cheese on grilled Rye - served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a soft brioche bun and choice of one side
- BBQ Brisket Sandwich$13.95
Our house smoked beef brisket on a classic burger bun - choice of one side
- Southwest CheeseSteak$14.79
We fire-grill our Angus sirloin, slice it thin, and pile it into a toasty baguette with fire roasted green chiles, bell peppers, and onions, dripping in American cheese - choice of one side
- Albuquerque Turkey$11.79
A Blue Moon favorite! A flaky croissant stacked with turkey, chopped green chile, avocado, tomato and Provolone cheese - choice of one side
- Blue Moon Club$11.79
Sliced turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss & American cheese on choice of bread - choice of one side
- Nashville Hot Chicken$13.49
Crispy Nashville-Style hot chicken sandwich with a tender, juicy center and topped with sliced dill pickles and a brioche bun - choice of one side
Specialty
- Porters Famous Chicken Fried Steak$15.49
1/2 lb of hand-breaded chicken fried brilliance - served with choice of two sides
- 1/4 lb Chicken Fried Steak$12.29
A smaller take on our hand-breaded chicken fried steak - served with choice of two sides
- Mama’s Meatloaf$14.89
House baked meatloaf with onion, bell pepper, mushroom, and our mom’s own blend of secret herbs and spices, topped with house brown gravy - choice of two side
- Steak Finger Basket$12.29
House-breaded cubed steak, crispy fried to perfection and choice of one side
- Chicken Fried Chicken Dinner$14.49
It’s a winner! 8oz hand-breaded boneless chicken breast - served with choice of two sides
- Blue Moon Chicken Alfredo$13.29
Linguine pasta with house-made creamy alfredo sauce, sauteed with grilled chicken breast
- Green Chile Chicken$13.29
Flame grilled chicken breast sautéed with roasted Hatch green chile, mushrooms, tomato and onion in chef’s herb butter and linguine pasta
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$13.29
With savory Italian marinara, house-made meatballs and spaghetti pasta
- Chicken Tender Basket$11.89
Juicy tenders, double hand-dipped in our buttermilk marinated spice blend, choice of one side
- Tuscan Grilled Chicken$14.29
8oz fire-grilled chicken breast topped in our white wine cream sauce, tomato and artichoke hearts - served with choice of two sides
Greens & Soup
- Porters Soup and Garden Bar$13.49
Graze the areas largest selection of fresh veggies, fruits, meats, specialty salads and toppings aside today’s fresh soups
- BT Buffett$19.95
- Chicken Pistachio$12.89
Grilled chicken, pistachio nuts, strawberries, red grapes, cranberries and topped with house dark cherry balsamic vinaigrette
- Ty Cobb$12.49
Sliced turkey, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, tomato and cheddar cheese on a bed of mixed greens, with choice of dressing
- Grilled Sirloin Salad$17.39
Our flame-grilled 8oz sirloin steak sliced thin atop fresh greens, with crumbled blue cheese, avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, house-made fried onion strings and a balsamic drizzle
- Blackened Chicken Caesar$12.49
Flame-grilled blackened chicken breast with house seasoning, atop crisp romaine, tomato, red onion and parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing
- Blackened Salmon Caesar$16.49
Flame-grilled blackened Salmon filet with house seasoning, atop crisp romaine, tomato, red onion and parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing
- Side Garden Bar with entrée$6.25
All the options, slightly smaller plate
- Side Salad$3.25
Porters house salad
- Soup of Day$3.49
Always changing, see what's on-simmer today!
New Mexican
- New Mexican Combination plate$15.79
One taco, two enchiladas. Choice of chicken, ground beef or cheese and NM red or green chile -served with beans and rice
- 8oz Sirloin Steak and Two Enchiladas$18.99
Choose chicken, ground beef or cheese enchiladas
- 8oz Ribeye Steak and Two Enchiladas$23.95
Choose chicken, ground beef or cheese enchiladas
- 3 Enchilada Plate$12.49
Three enchiladas with choice of cheese, chicken or ground beef
- Burrito Plate$12.79
Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken smothered in NM red or green chile and cheese
BBQ
- Beef Ribs Plate$14.89
Includes choice of side, pinto beans, Texas toast, jalapenos and a dill pickle
- Brisket Plate$14.59
Includes choice of side, pinto beans, Texas toast, jalapenos and a dill pickle
- Baby Back Ribs$16.25+
Includes choice of side, pinto beans, Texas toast, jalapenos and a dill pickle
- 2 Meat BBQ Combo Platter$16.99
Beef ribs, chicken, brisket, andouille Sausage - choice of side, pinto beans, Texas toast, jalapenos and a dill pickle
- 3 Meat BBQ Combo Platter$19.49
Beef ribs, chicken, brisket, andouille Sausage - choice of side, pinto beans, Texas toast, jalapenos and a dill pickle
- Ribs and BBQ Sandwich Combo$17.95
BBQ brisket sandwich with 2 juicy beef ribs - choice of side, pinto beans, Texas toast, jalapenos and a dill pickle
- BBQ Chicken Platter$13.49
Brushed with house BBQ sauce with a fire grilled finish - choice of side, pinto beans, Texas toast, jalapenos and a dill pickle
Fish
- Beer Battered Cod Basket$14.49
House filleted and beer battered Cod, crispy fried - served aside house coleslaw and choice of one side
- Captain’s Platter$18.95
Two house beer battered cod fillets and Six jumbo fried shrimp with house Coleslaw slaw and choice of one side
- Catfish Basket$13.99+
A specially breaded and deep fried filet, served with choice of two sides
- Blackened Catfish Platter$14.99+
Served with choice of two sides
- Jumbo Fried Shrimp Basket$13.89
10 crispy fried shrimp served aside house coleslaw and choice of one side
- Pan Seared Salmon$18.95
With lemon-garlic butter and choice of two sides
- Lobster & Shrimp$27.95
One steamed and buttered lobster tail aside six fried jumbo shrimp and choice of two sides
Steaks
- House-Cut Sirloin$16.79+
Includes choice of two sides and dinner roll
- House-Cut Rib Eye$18.79+
A house favorite! With choice of two sides and dinner roll
- 16oz T-Bone Steak$26.99
Thick cut chargrilled Angus steak - choice of two sides and dinner roll
- Porters Signature 24oz Porterhouse Steak$38.95
A Superb cut, combining tenderloin and strip steaks topped with chef’s butter - choice of two sides and dinner roll
- Petite Filet$16.95
Perfectly seasoned and bacon wrapped - choice of two sides and dinner roll
- Chopped Steak Dinner$13.89
Topped with grilled onions - choice of two sides and dinner roll
- Steak & Shrimp Platter$20.99+
House-cut sirloin and 4 jumbo breaded shrimp - choice of two sides and dinner roll
- Steak & Ribs$25.39+
House-cut sirloin and two house smoked baby back ribs - choice of two sides and dinner roll
- Surf 'N Turf$27.95
Our tender seasoned filet served with a lobster tail with drawn butter - choice of two sides and dinner roll
- Steak Frites$16.95
- Prime Rib$23.95
Kid Menu
- Kids Soup and Garden Bar$6.25
- Kids Buffet Bar$8.95
- Steak Fingers$6.99
Two tenders with choice of one side
- ¼ lb Burger$5.99
With choice of one side
- Kids Cheese Burger$6.75
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$5.99
With choice of one side
- Chicken Strips$5.99
With choice of one side
- Mac-n-Cheese Meal$5.99
With Texas toast
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$5.99
With meatballs and grilled Texas toast