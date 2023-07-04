Portobello's Italian Bistro

Popular Items

Cheese Knots

Cheese Knots

$9.50

Fresh dough knots baked to perfection and brushed with homemade garlic butter, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, and served with marinara sauce

Baked Spaghetti

$11.00

Your choice of meat sauce, meatballs, or marinara and baked with cheese

Asiago Chicken bowtie

$15.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, onions, and fresh tomatoes cooked in creamy asiago sauce with bow tie pasta

Regular Menu

Appetizers

Bread Sticks

$8.00

Made from our homemade fresh pizza dough and baked with mozzarella cheese, served with marinara sauce

Calamari

$10.50

Served with marinara sauce

Cheese Knots

Cheese Knots

$9.50

Fresh dough knots baked to perfection and brushed with homemade garlic butter, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, and served with marinara sauce

Chicken wings 16 pc.

$19.00
Chicken Wings 8 pc.

Chicken Wings 8 pc.

$10.50

Hot, mild, BBQ, spicy mango, garlic parmesan or naked

Falafel and Hummus Dip

$10.50

Vegetable patties with hummus and pita chips

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

A generous portion of fried mushrooms served with homemade ranch dressing

Large Bread Sticks

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Fried mozzarella sticks, served with marinara sauce

Pepperoni Knots

$10.50

Fresh dough knots baked to perfection and brushed with homemade garlic butter, stuffed with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni, and served with marinara sauce

Pizza Fries

$5.00

French fries baked with mozzarella cheese topped with bacon served with ranch dressing

Spicy Bello Fries

Spicy Bello Fries

$7.00

Large order of french fries drizzled with spicy ranch sriracha topped with chopped jalapeno

Spinach Dip

$9.50

Spinach cooked in creamy alfredo sauce, topped with shredded Parmesan cheese and served with chips

ORDER ATTENTION REQUIRED

5 pc chicken tenders with fries

$12.00

Flatbreads

BBQ Steak Flatbread

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, fresh basil, onions, and mozzarella cheese

Greek Flat Bread

$12.00

Kalamata Olives, feta cheese, fresh tomato, fresh spinach

Shrimp Flat Bread

$13.00

Shrimp, tomatoes, fresh basil, roasted red peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese

Veggie Delight Flatbread

$12.00

Eggplant, mushrooms, tomatoes, fresh spinach, and mozzarella cheese

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, ham, turkey, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and croutons

Caesar Salad Large

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese served with our caesar dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, topped with our homemade marinated grilled chicken and croutons

Grilled Vegetable Salad

Grilled onions, green peppers, and mushrooms with your choice of protein, over a bed of fresh romaine lettuce, topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Side Greek Salad

$4.00

Side House Salad

$3.00

Soup and Salad

$9.00

Served with garlic bread

Pasta

Asiago Chicken bowtie

$15.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, onions, and fresh tomatoes cooked in creamy asiago sauce with bow tie pasta

Baked Spaghetti

$11.00

Your choice of meat sauce, meatballs, or marinara and baked with cheese

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$13.00

Ziti pasta cooked in a creamy Italian marinara sauce topped with meat sauce and baked to perfection with mozzarella cheese

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$11.00

Cheese filled Ravioli with Marinara sauce and parmesan cheese

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.00

Fried all-white meat chicken topped with marinara sauce and baked to perfection with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti and marinara sauce

Chicken Piccata

$14.00

Grilled chicken with roasted red peppers, capers, and mushrooms in lemon butter sauce with bow tie pasta

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.00

Fried eggplant topped with marinara sauce and baked to perfection with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti and marinara sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.00

Fettuccine noodles cooked in homemade alfredo sauce with broccoli

Four Meat Tortellini

$15.00

Tortellini pasta with meat sauce, bacon, italian sausage & Ham

Gorgonzola Chicken Bow Tie Pasta

$15.00

Grilled chicken with mushrooms and cooked in creamy alfredo Gorgonzola cheese sauce with bow tie pasta

Greek Spaghetti

$11.00

Capers, garlic, crushed red peppers, fresh parsley, tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta cheese

Lasagna

Lasagna

$13.00

Our famous homemade lasagna made with fresh ground beef and ricotta cheese. Topped with marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese

Mushroom Ravioli

$13.00

Mushroom-stuffed ravioli cooked in creamy alfredo Gorgonzola cheese sauce with sauteed mushrooms and garnished with bruschetta

Mussel Linguine

$16.00

Mussels cooked with capers, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and crushed red peppers in a lemon butter sauce

Penne with White Clam Sauce and Shrimp

$16.00

Baby clams and shrimp cooked with sun-dried tomatoes and mushrooms in a special homemade alfredo sauce

Pesto Penne Pasta

Pesto Penne Pasta

$12.00

Penne pasta with creamy alfredo pesto sauce

Seafood Ravioli

$16.00

Blue crab ravioli and lobster ravioli cooked in cream marinara sauce and topped with grilled shrimp and tomatoes

Shrimp Scampi

$14.00

Shrimp and mushrooms cooked in scampi sauce. Served with angel hair pasta

Spaghetti

$9.00

Your choice of meat sauce, meatballs, or marinara

Spicy Chicken Pasta

$15.00

Penne pasta cooked in our spicy creamy sauce with mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes, topped with our marinated grilled chicken

Spicy Meatball

$13.00

Spicy marinara sauce cooked with meatballs, fresh mushrooms, and basil. Served with penne pasta

Spicy Tortellini and Shrimp

$15.00

Tortellini pasta cooked in our spicy creamy sauce with shrimp and roasted red peppers

Vegetable Penne

$12.00

Sundried tomato, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, broccoli, black olives with penne pasta tossed in garlic sauce , olive oil and parmesan cheese

Platters

Chicken Kabob

$15.00

Marinated chicken skewers served over a bed of rice with cucumber sauce and one side

Glazed Salmon

$15.00

Glazed grilled salmon served over a bed of rice and one side

Gyro Platter

$13.50

Sliced gyro meat served with cucumber sauce, hummus, pita bread, and a Greek salad served on the platter

Lemon Butter Chicken

$15.00

Two grilled chicken breasts served over a bed of rice, topped with sauteed mushrooms in lemon butter sauce and a choice of one side

Monterey Jack Chicken

$15.00

Two marinated grilled chicken breasts topped with pineapple, bruschetta, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served over a bed of rice and one side

Sirloin Steak

$19.00

10 oz. USDA-certified black Angus steak grilled to order. Served with one side, your choice of soup or salad, and mushroom gorgonzola sauce on the side

Tilapia with Shrimp

$15.00

Seasoned grilled tilapia fish with shrimp served over a bed of rice and topped with roasted red peppers and capers in a lemon butter sauce and choice of one side

Vegetable Platter

$13.00

Falafel (round-shaped patties of ground vegetables, chickpeas, and seasonings fried to a golden crisp) served with cucumber sauce, hummus, pita bread, and a Greek salad served on the platter

Strombolis & Calzones

Small Cheese Calzone

$9.00

With ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese

Large Cheese Calzone

$15.00

With ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese

Small Chicken Alfredo Calzone

$12.00

Grilled chicken with alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese

Large Chicken Alfredo Calzone

$19.00

Grilled chicken with alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese

Small Supreme Calzone

$12.00

Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, hamburger, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese

Large Supreme Calzone

$19.00

Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, hamburger, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese

Small Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$12.00

Grilled chicken with buffalo sauce and mozzarella cheese

Large Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$19.00

Grilled chicken with buffalo sauce and mozzarella cheese

Small Steak Stromboli

Small Steak Stromboli

$12.00

Grilled steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese

Large Steak Stromboli

$19.00

Grilled steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese

Small Chicken Stromboli

$12.00

Marinated grilled chicken, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese

Large Chicken Stromboli

$19.00

Marinated grilled chicken, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese

Small Meat Lovers Calzone

$12.00

Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, ham, and bacon

Large Meat Lovers Calzone

$19.00

Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, ham, and bacon

Small Greek Gyro Calzone

$12.00

Gyro meat with tomato, cucumber sauce and cheese

Large Greek Gyro Calzone

$19.00

Gyro meat with tomato, cucumber sauce and cheese

Small Veggie Calzone

$12.00

Veggie Calzone with Onions, Green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, fresh spinach, fresh tomatoes, broccoli, cheese

Large Veggie Calzone

$19.00

onions, mushrooms, fresh spinach, broccoli, black olives, fresh tomato, green peppers

Small Pizza

Small Build Your Own Pizza

$9.00

Gluten Free Pizza

$11.00

Small. Cheese and cauliflower crust

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Chicken, buffalo sauce, and cheese

Small Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$13.00

Marinated grilled chicken, alfredo sauce, mushrooms, broccoli, and cheese

Small Greek Pizza

$12.00

Feta cheese, tomatoes, black olives, and spinach

Small Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.00

Pepperoni, sliced Italian sausage, hamburger, ham, and bacon

Small Philadelphia Pizza

$12.00

Grilled steak, onions, green peppers, and fresh tomatoes

Small Supreme Pizza

$13.00

Hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, bacon, black olives, and cheese

Small Vegetarian Pizza

$13.00

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, and feta cheese

Large Pizza

Large Build Your Own Pizza

$12.00

Large Buffalo Chicken PIzza

$16.00

Chicken, buffalo sauce, and cheese

Large Chicken Alfredo PIzza

$20.00

Marinated grilled chicken, alfredo sauce, mushrooms, broccoli, and cheese

Large Greek PIzza

$16.00

Feta cheese, tomatoes, black olives, and spinach

Large Meat Lovers PIzza

$20.00

Pepperoni, sliced Italian sausage, hamburger, ham, and bacon

Large Philadelphia PIzza

$20.00

Grilled steak, onions, green peppers, and fresh tomatoes

Large Supreme PIzza

$20.00

Hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, bacon, black olives, and cheese

Large Vegetarian PIzza

$20.00

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, and feta cheese

XL Pizza

XL Build your own Pizza

$14.00

XL Buffalo Chicken PIzza

$23.00

XL Greek PIzza

$20.00

XL Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$23.00

XL Meatlovers Pizza

$23.00

XL Philadelphia Pizza

$23.00

XL Supreme Pizza

$23.00

XL Veggie Pizza

$23.00

Subs, Gyros, Ciabattas & Burgers

Beef Gyro w/ fries

$10.00

Sliced beef gyro served with feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cucumber sauce on pita bread ranch

Chicken Caesar Wrap w/ fries

$10.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast tossed with caesar dressing and shaved parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce on pita bread

Chicken Gyro w/ fries

$10.00

Our marinated grilled chicken with feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cucumber sauce on pita bread

Chicken Pesto Ciabatta w/ fries

Chicken Pesto Ciabatta w/ fries

$11.00

Our marinated grilled chicken breast over fresh mozzarella cheese with pesto sauce topped with fresh spinach and roasted tomato

Chicken Sandwich w/ fries

$11.00

Marinated Chicken Breast served on a bun, topped with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion

Classic Burger w/ fries

$11.00

1/2 lb. USDA-certified black Angus beef served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese, and mayonnaise

Falafel Wrap w/ fries

$9.00

Fried ground veggie patties with lettuce, tomato, and cucumber sauce on pita bread

Italian Ciabatta w/ fries

$11.00

Ham, turkey, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, monterrey jack cheese, drizzled with italian dressing

Jalapeño Burger w/ Fries

$12.00

1/2 lb. USDA-certified black Angus beef with jalapeño, melted Cheddar cheese, sriracha ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Grilled Chicken Sub

$11.00

Our marinated grilled chicken with grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and melted American cheese

Italian Sub

$11.00

Ham, turkey, pepperoni, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayonnaise, and melted American cheese

Parmigiana Subs

$11.00

Your choice of chicken, eggplant, or meatballs topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, all baked to perfection

Philly Works w/ Fries

Philly Works w/ Fries

$11.00

Grilled steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and melted American cheese

Portobellos Burger w/ fries

$12.00

1/2 lb. USDA-certified black Angus beef served with grilled onions, mushrooms, gorgonzola cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise

Rodeo Burger w/ fries

Rodeo Burger w/ fries

$12.00

Half pound USDA-Certified Black Angus Beef topped with Bacon, grilled onions, drizzled with BBQ Sauce topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese

Veggie Ciabatta w/ fries

$12.00

Breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, roasted tomato drizzled with glazed basalmic dressing

Kids

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

Served with fries

Kids Pita Pizza

$7.00

One-topping only

Kids Spaghetti

$7.00

Served with marinara sauce and garlic bread

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$7.00

Served with marinara sauce and garlic bread

Kids Fettucine Alfredo

$7.00

Sides

12 oz Cup Marinara Sauce

$5.00

5 pc. Falafel

$5.00

Aspharaghus

$3.00

Basket Garlic Bread 4 pc

$2.50

Bowl of Alfredo Sauce

$5.00

bowl of meatballs

$4.00

bowl of meatsauce

$4.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Cup of Ranch Dressing

$5.00

Fries

$2.50

Garlic Butter

$0.80

Hummus

$3.00

Pita Bread

$2.00

Pita Chips

$4.00

Potato Fresh Chips

$2.00

Potato Wedges

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.00

Sauteed Spinach

$3.00

Side Crispy Chicken

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$3.00

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$1.50

Side of Feta Cheese

$2.00

Side of Gyro Meat

$4.00

Side of Kalamata Olives

$1.25

Side of Pepperchinis

$1.00

Side of Salmon

$7.00

Side Shrimp

$4.00

Soup of Day

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Lunch

1/2 Chicken Flatbread

$9.00

Served with a side of house or Caesar salad

1/2 Order of Garlic Knots

$8.00

Served with a side of house or Caesar salad

1/2 Shrimp Flat Bread

$9.00

Served with a side of house or Caesar salad

1/2 Veggie Delight Flatbread

$9.00

Served with a side of house or Caesar salad

Lunch Beef Gyro w/ CHIPS

$9.00

Lunch Cheese Ravioli

$8.00

Lunch Chef Salad

$8.00

Lunch Chicken Gyro w/ CHIPS

$9.00

Lunch Chicken Parmigiana

$11.00

Lunch Eggplant Parmigiana

$10.00

Lunch Falafel Wrap w/ CHIPS

$9.00

Lunch Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.00

Grilled chicken in alfredo sauce & fettucine noodles

Lunch Greek Salad

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.00

Our marinated grilled chicken with grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and melted American cheese

Italian Sub

$9.00

Ham, turkey, pepperoni, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayonnaise, and melted American cheese

Parmigiana Subs

$9.00

Your choice of chicken, eggplant, or meatballs topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, all baked to perfection

Lunch Philly works

$9.00

Lunch Small Calzone

$9.00

One-topping only

Lunch Small Pizza

$9.00

One-topping only

Lunch Spaghetti

$9.00

Marinara, meat sauce, or meatballs

Lunch Stromboli

$9.00

One-topping only

Beverages

Togo Soft Drinks

2 Liter Coke

$4.00

2 Liter Diet Coke

$4.00

2 Liter Sprite

$4.00

Half Gallon Sweet Tea

$3.00

Half Gallon Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Half Gallon 1/2 Sweet + 1/2 Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Half Gallon Lemonade

$4.00

Half Gallon Fruit Punch

$4.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.00

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$6.00

Gallon 1/2 Sweet + 1/2 Unsweet Tea

$6.00

Gallon Lemonade

$7.00

Gallon Fruit Punch

$7.00

Coke Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Mountain Dew Can

$1.50

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Pepsi Can

$1.50

Sweet Tea Fountain

$2.69

1/2 + 1/2 Tea

$2.69

Unsweet Tea Fountain

$2.69

Sweet Tea Fountain

$2.69

Baja Blast Mt. Dew Can

$1.50

Desserts

Baklava

$6.00

Cannolis

$7.00

Italian Lemon Cake

$5.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Raspberry Cake

$6.00
Strawberry Cheese Cake

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$6.00
Tiramisu Cake

Tiramisu Cake

$5.00
Turtle Cheese Cake

Turtle Cheese Cake

$6.00
Ultimate Chocolate Cake

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Specials

14" Pizza with 5 Toppings + Cheesy Garlic Knots

$19.99

Choose Two Pastas

$22.99

14" 1 topping Pizza+Breadsticks/cheese+8 wings

$24.99