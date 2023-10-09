DRINKS

COCKTAILS

1881 Old Fashioned

$15.00

Havana Old Fashioned

$15.00

Reposado Old Fashioned

$15.00

The Grand Old Fashioned

$15.00

Daffy Old Fashioned

$15.00

Antique Old Fashioned

$200.00

HH Well Old Fashioned

$10.00

Blood Orange Smash

$15.00

Femme Fatale

$15.00

Get Dirty

$15.00

Guayaba Fresca

$15.00

La Paloma

$10.00

Le Colibri

$15.00

Mule

$10.00

TNT Margarita

$15.00

Vieux Carre

$15.00

Cocktail of the Month (Barbie)

$13.00

Scratch Cocktail

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Aviation

$14.00

Bee's Knees

$14.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Hugo Spritz

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$10.00

Negroni

$14.00

New York Sour

$14.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Vesper

$15.00

The Martinez

$15.00

Green Point Manhattan

$15.00

Green Point Manhattan V.E.P

$42.00

Paper Plane

$15.00

White Negroni

$15.00

Last Word

$15.00

Bourbon HH

$7.00+

Gin HH

$7.00+

Rum HH

$7.00+

Rye HH

$7.00+

Scotch HH

$7.00+

Tequila HH

$7.00+

Vodka HH

$7.00+

Barrel Aged Black Manhattan

$16.00

Barrel Aged Negroni

$16.00

Barrel Aged Boulevardier

$16.00

Barrel Aged Last Word

$16.00

STRAWBERRY HIBISCUS MARGARITA

$10.00Out of stock

MAI TAI

$10.00

BROOKLYN (proper)

$48.00

GREEN POINT MANHATTEN (V.E.P)

$42.00

NAKED and FAMOUS (V.E.P)

$42.00

BEER

Amber Ale, 90 Shilling

$6.00

Cider, Off Dry

$6.00

Cider, Raspberry

$6.00

IPA, Avery

$6.00

IPA, Juicy Yo

$6.00

IPA, O'dell's

$6.00

Kolsch, Blood Orange

$6.00

Lager, Stampede

$6.00

Pilsner, 4 Noses Perfect Drift

$6.00

Pale Ale, Upslope Citra Pale Ale

$6.00

Stout, Left Hand Milk Stout

$6.00

CREATE YOUR OWN FLIGHT

Port Wine Flight

$10.00

3 Wine Flight

$21.00

WINE BY THE BOTTLE

Brut Rosé | Lulu | Washington | NV

$44.00

Food Suggestion: Meaty and Oily Fish Wine Style: Sparkling- Berries and Cream Anyone of the Bordeaux vineyards can produce Crémant de Bordeaux. The chief varietals are Semillon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot, which enjoy a temperate climate further moderated by the influence of the Atlantic Ocean. At the facility in Peujard, Jaillance work directly with the winegrowers. Grapes are rigorously sorted, and like all the other Crémants in France, Crémant de Bordeaux is made by the ‘traditional’ method.

Brut | Argyle | Willamette Valley, Oregon | 2017

$65.00

Brut | Ferrari | Trentino, Italy | NV

$60.00

Sparkling Rosé | The Prisoner Unshackled | CA | NV

$62.00

Sparkling Wine | Charles Bove | Loire Valley, FR | NV

$55.00

This Crémant de Loire is 100% Chenin Blanc and very pale, almost colorless. It features a persistent mousse, with notes of mineral, citrus and florals. Soft and elegant, the palate follows the bouquet, with a nice grapefruit quality on the finish.

Sparkling Wine | Domaine Carneros by Taiitinger | Napa Valley, CA | 2018

$96.00

Aromas of white flowers, apple pie, and citrus peel are enhanced with notes of toast and vanilla. The wine is elegantly structured, round and flavorful with a signature long, creamy finish.

Champagne | Henriot | France | NV

$120.00

Massolino | Barbera D'Alba | Barbera D'Alba - Italy 2018

$76.00

Browne Family Vineyards "Tribute" | Columbia Valley, Washington | 2020

$95.00

Finca Decero The Owl & The Dust Devil | Mendoza, Argentina | 2018

$100.00

The Prisoner | Napa Valley, CA | 2021

$95.00

Cooper & Thief "Blend" | Lodi, CA | 2019

$60.00

Impera Roma 01 | Lazio, Italy | 2016

$68.00

Chateau Blaignan | Bourgogne, FR | 2018

$60.00

Domaine De Beaurenard | Du Pape, FR | 2020

$160.00

Sartori de Verona "Reius" | Amarone della Valpolicella

$130.00
Robert Mondavi | Napa Valley, CA | 2019

$105.00

Sweet baking spices of vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg wrapped around a core of fresh, wild blackberries, dark plum and cassis compote fruit. 65 % Cabernet Sauvignon, 16 % Merlot, 9 % Cabernet Franc, 6% Malbec, 4 % Petit Verdot

Rodney Strong "Alexander's Crown" | Alexander Valley, CA | 2016

$125.00

Lifevine | CA | 2021

$52.00

Carmenere | Max | Aconagua Valley, Chile | 2019

$76.00

Elqui | Elqui Valley, Chile | 2015

$75.00

Zuccardi Poligonos | Uco Valley, Argentina | 2020

$90.00

Zuccardi Concreto | Uco Valley, Argentina | 2019

$58.00

Freemark Abbey | Napa Valley, CA | 2018

$96.00

Trefethen | Napa Valley, CA | 2018

$80.00

Hunt And Harvest | Napa Valley, CA | 2016

$90.00

Masciarelli | Montpulciano D'abruzzo, Italy | 2020

$42.00

Nebbiolo | Giovanni Rosso | Piedmont, Italy | 2017

$120.00
True Story | Willamette Valley, Oregon | 2016

$110.00

Fruit Sourced from five sustainable vineyards along the Willamette Valley. 100% Pinot Noir. Vinyards The Vineyards vary in age from 12 to 40 years old. Soils include Jory, Wilakenzie, and Laurelwood Clones Dijon 777, 114, 115; Pommard; Wadenswil Winemaking Lot sorted, small batch, temperature controlled fermentation. Expertly blended before gentle bottling 800 Cases || 13.6% ABV

Hartford Court | Russian River Valley, CA | 2021

$85.00

The fruit for this wine is sourced from the estate as well as sites across the appellation. Juicy waves of cherry and cardamom ride a full-bodied, concentrated framework of exotic flavors, bright acidity and velvety texture.

Cooper And Thief | Lodi, CA | 2019

$60.00

Moillard | Bourogne, FR | 2021

$66.00

Mitolo "Jester" | McLaren Vale, Australia | 2019

$60.00

Margerum ÜBER | Santa Barbara County, CA | 2018

$110.00

Coto de Imaz Reserva | Rioja, Spain | 2018

$65.00

Bodegas Faustino Gran Reserva | Rioja, Spain | 2010

$95.00

Pedroncelli | Sonoma County, CA | 2020

$55.00

Klinker Brick "Brickmason" | Lodi, CA | 2019

$80.00

Amarone | Reius | Valpolicella, Italy | 2016

$130.00

Giovanni Rosso | Barolo | Sarralunga d'alba Italy

$120.00
Rosé of Pinot Noir | Acrobat | Oregon | 2021

$52.00Out of stock

The nose exudes fresh cut strawberries with lemon zest and floral tinges. The palate is laser focused with bright flavors of fresh strawberries and raspberries, with a pleasant structure of lively, clean acidity.

Rosé | Klinker Brick "Bricks & Roses" | Lodi · CA | 2022

$60.00

Chardonnay | Cakebread | Napa Valley, CA | 2021

$99.00

Chardonnay | Sonoma-Cutrer | Sonoma Coast, CA | 2021

$54.00

Chardonnay | Maison Roche De Bellene | Bourgogne, FR | 2019

$68.00

Chardonnay | Arboleda | Chilhué | Quillota, Chilé | 2020

$74.00

White Blend | Domaine du Tariquet Classic | Côtes de Gascogne, FR | 2020

$52.00

Moscato D'asti | Ruffino | Veneto, Italy | 2022

$38.00

Orange | Krasno | Goriska Brda, Slovenia | 2021

$64.00

Gruner Veltliner | Hugl | Niederosterreich, Austria | 2022

$56.00

Rioja Blanco | Vivanco | Rioja, Spain | 2022

$50.00

Chenin Blanc | Lubanzi | Western Cape, South Africa | 2022

$54.00

Pinot Grigio | King Estate | Willamette Valley, Oregon | 2021

$58.00Out of stock

Pinot Grigio | Santa Margherita | Trentino, Italy | 2022

$52.00

Dry Riesling | Von Schleinitz Estate | Mosel * Germany | 2018

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc | Alpine Rift | Marlborough, NZ | 2022

$70.00

Sauvignon Blanc | Kim Crawford | Marlborough, NZ | 2022

$48.00

BUFFALO TRACE, BARREL PICK

Buffalo Trace BOTTLE, /por/ wine house single barrel select 750ml

$42.00

Buffalo Trace POUR, /por/ wine house single barrel select

$6.00+

VARIETAL OF THE MONTH

HD Paraje Altamira

Pie de Monte

Proyecto Cinco Suelos

Varietal of the Month Flight

$28.00

MOCKTAILS

Flower Sour Mocktail

$12.00

Blueberry Basil Lemonade Mocktail

$12.00

Berry Spritz Mocktail

$12.00

Bourbon Smoked Cherry Mocktail

$12.00

Paloma Mocktail

$12.00

Mojito Mocktail

$12.00

SUNDAY FLIGHT NIGHT

Rosé Colored Glasses

$18.00

Mile High Club - Domestic Club

$18.00

I like Big Oak and I Cannot Lie

$18.00

O.G Reds

$18.00

Shine Bright Like a Diamond - Sparkling Trio

$18.00

Goldilocks and Her Three Chardonnays

$18.00

All the Better to Smell You With - Aromatic Whites

$18.00

FOOD

TACOS

TACOS

$16.00

HH PORK TACOS

$12.00

ONE CHICKEN TACO

$9.00

ONE COD TACO

$9.00

ONE JACKFRUIT TACO

$9.00

ONE PORK TACO

$9.00

ONE SHRIMP TACO

$9.00

ONE STEAK TACO

$9.00

CHEESE + CHARCUTERIE

Small CHEESE BOARD

$30.00

featuring chef's choice of (3) gourmet cheeses

Small MIXED BOARD

$34.00

featuring chef's choice of (3) cured meats & (4) gourmet cheeses

HAPPY HOUR Chef's Board

$12.00

featuring chef's choice of (3) gourmet cheeses

Large Board All Cheese

$34.00

featuring chef's choice of (3) gourmet cheeses

Large Board Mixed Board

$55.00

featuring chef's choice of (3) cured meats & (4) gourmet cheeses

DESSERTS

Creme Brulee

$9.50

Vanilla bean creme with caramelized sugar

Flourless chocolate cake

$9.50

GF Flour-less Chocolate Cake covered in Ganache

EXTRA ITEMS

Baguette

$2.00

Blue Cheese

$2.00

Bone Marrow Butter

$2.00

Grilled Sourdough

$1.00

Raw Veggies

$2.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

GF Bread

$3.00

GF Crackers

$2.00

Pita

$2.00

Side Fruit

$2.00

Staff Gochujang Pork

$20.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS BUTTER NOODLES

$6.95

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$6.95

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.95

Kid Side Fries

$2.00

Kid Side Fruit

$2.00

PIZZETTE

HELLFIRE

$8.00

grilled chicken | feta mousse | roasted garlic purée | jalapeños | cilantro | avocado | queso fresco | carrot habanero drizzle

ITALIANO

$8.00

pomodoro sauce | italian meats | mozzarella cheese | basil pesto drizzle

MAGIC MUSHROOM

$8.00

roasted garlic purée | hazel dell mushroom béchamel | mozzarella cheese |dressed arugula

MARGHERITA

$8.00

pomodoro sauce | mozzarella | fresh basil

SALADS

Arugula

$11.00

arugula | shaved parmesan | sun-dried tomatoes | avocado | lemon vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$14.00

mozzarella | tomato | fresh basil leaves | balsamic glaze

Wedge Salad

$16.00

Endive Salad

$12.00

Spinach & escargot

$16.00

SIDE, SAUCES & DRESSINGS

-DRESSING- Basalmic Vinaigrette

$1.00

-DRESSING- Blue Cheese

$1.00

-DRESSING- Olive Oil

$1.00

-Sauce- Carrot Habanero

$1.00

-Sauce- Ketchup

-Sauce- Marinara (Pomodoro)

$2.00

-Sauce- Mayo (Garlic Aioli)

$1.00

-Sauce- Mustard (Brown)

$0.50

-Sauce- Mustard (Dijon)

$0.50

-Sauce- Pesto

$1.00

-Sauce- Sweet and Sour

$1.00

-Sauce- Whiskey Berry

$2.00

-SIDES- Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.50

-SIDES- Carmelized Onions

$2.00

-SIDES- French Fries

$4.00

-SIDES- Guacamole

$3.00

-SIDES- Jalapeno Slaw

$4.00

-SIDES- Pico di Gallo

$1.00

-SIDES- Side Salad

$4.00

-SIDES- Truffle Fries

$6.00

TAPAS

BRUSCHETTA

$6.00

gorgonzola | apple | walnuts | honey | balsamic

CASTELVETRANO OLIVES

$6.00

olive oil | citrus | fresh herbs

DOLMAS

$6.00

grape leaves | rice | onion | dill | mint | tzatziki | lemon

GUACAMOLE + CHIPS

$10.00

avocado | cilantro | onion| jalapeño | tomato | garlic | warm chips

HUMMUS

$6.00

carrots | cucumbers | celery| grilled pita

SPANISH ALMONDS

$6.00

orange | rosemary | olive oil | sea salt

TIROKAFTERI

$6.00

feta | roasted red peppers | wine | dill | olive oil | garlic | warm pita

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

gorgonzola | apple | walnuts | honey | balsamic

Caprese

$13.00

RATATOUILLI

$6.00

Asparagus

$13.00Out of stock

Prosciutto wrapped asparagus, with Parmesan cheese, roasted tomato, and extra virgin olive oil.

Croquettes

$12.00

broccolini | bacon | cherry tomatoes

BACON WRAPPED DATES

$12.00

chorizo | orange prosecco glaze | pistachio crumbles

BLISTERED SHISHITŌ PEPPERS

$6.00

thai chili sauce | chili oil | smoked sea salt

CALAMARI

$12.00

pan-fried calamari| tapanade | chillies | lemon

COCONUT LIME SHRIMP

$10.00

jalapeno coleslaw - piña colada sauce

FALAFEL

$6.00

chickpea | cumin | parsley | tahini

FRIED JALAPEÑO STUFFED OLIVES

$6.00

halkidiki olives | jalapeño | citrus herb aioli

MUSSELS WITH CHORIZO

$13.00

pan-steamed mussels | garlic | chorizo | pickled onions | white wine | baguette

SMOKEY SPANISH MEATBALLS

$12.00

pork & beef meatballs | smoked paprika tomato sauce

Bone Marrow

$17.00

TO SHARE

BAKED BRIE EN CROÛTE

$22.00

danish brie | puff pastry shell | seasonal fruit compote | apples | dried fruit | balsamic reduction | baguette

BURRATA & BRAISED TOMATOES

$24.00

pomodoro sauce | sherry agave roasted garlic | fresh basil | pistachio crumbles | grilled sourdough

DUCK CONFIT

$42.00

9oz canadian walleye, fries, mustard seed aioli

PAELLA DE MARISCO

$32.00

mussels | shrimp | calamari | roasted red peppers

PATATAS BRAVAS

$17.00

crisp flat fries | salsa brava | garlic aioli

PORK SHOULDER

$39.00

SPICY AHI TUNA NACHOS

$27.00

seared ahi tuna | guacamole | pineapple habanero | pico de gallo | jalapeño | wasabi ginger aioli | chips

STEAK FRITES

$58.00+

12oz New York Strip | rosemary truffle frites |arugula salad | bone marrow butter

THAI BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$12.00

VEGAN BASIL MAC AND CHEESE

$19.00

cashew cheese sauce | caramelized onions | fresh basil | crushed red pepper flakes

Special

DUCK CONFIT

$14.00

ENDIVE SALAD

$8.00

MERCH

Carafes

Carafe, Gotham Project

$15.00

Glasses

SMALL /por/ wine glasses

$8.00+

Combos

Carafe and Cup Combo

$21.00+

EVENT EXTRAS

BAND

$500.00

STAFF

$50.00

Set Up Fee

$50.00

BRUNCH

LET'S GET THIS STARTED

BACON 3 WAYS

$15.00

CROQUETTES

$12.00

BACON WRAPPED DATES

$11.00

COCONUT LIME SHRIMP

$10.00

MUSSELS W/ CHORIZO

$12.00

THAI BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$11.00

DOLMAS

$9.00

1/2 LB PEEL N' EAT SHRIMP

$13.00Out of stock

SKILLETS

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$16.00

CHILAQUILES

$14.00

STEAK & EGGS

$19.00

ZEN BREAKFAST

$15.00

SWEET TOOTH

SOURDOUGH FRENCH TOAST

$14.00

LEMON CURD PANCAKES

$15.00

GIANT SKILLET CINNAMON ROLLS

$11.00

BRUNCH PLATES

WILD MUSHROOM FRITTATA

$13.00

SHRIMP + CHORIZO +BROCCOLI FRITTATA

$16.00

CITRUS-BRAISED PORK STACK

$16.00

AVOCADO TOAST

$16.00

JUST A LIL BEET

$14.00

SMOKED SALMON BOARD

$17.00

SHARE IT!

BREAKFAST CHARCUTERIE BOARD

$41.00

PERSIAN BREAKFAST

$28.00

OYSTERS ON THE HALF SHELL

$36.00Out of stock

SIDES

3 PCS OF BACON

$5.00

CHORIZO SIDE

$5.00

CARNITAS SIDE

$5.00

JACKFRUIT SIDE

$5.00

AVOCADO SIDE

$4.00

2 EGG SIDE

$3.00

ROSEMARY POTATOES SIDE

$5.00

FRUIT SIDE

$5.00

TOAST SIDE

$2.00

BRUNCH COCKTAILS

Amber Road

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Bottomless Bellini

$22.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$20.00

Carajillo

$11.00

Chrysantheum

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Espresso Old Fashioned

$13.00

Mig Royale

$12.00

Single Bellini

$11.00

Single Mimosa

$11.00

Solar Spritz

$12.00

Stellar Nebula

$12.00

WINE ON TAP

Butternut, Chardonnay

$6.00

Elki, Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

Gazzera, Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Katas, Albarino

$6.00

Vezzi, Barbera

$6.00

Del Buono, Sangiovese

$6.00

North By Northwest, Red Blend

$6.00

El Rede, Malbec

$6.00

LaLuca Prosecco

$6.00

Pratsch, Rose

$6.00

CRAFT BEERS

4 Noses Pilsner

$7.00

Stampede Golden Lager

$7.00

Upslope Citra Pale Ale

$7.00

Avery IPA

$7.00

Odell IPA

$7.00

Juicy Yo! IPA

$7.00

Odell 90 Schilling

$7.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$7.00

Stem Off Dry Cider

$7.00

Stem Raspberry Cider

$7.00

Blood Orange Kolsch

$7.00

N/A DRINKS

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

LADIE'S NIGHT (MONDAY)

WINE

Ladies Night Katas Albarino 30 oz

$30.00

Ladies Night Gazzera Pinot Grigio 30 oz

$30.00

Ladies Night Butternut Chardonnay 30 oz

$30.00

Ladies Night Elki Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Ladies Night Vezzi Barbera 30 oz

$30.00

Ladies Night Del Buono Sangiovese 30 oz

$30.00

Ladies Night NxNW Red Blend 30 oz

$30.00

Ladies Night El Rede Malbec 30 oz

$30.00

Ladies Night Pratsch 30 oz

$30.00

FOOD

Mini Chef's Board

$12.00