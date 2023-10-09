/pôr/ wine house
DRINKS
COCKTAILS
1881 Old Fashioned
Havana Old Fashioned
Reposado Old Fashioned
The Grand Old Fashioned
Daffy Old Fashioned
Antique Old Fashioned
HH Well Old Fashioned
Blood Orange Smash
Femme Fatale
Get Dirty
Guayaba Fresca
La Paloma
Le Colibri
Mule
TNT Margarita
Vieux Carre
Cocktail of the Month (Barbie)
Scratch Cocktail
Aperol Spritz
Aviation
Bee's Knees
Cosmo
Hugo Spritz
Manhattan
Margarita
Negroni
New York Sour
Sazerac
Vesper
The Martinez
Green Point Manhattan
Green Point Manhattan V.E.P
Paper Plane
White Negroni
Last Word
Bourbon HH
Gin HH
Rum HH
Rye HH
Scotch HH
Tequila HH
Vodka HH
Barrel Aged Black Manhattan
Barrel Aged Negroni
Barrel Aged Boulevardier
Barrel Aged Last Word
STRAWBERRY HIBISCUS MARGARITA
MAI TAI
BROOKLYN (proper)
GREEN POINT MANHATTEN (V.E.P)
NAKED and FAMOUS (V.E.P)
BEER
CREATE YOUR OWN FLIGHT
WINE BY THE BOTTLE
Brut Rosé | Lulu | Washington | NV
Food Suggestion: Meaty and Oily Fish Wine Style: Sparkling- Berries and Cream Anyone of the Bordeaux vineyards can produce Crémant de Bordeaux. The chief varietals are Semillon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot, which enjoy a temperate climate further moderated by the influence of the Atlantic Ocean. At the facility in Peujard, Jaillance work directly with the winegrowers. Grapes are rigorously sorted, and like all the other Crémants in France, Crémant de Bordeaux is made by the ‘traditional’ method.
Brut | Argyle | Willamette Valley, Oregon | 2017
Brut | Ferrari | Trentino, Italy | NV
Sparkling Rosé | The Prisoner Unshackled | CA | NV
Sparkling Wine | Charles Bove | Loire Valley, FR | NV
This Crémant de Loire is 100% Chenin Blanc and very pale, almost colorless. It features a persistent mousse, with notes of mineral, citrus and florals. Soft and elegant, the palate follows the bouquet, with a nice grapefruit quality on the finish.
Sparkling Wine | Domaine Carneros by Taiitinger | Napa Valley, CA | 2018
Aromas of white flowers, apple pie, and citrus peel are enhanced with notes of toast and vanilla. The wine is elegantly structured, round and flavorful with a signature long, creamy finish.
Champagne | Henriot | France | NV
Massolino | Barbera D'Alba | Barbera D'Alba - Italy 2018
Browne Family Vineyards "Tribute" | Columbia Valley, Washington | 2020
Finca Decero The Owl & The Dust Devil | Mendoza, Argentina | 2018
The Prisoner | Napa Valley, CA | 2021
Cooper & Thief "Blend" | Lodi, CA | 2019
Impera Roma 01 | Lazio, Italy | 2016
Chateau Blaignan | Bourgogne, FR | 2018
Domaine De Beaurenard | Du Pape, FR | 2020
Sartori de Verona "Reius" | Amarone della Valpolicella
Robert Mondavi | Napa Valley, CA | 2019
Sweet baking spices of vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg wrapped around a core of fresh, wild blackberries, dark plum and cassis compote fruit. 65 % Cabernet Sauvignon, 16 % Merlot, 9 % Cabernet Franc, 6% Malbec, 4 % Petit Verdot
Rodney Strong "Alexander's Crown" | Alexander Valley, CA | 2016
Lifevine | CA | 2021
Carmenere | Max | Aconagua Valley, Chile | 2019
Elqui | Elqui Valley, Chile | 2015
Zuccardi Poligonos | Uco Valley, Argentina | 2020
Zuccardi Concreto | Uco Valley, Argentina | 2019
Freemark Abbey | Napa Valley, CA | 2018
Trefethen | Napa Valley, CA | 2018
Hunt And Harvest | Napa Valley, CA | 2016
Masciarelli | Montpulciano D'abruzzo, Italy | 2020
Nebbiolo | Giovanni Rosso | Piedmont, Italy | 2017
True Story | Willamette Valley, Oregon | 2016
Fruit Sourced from five sustainable vineyards along the Willamette Valley. 100% Pinot Noir. Vinyards The Vineyards vary in age from 12 to 40 years old. Soils include Jory, Wilakenzie, and Laurelwood Clones Dijon 777, 114, 115; Pommard; Wadenswil Winemaking Lot sorted, small batch, temperature controlled fermentation. Expertly blended before gentle bottling 800 Cases || 13.6% ABV
Hartford Court | Russian River Valley, CA | 2021
The fruit for this wine is sourced from the estate as well as sites across the appellation. Juicy waves of cherry and cardamom ride a full-bodied, concentrated framework of exotic flavors, bright acidity and velvety texture.
Cooper And Thief | Lodi, CA | 2019
Moillard | Bourogne, FR | 2021
Mitolo "Jester" | McLaren Vale, Australia | 2019
Margerum ÜBER | Santa Barbara County, CA | 2018
Coto de Imaz Reserva | Rioja, Spain | 2018
Bodegas Faustino Gran Reserva | Rioja, Spain | 2010
Pedroncelli | Sonoma County, CA | 2020
Klinker Brick "Brickmason" | Lodi, CA | 2019
Amarone | Reius | Valpolicella, Italy | 2016
Giovanni Rosso | Barolo | Sarralunga d'alba Italy
Rosé of Pinot Noir | Acrobat | Oregon | 2021
The nose exudes fresh cut strawberries with lemon zest and floral tinges. The palate is laser focused with bright flavors of fresh strawberries and raspberries, with a pleasant structure of lively, clean acidity.
Rosé | Klinker Brick "Bricks & Roses" | Lodi · CA | 2022
Chardonnay | Cakebread | Napa Valley, CA | 2021
Chardonnay | Sonoma-Cutrer | Sonoma Coast, CA | 2021
Chardonnay | Maison Roche De Bellene | Bourgogne, FR | 2019
Chardonnay | Arboleda | Chilhué | Quillota, Chilé | 2020
White Blend | Domaine du Tariquet Classic | Côtes de Gascogne, FR | 2020
Moscato D'asti | Ruffino | Veneto, Italy | 2022
Orange | Krasno | Goriska Brda, Slovenia | 2021
Gruner Veltliner | Hugl | Niederosterreich, Austria | 2022
Rioja Blanco | Vivanco | Rioja, Spain | 2022
Chenin Blanc | Lubanzi | Western Cape, South Africa | 2022
Pinot Grigio | King Estate | Willamette Valley, Oregon | 2021
Pinot Grigio | Santa Margherita | Trentino, Italy | 2022
Dry Riesling | Von Schleinitz Estate | Mosel * Germany | 2018
Sauvignon Blanc | Alpine Rift | Marlborough, NZ | 2022
Sauvignon Blanc | Kim Crawford | Marlborough, NZ | 2022
BUFFALO TRACE, BARREL PICK
VARIETAL OF THE MONTH
MOCKTAILS
SUNDAY FLIGHT NIGHT
FOOD
TACOS
CHEESE + CHARCUTERIE
Small CHEESE BOARD
featuring chef's choice of (3) gourmet cheeses
Small MIXED BOARD
featuring chef's choice of (3) cured meats & (4) gourmet cheeses
HAPPY HOUR Chef's Board
featuring chef's choice of (3) gourmet cheeses
Large Board All Cheese
featuring chef's choice of (3) gourmet cheeses
Large Board Mixed Board
featuring chef's choice of (3) cured meats & (4) gourmet cheeses
DESSERTS
EXTRA ITEMS
KIDS MENU
PIZZETTE
HELLFIRE
grilled chicken | feta mousse | roasted garlic purée | jalapeños | cilantro | avocado | queso fresco | carrot habanero drizzle
ITALIANO
pomodoro sauce | italian meats | mozzarella cheese | basil pesto drizzle
MAGIC MUSHROOM
roasted garlic purée | hazel dell mushroom béchamel | mozzarella cheese |dressed arugula
MARGHERITA
pomodoro sauce | mozzarella | fresh basil
SALADS
SIDE, SAUCES & DRESSINGS
-DRESSING- Basalmic Vinaigrette
-DRESSING- Blue Cheese
-DRESSING- Olive Oil
-Sauce- Carrot Habanero
-Sauce- Ketchup
-Sauce- Marinara (Pomodoro)
-Sauce- Mayo (Garlic Aioli)
-Sauce- Mustard (Brown)
-Sauce- Mustard (Dijon)
-Sauce- Pesto
-Sauce- Sweet and Sour
-Sauce- Whiskey Berry
-SIDES- Blue Cheese Crumbles
-SIDES- Carmelized Onions
-SIDES- French Fries
-SIDES- Guacamole
-SIDES- Jalapeno Slaw
-SIDES- Pico di Gallo
-SIDES- Side Salad
-SIDES- Truffle Fries
TAPAS
BRUSCHETTA
gorgonzola | apple | walnuts | honey | balsamic
CASTELVETRANO OLIVES
olive oil | citrus | fresh herbs
DOLMAS
grape leaves | rice | onion | dill | mint | tzatziki | lemon
GUACAMOLE + CHIPS
avocado | cilantro | onion| jalapeño | tomato | garlic | warm chips
HUMMUS
carrots | cucumbers | celery| grilled pita
SPANISH ALMONDS
orange | rosemary | olive oil | sea salt
TIROKAFTERI
feta | roasted red peppers | wine | dill | olive oil | garlic | warm pita
Shrimp Cocktail
gorgonzola | apple | walnuts | honey | balsamic
Caprese
RATATOUILLI
Asparagus
Prosciutto wrapped asparagus, with Parmesan cheese, roasted tomato, and extra virgin olive oil.
Croquettes
broccolini | bacon | cherry tomatoes
BACON WRAPPED DATES
chorizo | orange prosecco glaze | pistachio crumbles
BLISTERED SHISHITŌ PEPPERS
thai chili sauce | chili oil | smoked sea salt
CALAMARI
pan-fried calamari| tapanade | chillies | lemon
COCONUT LIME SHRIMP
jalapeno coleslaw - piña colada sauce
FALAFEL
chickpea | cumin | parsley | tahini
FRIED JALAPEÑO STUFFED OLIVES
halkidiki olives | jalapeño | citrus herb aioli
MUSSELS WITH CHORIZO
pan-steamed mussels | garlic | chorizo | pickled onions | white wine | baguette
SMOKEY SPANISH MEATBALLS
pork & beef meatballs | smoked paprika tomato sauce
Bone Marrow
TO SHARE
BAKED BRIE EN CROÛTE
danish brie | puff pastry shell | seasonal fruit compote | apples | dried fruit | balsamic reduction | baguette
BURRATA & BRAISED TOMATOES
pomodoro sauce | sherry agave roasted garlic | fresh basil | pistachio crumbles | grilled sourdough
DUCK CONFIT
9oz canadian walleye, fries, mustard seed aioli
PAELLA DE MARISCO
mussels | shrimp | calamari | roasted red peppers
PATATAS BRAVAS
crisp flat fries | salsa brava | garlic aioli
PORK SHOULDER
SPICY AHI TUNA NACHOS
seared ahi tuna | guacamole | pineapple habanero | pico de gallo | jalapeño | wasabi ginger aioli | chips
STEAK FRITES
12oz New York Strip | rosemary truffle frites |arugula salad | bone marrow butter
THAI BRUSSEL SPROUTS
VEGAN BASIL MAC AND CHEESE
cashew cheese sauce | caramelized onions | fresh basil | crushed red pepper flakes