Post Pike Georgetown 5701 Airport Way S
FOOD
Bagel Sandwich
- #1 Scrambled Egg and Cheese$9.00
Scrambled eggs, plain shmear, cheddar on your choice of toasted bagel. Add bacon for $2.25
- #2 Avocado and Tomato$12.00
Scrambled egg, plain shmear, tomato and avocado on your choice of toasted bagel
- #3 Lox Bagel Sandwich$13.00
Lox, dill & black pepper shmear, pickled onions, cucumber
- #4 Hummus Bagel Sandwich$12.00
(Vegan) Hummus, avocado, tomato, pickled onion on your choice of toasted bagel
- Spicy Bagel Sandwich$11.00
- Prosciutto Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
- Build Your Own Bagel Sandwich$5.00
Sandwich
- BLT$10.00
A classic. Bacon. Lettuce. Tomato. With Mayo on choice of bread. Add avocado or egg, or anything you desire!
- Buffalo Chicken$15.00
Boar’s Head Buffalo Chicken, Frank’s Hot Sauce, havarti cheese, blue cheese, iceberg lettuce and tomatoes. Served on a sandwich roll
- Build Your Own$5.00
Any way you please!
- Cali Bagel Sandwich$13.00
Choice of bagel, garlic herb shmear, fresh red bell pepper, tomato, arugula, avocado, and cucumber.
- Cold Sandwich$12.00
New Cold Sandwich option! Comes with mayo, mustard, cheddar, pickle, onion, lettuce, tomato and your choice of protein. All bread is toasted.
- Deluxe Ranch BLT$16.00
Turkey, Bacon, Ranch, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Avocado on a sandwich roll! Yum :)
- Grilled Cheese$8.00
Cheddar and havarti cheese on sourdough bread, panini pressed. Add bacon for $2
- Hot Roast Beef$12.00
Roast beef, cheddar, horseradish, mayo, tomato, and pickle sandwich, panini pressed
- Hot Turkey$12.00
Hot turkey sandwich with cheddar, havarti, banana peppers, tomato, spinach, and chipotle mayo
- Kids PB & J$6.00
Wheat bread, strawberry jam, peanut butter. Served with a side of goldfish
- Prosciutto Caprese$12.00
Prosciutto, mozzarella, tomato, arugula, spicy garlic basil spread. Served cold.
- Rye Roast Beef$11.00
Cold sandwich with roast beef, horseradish mayo, pickled onion, cucumber, stone ground mustard and Havarti cheese. Served on onion rye
- Spicy Red Pepper Turkey Club$14.00
House-made spicy red pepper aioli, turkey, bacon, romaine and tomatoes. Served cold on a sandwich roll
- Tuna Melt$12.00
House tuna mix made with celery, pickles, and onions, with cheddar and mayo, panini pressed
- Vegan Pesto Sandwich$13.00
House made vegan pesto, cucumber, red onion, roasted red pepper, avocado. Served on sourdough. (VEGAN)
- Veggie$12.00
Veggie sandwich with cheddar, havarti, banana peppers, tomato, spinach, mayo, mustard, and pickle, served cold or panini pressed - your choice!
Sides/ Soups
Wraps/Salads
- Hummus Wrap$12.00
Hummus, cucumber, pepperoncini peppers, spinach and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla then panini pressed
- Cobb Salad$13.00
Hard boiled egg, bacon, turkey, avocado, blue cheese, tomato and romaine
- Spinach Salad$9.00
Spinach, tomato, cucumber, pickled onion, feta cheese
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, house Caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan, lemon wedge.
Specials
DRINKS
Coffee
- Drip Coffee$3.50+
- Espresso$3.95
- Americano$4.00+
- Macchiato$4.50
- Cortado$4.50
- Latte$4.50+
- Cappuccino$4.50+
- Mocha$5.00+
- White Mocha$5.00+
- Chai Latte$4.50+
- Cold Brew$5.75+
12oz of smooth, uncut cold brewed coffee
- Tea$3.75
- Iced Tea$3.75+
- London Fog$4.75+
- Hot Chocolate$4.00+
- Matcha Latte$5.75+
- Iced Matcha Latte$6.25+
- Hot Apple Cider$5.00
- Pumkin Spice Latte$5.00+
NA Beverage
To Go Cocktails/Beer
- To Go Well Shot$6.50
Pick a well shot and if you want a mixer, type it in. Choices for mixers are: Soda, Coke, Diet or Sprite. Noe: We do have a full bar. The to go cocktail menu is limited to streamline orders
- Bottle of Champagne$25.00
Bottle of J. Roget champagne and a mini orange juice mixer
- Can Rainier$4.50
- Can Bodhizafa IPA$5.50
- Can Sour Suzie$5.00
- Can Schilling Cider$6.50
- Can White Claw$6.00
Mango or Black Cherry