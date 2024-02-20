Postcard Pizza 133 Remington St
Specialty Pizzas
- Margherita$26.00
bright red sauce, signature blend of gourmet cheeses finished with fresh parmesan and basil
- Pepperoni$28.00
cup n' char pepperoni, bright red sauce, signature blend of gourmet cheeses, finished with fresh parmesan and oregano
- Pesto Ricotta$28.00
Fresh pesto under our signature cheese blend, topped with fresh ricotta and finished with parmesan, parsley and evoo.
- Sausage, Peppers, Onions$28.00
Italian sausage, roasted red and green peppers, caramelized onions on top of our signature cheese blend with bright red sauce underneath. Sprinkled with parmesan and oregano to finish.
- *DOLE WHIP*$30.00
Bacon, Pineapple, Pickled Jalapenos, Green Onion, Pineapple Ricotta, Hot Honey Drizzle
Build Your Own
- Red Base$25.00
start with our airy and crispy crust topped with bright red sauce and our signature blend of cheeses.
- White Base$25.00
Start with our airy and crispy crust with ricotta and our signature blend of cheeses
- Tomato Pie (vegan)$23.00
Start with our bright red house tomato sauce and build from there!