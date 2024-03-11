Potomac Ridge Brewing
Pizza
- Cheese$10.95
Crushed Tomatoes / Fresh Mozzarella & Shredded Mozzarella / Parmesan / Maldon Sea Salt
- Margherita$13.95
Crushed Tomatoes / Fresh Mozzarella/ Garlic / Parmesan / Olive Oil / Fresh Basil / Maldon Sea Salt
- Pepperoni$13.95
Pepperoni / Crushed Tomatoes / Fresh & Shredded Mozzarella / Paremesan * Add 'shine sauce to make a 'Shine Pepperoni
- Veg$14.95
Crushed Tomatoes / Shredded Mozzarella / Provolone / Roasted Poblano Peppers / Red Onion / Olives
- Red Rossa$14.95
Crushed Tomatoes / Roasted Garlic / Olive Oil / Fresh Locally Grown Mushrooms / Maldon Sea Salt / Vegan Arugula Pesto *DF/V
- The Forager$15.95
Fresh & Shredded Mozzarella / Parmesan / Caramalized Onion / Fresh Locally Grown Mushroom / Garlic Thyme oil
- The Rumsey$17.95
Crushed Tomatoes / Fennel Sausage / Pepperoni / Fontina / Ricotta / Onions / Garlic / Parmesan
- The Goon$17.95
Brie Cheese / Shredded Mozzarella / Prosciutto / Thinly Sliced Pears / Parmesan / Olive Oil / Maldon Sea Salt / Arugula
- The LBC$18.95
Fig Preserves / Shredded Mozzeralla / Ricotta / Prosciutto / Pomegranate Pearls / Arugula / Espresso Infused Balsamic Drizzle (Trust us on this one!)
- Hot Honey$16.95
Crushed Tomatoes / Red Pepper Flakes / Spicy Calabrese Salami / Fresh & Shredded Mozzarella / Parmesan / Our Own Hot Honey
- Pickle Pie$14.95
Ranch Seasoning / Kosher Dill Pickle Coins / Shredded Mozzarella / Provolone / Dilly Ranch Side
- Mountain Mama$17.95
Pink 'shine Sauce / Meatballs / Pepperoni / Fontina / Parmesan . Our signature sauce made with Pathfinder Moonshine. A nod to our WV Neighbors!
Small Bites
- Whipped Ricotta Dip$6.50
Single serving of whipped Ricotta and Honey Dip served with gluten free crackers
- Mini Meatballs and Sauce$8.00
Cup of mini meatballs in sauce *GF
- Turkey Chili$6.50
10 oz cup turkey chili with beans *GF, *DF
- Spinach and Artichoke Dip$6.50
Single serving of hot spinach and artichoke dip served with gluten free crackers