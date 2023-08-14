Set Meals

1/4 chicken + 1 side + 1 sauce

1/4 chicken + 1 side + 1 sauce

$12.00
1/2 chicken + 2 sides + 2 sauces

1/2 chicken + 2 sides + 2 sauces

$21.50

Our chickens are all natural, free roaming, antibiotic and hormone free. Roasted with farm fresh herbs and spices.

Whole chicken + 4 sides + 4 sauces

Whole chicken + 4 sides + 4 sauces

$38.50
3 small sides

3 small sides

$11.95
6 wings + 1 side + 1 sauce

6 wings + 1 side + 1 sauce

$14.50
Chicken tenders (6 pieces) and one side

Chicken tenders (6 pieces) and one side

$13.95

Boneless fried chicken tenders are made with white meat chicken

Fried Chicken breast + 1 side + 1 sauce

Fried Chicken breast + 1 side + 1 sauce

$13.95

Breaded and fried natural chicken breast. Choose a free sauce that comes in a separate container.

Salad + 1 side

Salad + 1 side

$14.95

Mesclun lettuce, pulled rotisserie chicken and tomatoes with vinaigrette dressing.

Sandwich + 1 side

Sandwich + 1 side

$13.50

All natural, free roaming, antibiotic and hormone free pulled rotisserie chicken roasted with farm fresh herbs and spices. On a toasted baguette, baby lettuce, tomato and herbed aioli.

Roasted salmon and 1 side

Roasted salmon and 1 side

$18.95

Roasted Salmon with paprika, salt, pepper, rosemary on top with a piece of lemon

A la carte

1/4 chicken

1/4 chicken

$7.25

Our chickens are all-natural, free-roaming, antibiotic and hormone-free, roasted with fresh herbs and spices.

1/2 chicken

1/2 chicken

$13.95

Our chickens are all-natural, free-roaming, antibiotic and hormone-free, roasted with fresh herbs and spices.

Whole chicken

Whole chicken

$21.50

Our chickens are all-natural, free-roaming, antibiotic and hormone-free, roasted with fresh herbs and spices.

Roasted salmon

Roasted salmon

$13.85

Roasted Salmon 8oz

Wings

Wings

$13.50

Breaded and Fried. Choice of Salt & Pepper, BBQ or Buffalo sauce.

Chicken tenders

Chicken tenders

$9.95
Fried chicken cutlet

Fried chicken cutlet

$8.95

Breaded and fried natural chicken breast

Sandwiches

Poulette sandwich

Poulette sandwich

$12.00

Served on a baguette, pulled rotisserie chicken, mixed baby lettuce, tomato and herbed mayo.

Chicken Caesar sandwich

Chicken Caesar sandwich

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and chicken.

Fried Chicken sandwich

Fried Chicken sandwich

$13.50

Breaded and fried chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, chipotle mayo sauce in a baguette

Sides

Brussels Sprouts 8oz

Brussels Sprouts 8oz

$4.95

(Sautéed)Tarragon, mustard seeds, salt, olive oil.

Ceasar salad 8oz

Ceasar salad 8oz

$4.95

Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese. NO CROUTONS!

Chicken soup 16oz

Chicken soup 16oz

$4.95

home made chicken broth with eggplant, red and yellow pepper, zucchini, and chicken.

French Fries 8oz

French Fries 8oz

$4.95

Fried in canola oil.

Mac and Cheese 8oz

Mac and Cheese 8oz

$2.95

A mixed of three kinds of cheese; parmesan, gooda and mozzarella, salt and with a touch of milk.

Mashed Potatoes 8oz

Mashed Potatoes 8oz

$4.95

Real potatoes (idaho), butter, milk, salt and parmesan.

Mixed greens 8oz

Mixed greens 8oz

$4.95

Mixed baby lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette

Quinoa Kale 8oz

Quinoa Kale 8oz

$4.95

Quinoa (base of dish), kale, tomato, yellow and red peppers, onion, balsamic vinaigrette. *gluten free *dairy free *vegan

Ratatouille 8oz

Ratatouille 8oz

$4.95

A classic french dish, Eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, tomato, onion, red and yellow peppers, cooked in olive oil with parsley, garlic, basil, and thyme.

Rice with veggies 8oz

Rice with veggies 8oz

$4.95

Basmati rice, eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, red and yellow peppers.

Roasted Potatoes 8oz

Roasted Potatoes 8oz

$4.95

Red potatoes roasted in olive oil with thyme, salt, and pepper.

Sauteed Corn with parmesan 8oz

Sauteed Corn with parmesan 8oz

$4.95

(Oven roasted) olive oil, salt, pepper, a touch of mayo, parmesan on top with a piece of lemon.

String beans with mushrooms 8oz

String beans with mushrooms 8oz

$4.95

String beans sautéed with butter, garlic, salt, and mushrooms.

Sauteed Cauliflower 8oz

Sauteed Cauliflower 8oz

$4.95

Sides (LARGE)

Choose sides:

Salads

Poulette salad

Poulette salad

$12.85

Mesclun lettuce, pulled rotisserie chicken and tomatoes with vinaigrette dressing.

Chicken Caeasar salad

$12.85

Classic Caesar salad with pulled rotisserie chicken.

Chicken Caesar salad with Kale

Chicken Caesar salad with Kale

$12.85

Beverages

Coke can

$2.50

Coke de mexico (glass bottle)

$3.50

Diet coke can

$2.50

Evian still water

$2.50

Ginger ale can

$2.50

Mango Juice

$4.95

Orange Juice

$5.95

Perrier Sparkling Water

$2.50

Blackberry JUice

$4.95

San pellegrino limonata

$2.50

Desserts

Chocolate chip cookie Homemade

$3.95

Sauces

BBQ

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

Dijon Mustard

$0.75

Herbed Mayo

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Ketchup

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75