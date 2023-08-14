Poulette - 49th St
Set Meals
1/4 chicken + 1 side + 1 sauce
1/2 chicken + 2 sides + 2 sauces
Our chickens are all natural, free roaming, antibiotic and hormone free. Roasted with farm fresh herbs and spices.
Whole chicken + 4 sides + 4 sauces
3 small sides
6 wings + 1 side + 1 sauce
Chicken tenders (6 pieces) and one side
Boneless fried chicken tenders are made with white meat chicken
Fried Chicken breast + 1 side + 1 sauce
Breaded and fried natural chicken breast. Choose a free sauce that comes in a separate container.
Salad + 1 side
Mesclun lettuce, pulled rotisserie chicken and tomatoes with vinaigrette dressing.
Sandwich + 1 side
All natural, free roaming, antibiotic and hormone free pulled rotisserie chicken roasted with farm fresh herbs and spices. On a toasted baguette, baby lettuce, tomato and herbed aioli.
Roasted salmon and 1 side
Roasted Salmon with paprika, salt, pepper, rosemary on top with a piece of lemon
A la carte
1/4 chicken
Our chickens are all-natural, free-roaming, antibiotic and hormone-free, roasted with fresh herbs and spices.
1/2 chicken
Our chickens are all-natural, free-roaming, antibiotic and hormone-free, roasted with fresh herbs and spices.
Whole chicken
Our chickens are all-natural, free-roaming, antibiotic and hormone-free, roasted with fresh herbs and spices.
Roasted salmon
Roasted Salmon 8oz
Wings
Breaded and Fried. Choice of Salt & Pepper, BBQ or Buffalo sauce.
Chicken tenders
Fried chicken cutlet
Breaded and fried natural chicken breast
Sandwiches
Poulette sandwich
Served on a baguette, pulled rotisserie chicken, mixed baby lettuce, tomato and herbed mayo.
Chicken Caesar sandwich
Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and chicken.
Fried Chicken sandwich
Breaded and fried chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, chipotle mayo sauce in a baguette
Sides
Brussels Sprouts 8oz
(Sautéed)Tarragon, mustard seeds, salt, olive oil.
Ceasar salad 8oz
Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese. NO CROUTONS!
Chicken soup 16oz
home made chicken broth with eggplant, red and yellow pepper, zucchini, and chicken.
French Fries 8oz
Fried in canola oil.
Mac and Cheese 8oz
A mixed of three kinds of cheese; parmesan, gooda and mozzarella, salt and with a touch of milk.
Mashed Potatoes 8oz
Real potatoes (idaho), butter, milk, salt and parmesan.
Mixed greens 8oz
Mixed baby lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette
Quinoa Kale 8oz
Quinoa (base of dish), kale, tomato, yellow and red peppers, onion, balsamic vinaigrette. *gluten free *dairy free *vegan
Ratatouille 8oz
A classic french dish, Eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, tomato, onion, red and yellow peppers, cooked in olive oil with parsley, garlic, basil, and thyme.
Rice with veggies 8oz
Basmati rice, eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, red and yellow peppers.
Roasted Potatoes 8oz
Red potatoes roasted in olive oil with thyme, salt, and pepper.
Sauteed Corn with parmesan 8oz
(Oven roasted) olive oil, salt, pepper, a touch of mayo, parmesan on top with a piece of lemon.
String beans with mushrooms 8oz
String beans sautéed with butter, garlic, salt, and mushrooms.