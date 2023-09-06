Popular Items

Passionfruit Juice - made in store

$3.95
1/4 chicken and 2 sides

$13.95
Poulette Sandwich

$13.00

Served on a baguette, pulled rotisserie chicken, mixed baby lettuce, tomato and herbed mayo.

Lunch Specials

Lunch Specials (10:30am-4pm)

1/4 chicken and 2 sides

$13.95
1/2 chicken and 1 side

$14.95
Sandwich and 1 side

$13.95
6 Wings and a side

$12.50

Tenders and 1 side

$12.50

Food

Set Meals

1/4 chicken + 1 side + 1 sauce

$12.00

Rotisserie chicken. White or dark meat with your choice of side and dipping sauce.

1/2 chicken + 2 sides + 2 sauces

$21.50

Our chickens are all natural, free roaming, antibiotic and hormone free. Roasted with farm fresh herbs and spices.

Whole chicken + 4 sides + 4 sauces

$38.00

Whole rotisserie chicken with 4 sides and 4 dipping sauces. Your choice of how you'd like to have the chicken cut.

Sandwich + 1 side

$14.95

All natural, free roaming, antibiotic and hormone free pulled rotisserie chicken roasted with farm fresh herbs and spices. On a toasted baguette, baby lettuce, tomato and herbed mayo.

6 wings + 1 side + 1 sauce

$13.00

Hand breaded wings fried golden with your choice of flavor, side and dipping sauce.

Roasted salmon and 1 side

$21.00

Roasted Salmon with paprika, salt, pepper, rosemary on top with a piece of lemon

Chicken tenders and 1 side

$13.00

Hand breaded, fried golden. Made fresh every day. Natural chicken breast with your choice of side and sauce.

A la carte - Chicken, Salmon and Wings

1/4 chicken

$7.25

Our chickens are all-natural, free-roaming, antibiotic and hormone-free, roasted with fresh herbs and spices.

1/2 chicken

$13.50

Our chickens are all-natural, free-roaming, antibiotic and hormone-free, roasted with fresh herbs and spices.

Whole chicken

$19.95

Our chickens are all-natural, free-roaming, antibiotic and hormone-free, roasted with fresh herbs and spices.

Roasted salmon

$16.00

Roasted Salmon 8oz

Wings

$10.00

Breaded and Fried. Choice of Salt & Pepper, BBQ or Buffalo sauce.

Tenders

$11.50

Boneless fried chicken tenders are made with white meat chicken

Chicken Cutlet

$11.00

Sandwiches & Salads

Poulette Sandwich

$13.00

Served on a baguette, pulled rotisserie chicken, mixed baby lettuce, tomato and herbed mayo.

Chicken Caesar sandwich

$12.50

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and chicken.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Breaded and fried chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, chipotle mayo sauce on in a baguette

Poulette Salad

$13.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Classic Caesar salad with grilled chicken.

Sides

Brussels Sprouts Sauteed 8oz

$5.95

(Sautéed)Tarragon, mustard seeds, salt, olive oil.

Mac and Cheese 8oz

$5.95

A mixed of three kinds of cheese; parmesan, gooda and mozzarella, salt and with a touch of milk.

Mashed Potatoes 8oz

$5.95

Real potatoes (idaho), butter, milk, salt and parmesan.

Ratatouille 8oz

$5.95

A classic french dish, Eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, tomato, onion, red and yellow peppers, cooked in olive oil with parsley, garlic, basil, and thyme.

Rice with veggies

$5.95

Basmati rice, eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, red and yellow peppers.

Roasted Potatoes 8oz

$5.95

Red potatoes roasted in olive oil with thyme, salt, and pepper.

Corn with Parmesan - Sauteed 8oz

$5.95

(Oven roasted) olive oil, salt, pepper, a touch of mayo, parmesan on top with a piece of lemon.

String Beans with Mushrooms - Sauteed 8oz

$5.95

String beans sautéed with butter, garlic, salt, and mushrooms.

Cauliflower - Sauteed 8oz

$5.95

Quinoa and feta salad 8oz

$5.95

French Fries 8oz

$5.95

Fried in canola oil.

Ceasar salad 8oz

$5.95

Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese. NO CROUTONS!

Mixed Greens 8oz

$5.95

Mixed baby lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette

Beverages

Evian still water

$2.70

Sparkling water

$2.50

Grapefruit sparkling water

$2.50

Coke de mexico (glass bottle)

$3.50

Lime Sparkling water

$2.50

Blackberry Juice - made in store

$4.50

Mango Juice - made in store

$4.50

Passionfruit Juice - made in store

$3.95

Watermelon - Made in store

$4.50

Coke can

$2.50

Diet coke can

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Desserts

Homemade Chocolate chip cookie

$3.00

Sauces

BBQ

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Dijon Mustard

$0.75

Ketchup

$0.75

Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

Herbed Mayo

$0.75

Ranch

Blue Cheese

No Sauce