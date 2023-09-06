Poulette -FIDI Poulette - 88 Fulton Street
Lunch Specials
Lunch Specials (10:30am-4pm)
Food
Set Meals
1/4 chicken + 1 side + 1 sauce
Rotisserie chicken. White or dark meat with your choice of side and dipping sauce.
1/2 chicken + 2 sides + 2 sauces
Our chickens are all natural, free roaming, antibiotic and hormone free. Roasted with farm fresh herbs and spices.
Whole chicken + 4 sides + 4 sauces
Whole rotisserie chicken with 4 sides and 4 dipping sauces. Your choice of how you'd like to have the chicken cut.
Sandwich + 1 side
All natural, free roaming, antibiotic and hormone free pulled rotisserie chicken roasted with farm fresh herbs and spices. On a toasted baguette, baby lettuce, tomato and herbed mayo.
6 wings + 1 side + 1 sauce
Hand breaded wings fried golden with your choice of flavor, side and dipping sauce.
Roasted salmon and 1 side
Roasted Salmon with paprika, salt, pepper, rosemary on top with a piece of lemon
Chicken tenders and 1 side
Hand breaded, fried golden. Made fresh every day. Natural chicken breast with your choice of side and sauce.
A la carte - Chicken, Salmon and Wings
1/4 chicken
Our chickens are all-natural, free-roaming, antibiotic and hormone-free, roasted with fresh herbs and spices.
1/2 chicken
Our chickens are all-natural, free-roaming, antibiotic and hormone-free, roasted with fresh herbs and spices.
Whole chicken
Our chickens are all-natural, free-roaming, antibiotic and hormone-free, roasted with fresh herbs and spices.
Roasted salmon
Roasted Salmon 8oz
Wings
Breaded and Fried. Choice of Salt & Pepper, BBQ or Buffalo sauce.
Tenders
Boneless fried chicken tenders are made with white meat chicken
Chicken Cutlet
Sandwiches & Salads
Poulette Sandwich
Served on a baguette, pulled rotisserie chicken, mixed baby lettuce, tomato and herbed mayo.
Chicken Caesar sandwich
Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and chicken.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Breaded and fried chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, chipotle mayo sauce on in a baguette
Poulette Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar salad with grilled chicken.
Sides
Brussels Sprouts Sauteed 8oz
(Sautéed)Tarragon, mustard seeds, salt, olive oil.
Mac and Cheese 8oz
A mixed of three kinds of cheese; parmesan, gooda and mozzarella, salt and with a touch of milk.
Mashed Potatoes 8oz
Real potatoes (idaho), butter, milk, salt and parmesan.
Ratatouille 8oz
A classic french dish, Eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, tomato, onion, red and yellow peppers, cooked in olive oil with parsley, garlic, basil, and thyme.
Rice with veggies
Basmati rice, eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, red and yellow peppers.
Roasted Potatoes 8oz
Red potatoes roasted in olive oil with thyme, salt, and pepper.
Corn with Parmesan - Sauteed 8oz
(Oven roasted) olive oil, salt, pepper, a touch of mayo, parmesan on top with a piece of lemon.
String Beans with Mushrooms - Sauteed 8oz
String beans sautéed with butter, garlic, salt, and mushrooms.
Cauliflower - Sauteed 8oz
Quinoa and feta salad 8oz
French Fries 8oz
Fried in canola oil.
Ceasar salad 8oz
Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese. NO CROUTONS!
Mixed Greens 8oz
Mixed baby lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette