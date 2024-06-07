Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights 6370 York Rd.
Featured Items
- 10 Traditional Wings
No split flavors. One sauce per order of 10 wings. We have over 40 house made sauces below, feel free to be creative and mix to create your own favorite.$12.00
- French Fry Basket
Add 4-season ketchup $.25$4.00
- 5 Traditional Wings
No split flavors. One sauce per order of 5 wings. We have over 40 house made sauces below, feel free to be creative and mix to create your own favorite.$7.00
FOOD
Appetizers
- BBQ Chicken Nachos
Pulled chicken, mixed cheese, Signature BBQ sauce, pickled red onion, jalapeno served with a side of sour cream$11.00
- Breaded Mushrooms$7.00
- Buffalo Chicken Dip
House-made buffalo chicken dip with freshly made tortilla chips, celery and carrots$9.00
- Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls (3)
house-made buffalo chicken dip, chef made mac & cheese served with a side of ranch$9.00
- Cheese Balls
Breaded pepper jack cheese cubes served with ranch$7.50
- Cheese Curds
marinara sauce$7.00
- Chicken Tenders
Honey mustard, Ranch or BBQ$8.00
- Chili Fries
Head Hunter chili, mixed cheese, Served with a side of sour cream$7.50
- Chili Tots
Head Hunter chili, mixed cheese, Served with a side of sour cream$9.00
- Loaded Fries
Mixed cheese, bacon, Served with a side of ranch$6.50
- Loaded Tots
Mixed cheese, bacon, Served with a side of ranch$8.00
- Onion Ring Basket
Add 4-season ketchup $.25$7.00
- Pork Rinds
Your choice of Cajun, Buffalo, BBQ or plain. Side of House buffalo for dipping.$6.00
- Pretzel Bites
Queso cheese dip or honey mustard$6.50
- Quesadilla
Monterey Jack, cheddar, grilled onions & green peppers. Add grilled chicken - 2.50$8.00
- Reuben Egg-Rolls (3)
Corned beef, sauerkraut and swiss served with a side of 1000 island$9.00
- Seasonal Eggrolls (3)
Rotating seasonal eggroll,$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tater Tot Basket
Add 4-season ketchup $.25$5.50
Wings
- 10 Boneless Wings
No split flavors. One sauce per order of 10 boneless wings. We have over 40 house made sauces below, feel free to be creative and mix to create your own favorite.$9.00
- 5 Boneless Wings
No split flavors. One sauce per order of 5 boneless wings. We have over 40 house made sauces below, feel free to be creative and mix to create your own favorite.$5.00
Off the Grill
- The Basic
Your choice of seasoned grilled chicken or a ½ lb all beef burger. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and American cheese$12.00
- The Patty Melt
Your choice of seasoned grilled chicken or a ½ lb all beef burger. Grilled onions, American and Swiss cheese on Texas toast served with a side of Thousand island dressing$12.00
- The Jalapeno Business
Your choice of seasoned grilled chicken or a ½ lb all beef burger. Fire roasted jalapeno, pepper jack cheese, jalapeno jam, lettuce, tomato and onion$12.00
- The BBQ
Your choice of seasoned grilled chicken or a ½ lb all beef burger. Bacon, cheddar cheese, Signature BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle and an onion ring on top$15.00
- The Steakhouse
Your choice of seasoned grilled chicken or a ½ lb all beef burger. Bacon, grilled mushrooms and onions, Swiss cheese and A1$15.00
- The Sweet Dreams
Your choice of seasoned grilled chicken or a ½ lb all beef burger. Bacon, fries, cheddar cheese and a fried egg of your choice$15.00
Wraps
- Chicken Blt Wrap
Grilled chicken, thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato and creamy Italian$12.00
- Crispy Chicken Wrap
Breaded chicken, lettuce, red onion, tomato, and mixed cheese, Served with your choice of wing sauce on the side$12.00
- Philly Wrap
Choice of grilled chicken or steak, American cheese, grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions$12.00
- Southwest Chicken Wrap
Pulled chicken, pico de gallo, mixed cheese, lettuce and jalapeno cilantro$12.00
Salads
- Side Salad
Lettuce, mixed cheese, cucumber, tomato, red onion and croutons$5.00
- Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken, mixed cheese, tomato, red onion and croutons served with your choice of wing sauce on the side$10.00
- Grilled Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing$12.00
- Walnut & Blue Cheese
Glazed walnuts, dried cranberries, red onion, grilled chicken and Danish blue cheese crumbles$10.00
- Head Hunter Chili
Loaded with mixed cheese, raw onion, jalapeno and sour cream$4.00
- Homemade Soup
Offered seasonally$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Misc.
- Side Of Ranch$0.50
- 2oz Side Of Wing Sauce$1.00
- 1000 Island$0.50
- 4 cheese Mac and cheese$4.00
- 4 Seasons Ketchup$0.25
- Add Egg$2.00
- Add Bacon$2.00
- Add Grilled Chicken$3.50
- Make Loaded Fry/Tot$2.50
- Buffalo chicken Mac and cheese$4.50
- Ketchup
- Side BC crumbles$2.00
- Side House Buffalo$1.00
- Side Marinara$0.50
- Side of BBQ$1.00
- Side Of Blue Cheese$0.50
- Side Of Celery$0.50
- Side Of Coleslaw$1.50
- Side of Guacamole$1.50
- Side Of Honey Mustard$0.50
- Side of Hot$1.00
- Side of MAYO$0.25
- Side Of Medium$1.00
- Side Of Mild Sauce$1.00
- Side of Pickles$0.25
- Side of Queso$1.00
- Side Tartar Sauce$0.50
- Side Tortilla Chips$2.50
- Sourcream$0.50
- Steak Sauce$0.50
A la Carte
BOTTLES
BOTTLED BEER
- Angry Orchard$3.50
- Bud Light$2.50
- Bud Select 55$2.50
- Budweiser$2.50
- Coors Light$2.50
- Corona$3.50
- Corona Bucket (6 for 20)$20.00
- Corona Premier$3.50
- Dortmunder$4.00
- Guinness$4.00
- Happy Dads$4.00
- Heineken$3.50
- High Noon - Peach$4.00
- High Noon - Watermelon$4.00
- High Noon Pineapple$4.00
- Hight Noon - Passion Fruit$4.00
- Labatt 16oz Can$3.00
- Landshark$3.50
- MGD$2.50
- Mich Ultra$3.50
- Miller High Life$2.00
- Miller Light$2.50
- Modelo$2.50
- Nutrl Seltzer$3.00
- PBR$2.00
- Rolling Rock$3.00
- Ruby Red Kolsch - Genesee$2.00
- Stella$3.50
- Sun Cruiser Can$5.25
- Surfside Cans$3.50
- Twisted Tea$3.50
- Twisted Tea Half & Half$3.50
- White Claw Black Cherry$4.00
- White Claw Green Apple$4.00
- White Claw Lime$4.00
- White Claw Mango$4.00
- White Claw Peach$4.00
- White Claw Raspberry$4.00
- White Claw Watermelon$4.00
- Yuengling Lager$2.50
TAP ROOM
Craft Bottles
- 2XHAZE - Southern Tier$6.50
- AlphaGator - Abita$6.00
- AndyGator - Abita$6.00
- Black Cherry Wild Tea - Wild Ohio$6.00
- Blue Raz Sour - Ithaca$5.50
- Bumbleberry - Fatheads$4.50
- Churro 10W-40 - Hi-Wire$6.00
- Citrus Haze - Wyndridge$4.00
- Elvis Juice - Brew Dog$4.50
- Espresso Coffee Stout - Masthead$5.50
- Fat Head's Bucket (5)$20.00
- Graffiti Highway IPA - Troegs$4.00
- Hare Chaser - Flying Dog$4.00
- Hazy Pitch IPA - Hi-Wire$5.50
- Island Joy - Catawba Island$6.00
- Jalalima - North High$4.00
- Juiced To Jupiter - Fat Head's$4.50
- Lavender Lemon Sorbet - Wolf's Ridge$4.00
- Leaf Man - Fat Head's$4.00
- Mango Bubbles - Rhinegeist$4.50
- Mellifluous - Pretentious$5.00
- Monkey's Dunkel - Wiedemann$5.00
- Nebuchadnezzar - Heart State$8.00
- Original - Gingers Revenge$4.50
- Peer - Urban Artifact$5.50
- Pseudo Sue - Toppling Golliath$5.00
- Raspberry Heirloom - Vander Mill$5.50
- Rib 'N Rock Radler - Schnitz Ale$4.00
- Shiner Lemonade Shandy - Spoetzl$4.00
- Sour Monkey - Victory$6.50
- Strawberry Magic - Ciderboys$4.00
- StrawGator - Abita$6.00
- Sunshine Daydream - Fat Head's$4.50
- Tourbus - Destihl$6.00
- Vanilla Porter - Ithaca$5.50
32oz CROWLERS TOGO
32oz Crowlers To-Go
- Coattails - Missing Mountain$10.00
- Fat Pug - Maplewood$10.00
- Head Hunter - Fat Head's$10.00
- Love Letter - Urban Artifact$11.00
- Mexican Lager - Great Lakes$8.00
- Mokah - Southern Tier$20.00
- Peach Sunrise - Wolf's Ridge$10.00
- Pineapple Upside Down Shake - Ellicottville$11.00
- Really Nelson - Jackie O's$10.00
- Red, White, & Blueberry - Wyndridge$10.00
- Sesh - Saucy$10.00
- Smashing Coconut Blonde - Hoppin' Frog$10.00
- Throb - Heart State$10.00
- Truth - Rhinegeist$10.00