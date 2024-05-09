Powder Hound Pizza- Downtown 201 E Superior St Ste B
Pizza
Small Pizza
- Ben's Big Cheese - S
All the cheese. Red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, and cheddar cheeses.$14.00
- Pepperoni - S
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni$14.00
- Classic Hawaiian - S
Red sauce, mozzarella, canadian bacon and pineapple$15.00
- Margharita - S
Thin crust, light red sauce, roma tomatoes, sliced mozzarella, basil leaves$15.00
- BBQ Chicken - S
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, fire braised chicken, and red onion$15.00
- Thor's Hammer - S
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, canadian bacon, and italian sausage$17.00
- Garbage Can - S
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, mushroom, black olive, yellow onion, and green pepper$17.00
- Bobcat Veggie - S
Red sauce, mozzarella, mushroom, tomato, black olive, yellow onion, and green pepper$17.00
- Pesto - S
Pesto sauce, light mozzarella, mushroom, red onion, artichoke hearts, and goat cheese$17.00
- Crumpler - S
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, fire braised chicken, sun-dried tomato, artichoke heart, kalamata olive, topped with feta cheese$17.00
- Cuban Pork - S
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, roasted garlic, red onion, fire braised pork, topped with pepperoncini, and dijon mustard$17.00
- Prosciutto - S
Thin crust, olive oil base, parmesan, light mozzarella, prosciutto, topped with balsamic drizzle, arugula, and parmesan$17.00
- The C.B.R. - S
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, fire braised chicken, bacon, red onion, topped with fresh tomato and drizzled with ranch$17.00
- Spicy Thai - S
Thai peanut sauce, mozzarella, fire braised chicken, roasted peanuts, jalapeños, topped with shredded carrot, cilantro, and drizzled with sriracha$17.00
- Husky Hawaiian - S
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked gouda, fire braised chicken, fire braised pork, bacon, yellow onion, jalapeño, and pineapple$17.00
- Weekly Special - S$17.00
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Cheesy Sticks - Small
Bread sticks topped with shredded mozzarella, cheddar, and parmesan served with marinara sauce$10.00
- Cheesy Sticks - Medium
Bread sticks topped with shredded mozzarella, cheddar, and parmesan served with marinara sauce$12.00
- Chicken Wings - 6 Piece
Baked chicken wings, served with carrots, celery and your choice of dipping sauce. Choice of buffalo rub seasoning, naked, or a weekly special flavor.$12.00
- Chicken Wings - 12 Piece
Baked chicken wings, served with carrots, celery and your choice of dipping sauce. Choice of buffalo rub seasoning, naked, or a weekly special flavor.$20.00
- Chicken Wings - 20 Piece
Baked chicken wings, served with carrots, celery and your choice of dipping sauce. Choice of buffalo rub seasoning, naked, or a weekly special flavor.$32.00
- Meatballs
House made meatballs in warm marinara, served with a Bluebird baguette$12.00
- Artichoke Dip
Warm baked lemony artichoke dip with feta, spinach and pine nuts served with a Bluebird baguette or corn chips (GF)$12.00
- Soup - Cup$5.00
- Soup - Bowl$8.00
Salads
- Caesar Salad - Side
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, mixed with creamy caesar dressing$7.00
- Caesar Salad - Full
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, mixed with creamy caesar dressing$11.50
- House Salad - Side
Mixed greens, tomato, onion, mushroom, cucumber, sunflower seeds and croutons$7.00
- House Salad - Full
Mixed greens, tomato, onion, mushroom, cucumber, sunflower seeds and croutons$11.50
- Greek Salad - Side
Romaine, cucumber, cherry tomato, kalamata olive, red onion, feta, tossed in greek vinaigrette$7.50
- Greek Salad - Full
Romaine, cucumber, cherry tomato, kalamata olive, red onion, feta, tossed in greek vinaigrette$12.50
- Kale Salad - Side
Kale, shaved brussel sprouts, dried cranberries, goat cheese, walnuts, tossed in honey balsamic vinaigrette$7.00
- Kale Salad - Full
Kale, shaved brussel sprouts, dried cranberries, goat cheese, walnuts, tossed in honey balsamic vinaigrette$11.50
- Chef Salad - Full
Romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, mushroom, cucumber, ham, bacon, egg, cheddar and croutons$13.50
- Spicy Thai Salad - Full
Mixed greens, chicken, roasted peanuts, shredded carrot, and cilantro, served with a spicy peanut vinaigrette on the side$13.50
- Beets & Avocado Salad - Full
Spinach, arugula, roasted beet, avocado, sunflower seed, pepperoncini, served with balsamic vinaigrette on the side$13.50
Sandwiches
- Meatball Sandwich
House made meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan. Sandwiches served on Bluebird Bakery ciabatta. (GF option available.) Served with a side of Tim’s Cascade chips (regular, or jalapeño), cup of soup, or basic side salad. (+$3 for specialty side salad)$16.00
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo chicken breast, blue cheese crumbles, pickled red onion, arugula, and ranch. Served with a side of Tim’s Cascade chips (regular, or jalapeño), cup of soup, or basic side salad. (+$3 for specialty side salad)$16.00
- Spicy Korean BBQ Pork Sandwich
Korean bbq pork, purple cabbage, shredded carrot, pickled red onion, and kimchi mayo. Served with a side of Tim’s Cascade chips (regular, or jalapeño), cup of soup, or basic side salad. (+$3 for specialty side salad)$16.00
- Classic BBQ Pork Sandwich
Bbq Pork, purple cabbage, shredded carrot, pickled red onion, and coleslaw dressing. Served with a side of Tim’s Cascade chips (regular, or jalapeño), cup of soup, or basic side salad. (+$3 for specialty side salad)$16.00
- Caprese Sandwich
Pesto, fresh mozzarella, basil, roma tomato, spinach, and balsamic drizzle. Served with a side of Tim’s Cascade chips (regular, or jalapeño), cup of soup, or basic side salad. (+$3 for specialty side salad)$16.00