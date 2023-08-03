Popular Items

Steak Tip Dinner

$25.00

House marinated steak tips served with rice pilaf and sauteed veggies

Lg Cheese Pizza

$13.50

Thai Chicken Wings

$15.00

Marinated and grilled wings with a thai chili rub served with a homesyle peanut sauce

PPC MENU

10" Italian Style Pizzas

Sm BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Sm Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Sm Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

$15.50

Sm Cheese Pizza

$9.50

Sm Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo

$14.00

Sm Chicken Cordon Bleu

$15.25

Sm Chicken Florentine

$15.25

Sm Chicken Pesto

$13.50

Sm Fried Pickle

$12.50

Sm Garden Pesto

$15.25

Sm Greek

$14.50

Sm Greek Chicken

$13.50

Sm Hawaiian

$13.00

Sm House Special

$15.00

Sm Loaded Mashed Potato

$15.50

Sm Mac and Cheese

$14.50

Sm Margherita

$12.50

Sm Meat Lovers

$15.50

Sm Mediterranean

$14.50

Sm Ranchero

$14.50

Sm Steak Bomb

$13.50

Sm Veggie

$13.50

Sm White

$13.00

16" Italian Style Pizzas

Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.50

Lg Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Pizza

$21.50

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.00

Lg Cheese Pizza

$13.50

Lg Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

$21.00

Lg Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza

$21.50

Lg Chicken Florentine Pizza

$21.50

Lg Chicken Pesto Pizza

$21.50

Lg Fried PIckle Pizza

$17.50

Lg Garden Pesto Pizza

$21.50

Lg Greek Pizza

$21.50

Lg Greek w/ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Lg Hawaiian Pizza

$18.00

Lg House Specialty Pizza

$23.00

Lg Loaded Mashed Potato Pizza

$21.50

Lg Mac & Cheese Pizza

$20.50

Lg Margherita Pizza

$17.50

Lg Meat Lovers Pizza

$22.50

Lg Mediterranean Pizza

$21.50

Lg Ranchero Pizza

$22.00

Lg Steak Bomb Pizza

$21.50

Lg Veggie Pizza

$21.50

Lg White Pizza

$18.50

Calzones

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese Calzone

$16.50

Cheese Calzone

$10.50

Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo Calzone

$15.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu Calzone

$16.25

Chicken Florentine Calzone

$16.25

Chicken Pesto Calzone

$14.50

Fried PIckle Calzone

$13.50

Garden Pesto Calzone

$16.25

Greek Calzone

$15.50

Greek Chicken Calzone

$14.50

Hawaiian Calzone

$13.00

House Special Calzone

$16.00

Loaded Mashed Potato Calzone

$16.50

Mac and Cheese Calzone

$15.50

Margherita Calzone

$13.50

Meat Lovers Calzone

$16.60

Mediterranean Calzone

$15.50

Ranchero Calzone

$15.50

Steak Bomb Calzone

$14.50

Veggie Calzone

$14.50

White Calzone

$14.00

Chicken Parm Calzone

$14.50

Starters

New England Clam Chowder

$5.00+

Black Brook Chili

$5.50+

Housemade Tortilla Chips

$6.00

served with salsa

Fried Calamari

$13.50

Fresh cut calamari and banana peppers hand breaded and fried. Served with marinara

Sampler Platter

$15.75

Chicken tenders, potato skins, and mozzarella sticks

Shrimp Scampi

$15.00

Fresh shrimp in a white wine sauce with tomatoes, scallions, mushrooms, and feta

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$17.00

Fresh sea scallops wrapped in applewood smoked bacon and drizzled with vermont maple syrup.

Thai Chicken Wings

$15.00

Marinated and grilled wings with a thai chili rub served with a homesyle peanut sauce

Loaded Cheese Fries

$11.00

Golden fries topped with bacon, scallions, Jack and cheddar cheeses served with sour cream

Buffalo Chicken Bites

$13.75

Fresh Bite size pieces of chicken breaded and fried, tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce. Served with celery sticks and bleu cheese

Potato Skins

$11.25

Homemade crispy potato skins topped with bacon, scallions, and melted cheese. Served with sour cream

Loaded Tater Tots

$10.00

Six stuffed tots, served with sour cream

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.25

Served with housemade marinara

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Italian Roll smothered with garlic butter and melted cheese. Served with marinara

Bruschetta

$11.50

Crostini topped with diced tomatoes, fresh basil, diced red onion, and fresh mozzarella

Toscana Calamari

$14.00

Spinach, Jalapenos, garlic, and fresh parsley in a garlic white wine sauce. Served with garlic bread

Mussels Bianca

$12.50

Fresh mussels in a garlic white

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.50Out of stock

with cream cheese filling. Served with ranch dressing

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$11.00

Breaden and golden fried, served with our housemade marinara

Fried Pickles

$10.50

Fresh cut dill pickle rounds breaded and fried, served with ranch dressing

Spicy Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with spicy grilled chicken, scallions, diced tomatoes, and melted cheese. Served with salsa anf sourcream

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$11.00

Fresh cut zucchini sticks breaded and fried. Served with housemade marinara

PPC Nachos

$14.25

Our fresh tortilla chips topped with diced tomatoes, jalapenos, scallions, olives, chilli, and melted cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream

Chicken Wing App

$14.00

Juicy chicken wing, your choice of plain, Buffalo, or Honey BBQ

Chicken Tender App

$14.00

Fresh breaded chicken tenders Your choice of Plain, Buffalo, or Honey BBQ

Insalatas

Garden Salad

$10.00

Fresh chopped iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, black olives, green peppers, red onions and pepperoncini

Antipasto Salad

$14.00

Our garden salad topped with ham, salami, Genoa salami, pepperoni and provolone cheese

Chef Salad

$14.00

Our garden salad topped with ham, turkey, pepperoni and provolone cheese

Greek Salad

$13.75

Our garden salad topped with crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives and greek oregano

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and our homemade croutons

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Our garden salad topped with crispy bacon, hard-boiled egg, grilled chicken and shredded mozzarelle

Dinners & Plates

Baked Haddock

$21.25

Fresh Haddock topped with buttery crumbs served with rice and veggies

Baked Scallops

$26.00

topped with out buttery crumbs , served with rice and veggies

Fried Haddock

$21.25

served with french fries and coleslaw, with our homemade tartar

Fried Scallops

$26.00

served with french fries and coleslaw, with our homemade tartar

Fried Shrimp

$25.00

served with french fries and coleslaw, with our homemade tartar

Fishermans Combo

$27.25

Haddock, shrimp, and scallops breaded and fried. Served with french fries and cole slaw, with our homemade tartar

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Shrimp and Scallop Combo

$26.50

Fresh scallops and shrimp breaded and fried. Served with french fries, cole slaw, and homemade tartar

Steak Tip Dinner

$25.00

House marinated steak tips served with rice pilaf and sauteed veggies

Grilled Chicken

$15.50

Marinated boneless chicken breast served with olive tapenade and your choice of 2 sides

Surf & Turf

$25.50

Grilled Sirloin tips with your choice of baked or fried shrimp, scallops, or haddock

Baby Back BBQ Ribs

$21.00

Slow Roasted and topped with BBQ. Served with french fries and cole slaw.

Classic Gyro Platter

$14.50

with french fries, and a greek salad

Chicken Gyro Platter

$15.50

with french fries, and a greek salad

Chicken Wing Dinner

$16.50

Our breaded chicken wings with french fries and cole slaw and a side of ranch dressing

Buffalo Tender Dinner

$17.00

Boneless buffalo tenders served with french fries and cole slaw with bleu cheese for dipping

Chicken Tender Dinner

$17.00

Crispy Chicken tenders served with french fries and cole slaw, with a side of sweet and sour.

Shrimp Stir Fry

$23.00

Shrimp sauteed with carrot, mushrooms, zucchini, and broccoli in teriyaki sauce, served over a bed of rice

Chicken Stir Fry

$20.00

Chicken sauteed with carrot, mushrooms, zucchini, and broccoli in teriyaki sauce, served over a bed of rice

Classic Pastas

Chicken Marsala

$22.50

Veal Marsala

$23.50

Chicken Piccata

$22.25

Shrimp Scampi

$22.75

Penne Al Ferro

$23.00

Pan Seared Haddock

$21.00

in a lemon butter sauce over pasta

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$16.00

Cheese Ravioli

$14.75

Chicken Cacciatore

$21.75

Seafood Fra Diavlo

$28.00

Baked Zitti Parmesan

$16.50

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.00

Classic Chicken Parmesan

$21.00

Veal Parmesan

$22.00

Meat Lasagna

$15.50

Stuffed Shells

$15.25

Tournee Di Italia

$22.00

Shrimp & Scallops Mornay

$24.00

Chicken Mushroom Ravioli

$21.50

Crispy Chicken Alfredo

$21.75

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$22.25

Nona's Pasta Marinara

$12.25

Pasta con Pesto

$15.50

Tuscan Chicken

$23.00

Tuscan Salmon

$25.00

Mac & Cheese Dinner

$15.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac n' Cheese

$17.00

BUFFALO Chicken Mac n' Cheese

$18.00

Handheld Classics

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried chicken tenders drizzled with our fiery buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing, served with lettuce and tomato

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fresh grilled chicken served with lettuce and tomato

Crispy Chicken BLT Sandwich

$13.00

Fresh fried chicken served with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$12.75

Fresh Fried Haddock served with lettuce, tomato and our homemade tartar sauce

PPC Burger

$12.50

Comes with lettuce, tomato and pickles

Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich

$15.50

Slow roasted for hours and seasoned with angry orchard BBQ rub topped with our homemade coleslaw and pickles

PPC BLT Club Sandwich

$11.75

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on club white bread

Turkey Club Sandwich

$12.00

Oven roasted turkey breast, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on club white bread

Classic Gyro

$10.00

Served on a greek pita with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Chicken Gyro

$11.00

Served on a greek pita with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.75

Fresh grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and creamy caesar dressing served in a white wrap

Honey BBQ Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Honey BBQ chicken tenders, topped with a cheese blend, our homemade coleslaw, tomatoes and lettuce

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$9.00

The perfect blend of cheeses grilled to a golden brown

Grilled Chicken Kabob Sub

$12.00

Fresh grilled chicken with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and american cheese

Steak & Cheese Sub

$11.50

Extra lean shaved steak grilled and topped with melted american cheese

Steak Bomb Sub

$12.50

Extra lean shaved steak grilled with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, salami and melted american cheese

Steak Tip Bomb Sub

$14.50

Marinated steak tips served with grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, salami and melted american cheese

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$11.50

Our homemade meatballs topped with our marinara sauce and melted provolone

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$11.00

Fresh sliced breaded eggplant, fried and topped with our marinara sauce and melted provolone

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$13.00

Breaded chicken cutlet fried and topped with our marinara sauce and melted provolone

Veal Parmesan Sub

$13.75

Breaded veal cutlet fried and topped with our marinara sauce and melted provolone

Grilled Chicken Sub

$11.50

Fresh grilled chicken served with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles

Steak Tip Sub

$14.00

Marinated steak tips served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo

Chicken Tender Sub

$12.00

Breaded chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and provolone

Buffalo Tender Sub

$12.50

Fresh fried chicken tenders served with our fiery buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, lettuce and tomato

BLT Sub

$11.00

Crispy beacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Pastrami & Cheese Sub

$11.00

Extra lean shaved pastrami, grilled and served with melted provolone

Italian Sub

$11.75

Ham, cooked salami, genoa salami and provolone cheese

Veggie Sub

$10.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and provolone cheese

Turkey Sub

$10.50

Oven roasted turkey breast and provolone cheese

Tuna Sub

$11.50

Tuna salad with your choice of toppings

Jr. Provisioners

Grilled Cheese And Fries

$5.50

Hot Dog And Fries

$5.00

Mac n' Cheese

$6.50

Kids Pasta & Marinara

$5.50

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$6.50

Kids Pasta Alfredo w/ Chicken

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.50

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$5.50

Kids Beverage

$1.99

Sides

Lg Fries

$5.25

Lg Onion Rings

$7.00

Side Xtra Dressing / Sauce

$1.00

Sausage

$5.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Spinach

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Sauteed Veggies

$3.50

Sm Onion Rings

$4.00

Rice pilaf

$3.50

Baked Potato

$3.50

Pasta w/ Marinara

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.25

Sm Fries

$4.00

Mashed Potato

$3.50

SD Caesar

$4.50

SD House

$5.50

Meatballs

$5.00

Potato Chips

$4.00

BEVERAGES

PPC TOGO

Coke Btl

$3.25+

Diet Coke Btl

$3.25+

Dr. Pepper Btl

$3.25

Fanta Orange Btl

$3.25+

Sprite Btl

$3.25+

Ginger Ale Btl

$3.25+

Root Beer Btl

$3.25+

Diet Dr. Pepper Btl

$3.25

Water Btl

$3.25

AHA Soda Water

$4.00

Gold Peak Btls

$3.25

Powerade Btl

$4.00

Lemonade Btl

$3.25

DESSERT

Desserts

Cheese Cake w/strawberry compote

$9.00

Italian Lemon Cream

$9.00

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

$9.00

Truffle Bomb

$9.00

PPC Chocolate Bar

$3.00

GF Lava Cake

$9.00

SPECIALS

LG Pulled Pork Pizza

$20.00

SM Pulled Pork Pizza

$15.00

BBQ Combo

$23.00Out of stock

Lobster Mac n' Chz

$25.00

Lobster Caesar

$20.00

Lobster Roll

$20.00