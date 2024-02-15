2x points now for loyalty members
Pita Pita Mediterranean Grill- Des Plaines!!!! 1467 Lee Street
Lunch Specials
Lunch Favorites
- Mix Meat Lunch$12.00
A combination of 5 types of meat served with Rice, Arabic Salad, Grilled Onion and Tomato.
- Mix Chicken Lunch$12.00
A combination of 3 types of chicken served with Rice, Arabic Salad, Grilled Onion and Tomato.
- Meat and Veggie Lunch$12.00
Chicken and Beef Shawarma, Hummus, Falafel, Arabic Salad and Rice
- Veggie Lunch$12.00
3 pieces of Falafel, Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, 3 pieces Stuffed Grape Leaves and Arabic Salad.
Dinner Menu
Appetizer
- Hummus$4.50+
Chickpeas pureed with tahini and lemon juice and topped with a drizzle of olive oil.
- Muthawama (Garlic Dip)$4.50+
Pureed garlic potato dip mixed with yogurt and lemon, topped with a drizzle of olive oil.
- Baba Ghanouj$4.90+
Grilled eggplant pureed with tahini, lemon juice, garlic and yogurt, topped with a drizzle of olive oil.
- Stuffed Grape Leaves$4.80+
- Falafel$0.95+
Chickpeas ground with parsley, onions, garlic and spices shaped into balls and deep fried to perfection.
- Loaded Fries$7.50
Crispy fries tossed in lemon and spices, drizzled with hot sauce, tahini, muthawama (garlic dip), and cheese. Can be topped with your choice of fresh beef or chicken shawarma.
- Fries$3.80
Freshly cut and perfectly fried to a golden crisp, these fries are lightly seasoned with salt. Served hot and delicious
Entrée
- Mixed Meat$15.90
Combination of Shish Kebab, Beef Kufta , Chicken Shish Tawook and Beef/Chicken Shawarma served with a grilled tomato and onion, rice, salad and pita bread.
- Beef Shawarma$14.90
Thin slices of fire-roasted beef and lamb cooked on a revolving rotisserie, marinated with a variety of Mediterranean spices. Served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.
- Beef Shish Kabab$15.40
Pieces of tender beef marinated in a variety of Mediterranean spices and grilled on an open fire, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.
- Beef Kufta$14.90
Ground beef and lamb mixed with a variety of Mediterranean spices and grilled on an open fire, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.
- Mixed Chicken$15.50
A combination of Shish Tawook, Chicken Shawarma and Chicken Kufta, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.
- Chicken Shawarma$13.90
Thin slices of fire roasted chicken cooked on a revolving rotisserie, marinated with a variety of Mediterranean spices, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.
- Chicken Shish Tawook$13.90
Pieces of tender chicken marinated in a variety of Mediterranean spices and grilled on an open fire, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.
- Chicken Kufta$13.90
Ground chicken mixed with a variety of Mediterranean spices and grilled on an open fire, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.
- Meat & Veggie$14.50
Chicken and Beef Shawarma, Hummus, Falafel, Arabic Salad and rice.
- Veggie Plate$13.90
4 pieces of Falafel, Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, 4 pieces Stuffed Grape Leaves and Arabic salad
- Falafel Plate$12.50
6 pieces of Falafel served with rice and salad.
- Kids Meal$8.25
3 Pieces of Tawook, Rice, and Fries
- Pick 2$14.15
Your Choice of 2 Meats served with rice, salad, grilled tomato, and grilled onion.
Sandwiches
- Wrap Sandwich (Most Popular)$9.95
Beef: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Hummus, Tahini Chicken: Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Garlic Spread, Tahini Falafel: Arabic Salad, Pickles, Hummus, Tahini
- Pita Sandwich$8.95
Beef: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Hummus, Tahini Chicken: Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Garlic Spread, Tahini Falafel: Arabic Salad, Pickles, Hummus, Tahini
Sautéed Entrees
- Chicken and Veggie$15.50
Tender cuts of chicken sautéed with tomatoes, peppers and onions mixed with spices in a tomato base.
- Beef and Veggie$16.00
Tender cuts of beef sautéed with tomatoes, peppers and onions mixed with spices in a tomato base.
- All Veggie$15.00
Chopped tomatoes, peppers, onions, and eggplant sautéed together with garlic and spices in a tomato base.
Pita Pita Bowls
Soup/Salad
- Lentil Soup$4.50+
Made with red lentils, onions and spices, garnished with lemon, cumin and parsley.
- Arabic Salad$2.75+
Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, parsley and mint, dressed with fresh lemon and olive oil.
- Fatoush Salad$5.50+
Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, parsley and mint, mixed with baked pita chips and dressed with fresh lemon and olive oil.
- Jerusalem Salad$6.00+
Finely chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, parsley and mint, dressed with tahini and topped with olive oil.
- Tabouleh Salad$6.70+
Finely chopped parsley, tomatoes and onions, mixed with mint, cracked wheat and dressed with lemon and olive oil.
- Chicken Salad$14.00
Pick your salad, pick your chicken.
- Beef Salad$15.50
Pick your salad, pick your beef.
- Side Arabic Salad (8oz)$2.75
Sides
- Rice$2.85
8oz portion of yellow rice
- 2 oz Hummus Side (No Pita)$1.40
- 2 oz Garlic Side (No Pita)$1.40
- 2 oz Baba Ghanouj Side (No Pita)$1.60
- Pita$0.95
One Pita cut in half
- Pickles and Olives$2.50
Arabic cucumber pickles and green olives
- Side Tahini 1.5 oz$0.40
A sauce consisting of pureed sesame seed and yogurt
- Small Tahini 8 oz$3.90
Yogart and Sesame based sauce 8oz
- Large Tahini 16 oz$6.00
Yogart and Sesame based sauce 16oz
- Side Hot Sauce 1.5 oz$0.40
A chili and tomato based sauce
- Small Hot Sauce 8 oz$3.50
Hot sauce made with chili paste 8oz
- Large Hot Sauce 16 oz$5.70
Hot sauce made with chili paste 16oz
- 1 PC Chicken Tawook$1.75
- 2 oz Chicken Shawarma$2.30
- 1 PC Chicken Kufta$2.65
- 1 PC Beef Shish Kabab$1.95
- 2 oz Beef Shawarma$3.10
- 1 PC Beef Kufta$2.75
- Side Grilled Onion and Tomatoes$1.55
- Side Yogurt$1.70
- Bag Of Pita$7.60
- Small Dressing 8 oz$4.40
Lemon jucie and Olive oil based dressing
Desserts
- Baklava Square$3.90
Layers of pastry, filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with syrup
- Baklava Assorted$7.50
Layers of pastry, filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with syrup
- Baklava Tray$75.00
Layers of pastry, filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with syrup. 35pc to a tray
- Sweet Rice$4.95
Sweetened rice dipped in milk drizzled with cinnamon
Family Feast (Feeds 4-5 People)
Drinks
- Soda Can$1.75
Coke, Diet Coke, and Sprite
- Organic Ginger Ale$3.05
Unfiltered, all natural ginger ale
- Water$1.80
- Smart Water$3.00
Vapor Distilled Electrolyte Enhanced Water
- Coke Bottle 20oz$3.00
Coca-Cola Soda
- Sprite Bottle 20oz$3.00
Lemon Lime Soda
- Diet Coke Bottle 20oz$3.00
Diet Cola
- Coke Zero Bottle 20oz$3.00
Zero Sugar Coca-Cola Soda
- Lemonade Minute Maid 20oz$3.00
Lemonade
- AHA Sparkling Water$2.40
Blueberry Pomegranate Sparkling Water
- Topo Chico Water$2.55
Sparkling Mineral Water
- Fruit Punch Minute Maid 20oz$3.00
Fruit Punch
- Razzleberry Peace Tea$3.00
Raspberry Tea
- Mexican Coke$3.00
Mexican Coke, Sweetened with Sugar Cane
- Mexican Fanta$3.00
Mexican Fanta, Sweetened with Sugar Cane
- Mexican Sprite$3.00
Mexican Sprite, Sweetend with Cane Sugar
- Yogurt Drink$3.50