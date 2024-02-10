Prairie Street Brewing Company
Shareables
- Taquitos$12.00
mckenna farms pork barbacoa, white cheddar & monterey jack cheese, cilantro, lime, shaved lettuce tomao, crema & polano salsa verde
- Korean Street Tacos$12.00
garlic-ginger braised mckenna farms pork belly, house-made korean bbq sauce, pickled carrots, red cabbage, sesame seeds, flour tortillas, sriracha aioli, house-made kimchi on side
- Chips, Salsa & Guacamole$12.00
house-made guacamole & charred salsa roja with house-fried white corn tortilla chips
- Cheese Curds$12.00
screw city battered wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds, sriracha aioli
- Rockford Quesadilla$14.00
beer brined chicken breast, house-cured bacon, mozzarella, pico de gallo, guacamole, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla, charred salsa roja & ranch on the side
- Not So Irish Egg Rolls$13.00
house-made corned beef brisket & sauerkraut, swiss & white cheddar cheese, rolled in crispy wonton, thousand island dressing
- Hummus$12.00
house-made hummus, za'atar, pita, cucmber, celery & carrots
- Giant German Style Pretzel$13.00
choose two sauces: cheese foundue, jalapeño cream cheese, honey mustard
- Wild Mushroom Quesadilla$13.00
wild mushrooms, "cheddar cheese", carmelized onions, cilantro, sweet corn, avacado, roasted garlic "aioli", flour tortilla, poblano salsa verde on the side
Burgers & Sandwiches
- American Burger$15.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickle, mayo
- Rockford Burger$18.00
habanero pepper jack, applewood bacon, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion, ranch aioli
- Texas Smash Burger$24.00
double black angus smash burgers, cheddar cheese, smoked brisket, roasted jalapeño, bacon cream cheese, red onion, onion rings, dill pickle, bbq ranch aioli
- Green Burger$17.00
house-made plant-based burger patty, avacado, cheddar "cheese", roasted jalapeño, crispy onion straws, apple bbq sauce, roasted garlic "aioli", tomato, potato bun
- Reuben$18.00
house-made corned beef brisket & sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, seeded rye
- Drunken Cuban Melt$17.00
mckenna farms berkshire pulled pork, honey ham, house-cured bacon, swiss, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli, yellow mustard, dill pickle, sliced brioche
- Green Gyro$17.00
house-made plant-based gyro "meat", tzatziki sauce, pickled red onion, grape tomato, red cabbage, lettuce, pita
- 815 Cheesesteak$19.00
certified angus sirloin, sauteed sweet peppers & onions, provolone, garlic confit, thyme, may1 sauce, hoagie roll
- Turkey Club$16.00
roasted turkey breast, bacon, fried farm egg, cheddar cheese, cherry chiotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche bread
- Turkey Club Wrap$16.00
Roasted turkey breast, bacon, fried farm egg, cheddar cheese, cherry chiotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, flour tortilla
- Baja-Style Shrimp Tacos$17.00
black garlic marinated tiger shrimp, baja sauce, cabbage slaw, queso fesco, spicy pickled red onion &sweet corn, cilantro, flour tortillas, with torilla chips & charred salsa roja
- Smoked Chicken$16.00
dry-rubbed & smoked chicken breast, provolone, tomato, onion ring, house-made apple bbq sauce, guacamole , garlic aioli, brioche bun
- Pulled Berkshire BBQ Pork$15.00
smoked & beer braised mckenna farms berkshire pork shoulder, house-made apple bbq sauce, crispy onion straws, brioch bun, apple coleslaw
- Nashville Hot Chicken$15.00
southern style buttermilk fried chicken, chili oil, honey aioli, dill pickle, iceberg lettuce, golden split-top bun
Salads
- Thai Ginger Crunch Salad$15.00
napa & red cabbage, edamame, cucmuber, carrots, radish, scallions, soy candied cashews, crispy rice noodles, thai ginger dressing
- BBQ Chicken Salad$16.00
apple bbq chicken breast, chopped romaine, tomato, avacado, cheddar jack cheese, pickled sweet corn & red onion, fried tortilla strips, cajun ranch dressing
- PSB Cobb Salad$19.00
chopped romaine, chicken breast, smoked berkshire ham, house-cured bacon, tomato, 8-min farm egg, bleu cheese, avocado, pickled red onion, sherry vinaigrette
- Classic Caesar$13.00
chopped romaine, grated parmesan, croutons, classic caesar dressing
- Baby Greens$12.00
mixed greens, carrot, cucumber, tomatoes, radish, red cabbage, croutons, choice of dressing
- Salmon Poke Bowl$18.00
smoked & cured salmon, edamame, avocado, sriracha aioli, crispy shallot, radish, pickled carrot, sesame seeds, sushi rice
- Shrimp Poke Bowl$18.00
shrimp with house-made japanese style bbq sauce, edamame, avocado, sriracha aioli, crispy shallot, radish, pickled carrot, sesame seeds, sushi rice
- Japanese-Style Fried Chicken Poke Bowl$16.00
japanese-style fried chicken with house-made japanese style bbq sauce, edamame, avocado, sriracha aioli, crispy shallot, radish, pickled carrot, sesame seeds, sushi rice
- Crispy Tofu Poke Bowl$14.00
crispy tofu, edamame, avocado, sriracha aioli, crispy shallot, radish, pickled carrot, sesame seeds, sushi rice
- BBQ Chicken Wrap$16.00
apple bbq chicken breast, chopped romaine, tomato, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, pickled sweet corn & red onion, fried tortilla strips, cajun ranch dressing, flour tortilla
Big Plates
- Cajun Mac 'n Cheese$24.00
monterey jack, aged cheddar, mozzarella, provolone & parmesan cheese, house-made tasso ham & chicken, shallots, white wine, cavatappi, garlic herb breadcrumbs
- Blackened Chicken Vodka$24.00
blackened chicken breast, grape tomatoes, vodka tomato cream sauce, parmesan, basil, penne pasta
- Far East Chicken Fried Rice$24.00
japanese-style fried chicken, korean bbq glaze, house-made kimchi, farm egg, local seasonal vegtable, pickled carrot, radish, scallion, sesame seed
- Beef Short Rib Carbonnade$37.00Out of stock
beer braised certified angus beef short rib, wild mushrooms, pearl onions, market vegtable, roasted garlic polenta with parmesan and gremolata
- Salmon Tikka Masala$28.00
pan-seared and indian spiced 7oz faroe island salmon, masala tomato cream, curried market vegtables, saffron jasmine rice, cucumber raita, garlic naan
- Fish 'n Chips$20.00
screw city battered north atlantic cod, house-made potato wedges, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon
- Shrimp Tikka Masala$28.00
- Chicken Tikka Masala$28.00
- Tofu Tikka Masala$28.00
Sides
- Fries$4.00
- Potato Wedges$4.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
- Onion Rings$8.00
- Fresh Fruit$4.00
- Old salty's Beer Cheese Potato Chips$4.00
- Cup of PSB Beer Cheese Soup$4.00
- Bowl of PSB Beer Cheese Soup$7.00
- Cup of Soup of the Day$4.00
- Bowl of Soup of the Day$7.00
- Side Salad$6.00
- Side Caesar$7.00
- Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.40
- BBQ Sauce$0.40
- Caesar dressing$0.40
- Cajun Ranch$0.40
- Caramel Sauce$0.40
- Cheese Fondue$0.40
- Cherry Chipotle$0.40
- French Dressing$0.40
- Garlic Aioli$0.40
- Honey Mustard$0.40
- Jalapeño Cream Cheese$0.40
- Korean BBQ$0.40
- Mayo$0.40
- Ranch$0.40
- Ranch Aioli$0.40
- Ranch Mayo$0.40
- Sherry Vinaigrette$0.40
- Sriracha Aioli$0.40
- Sour Cream$0.40
- Tartar$0.40
- Tzatziki Sauce$0.40
- Thousand Island$0.40
- Vegan Mayo$0.40
Desserts
- Cheesecake$7.00
house-made cheesecake. Ask your server about today's flavor
- S'mores Crème Brulee$7.00
house-made choclate creme brulee, smoked marshmellow meringue, graham cracker brittle
- Chocolate Cake & Gelato$10.00
house-made choclate stout cake, buttercream, chocolate gelato, salted beer caramel
- PSB Root Beer Float$6.00
House-made root beer & 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream
- Vanillia Ice Cream$5.00
two scoops of vanilla ice cream
Specials
- PSB Ramen$20.00
lemongrass berkshire porchetta, tonkotsu broth, baby bok choy, 7-minute soy egg, house-made kimchi, scallions, pickled radish, ramen noodles
- Korean Fried Chicken$15.00
Japanese-style fried chicken thigh, ginger chili marinade, frisee, gochugaro aioli, house-made kimchi slaw, sesame seed bun & house-made togarashi, potato wedges
- Smoked Crab Rangoon$17.00
whole crab meat, smoked cream cheese, scallion, charred lemon, crispy wonton, red cabbage, cilantro, citrus soy caramel, sambal aioli
- Hiyashi Chuka (cold ramen)$19.00
tiger shrimp, 7-minute soy egg, ham, chili crisp, cucumber, radish, pickled carrot, ginger chili sauce, ramen noodles
- Crispy Tofu Ramen$17.00
coconut milk and lemongrass broth, kaffir lime, sweet soy marinated fried tofu, bok choy, king oyster mushrooms, miso, gochugaru, scallions, pickled radish, ramen noodles
- Green Nashville Hot$15.00
doubled-dipped and fried house-made plant based chicken, honey aioli, dill pickle, iceberg lettuce, potato bun, with house-made potato wedges