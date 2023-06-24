Pra Jam Thai
Appetzers
Egg Roll
Fried vegetable egg roll with sweet and sour sauce.
Chicken Gyoza
Fried chicken pot stickers with and soy dipping sauce.
Calamari
Fried squid served and sweet chili sauce.
Crab Rangoon
Cripy Wonton shell with cream cheese and crab meat filling.
Torpedo Shrimp
Fried breaded shrimp with sweet chili sauce.
Chicken Wings
Fried chicken wings with sweet chili sauce.
Fried Tofu
Fried Tofu with sweet chili sauce.
Soups
Curry
Red Curry
Red curry paste in coconut milk with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, carrot and sweet basil leave. served with Jasmine rice.
Yellow Curry
Yellow curry paste in coconut milk with potato, onion, baby corn and carrot. served with Jasmine rice
Panang Curry
Panang curry paste in coconut milk with green bean, peanut sauce, citrus leave and bell pepper. served with Jasmine rice.
Massaman Curry
Massaman curry paste in coconut milk with potato, peanut, carrot and onion. served with Jasmine rice
Pineapple Curry
Red curry paste in coconut milk with pineapple, carrot, tomato and bell pepper. served with Jasmine rice.
Pumpkin Curry
Red curry paste in coconut milk with kabocha pumpkin, green bean, broccoli, bell pepper and sweet basil leave. served with Jasmine rice.
Entree
Basil
Sauteed with bamboo shoot, sweet basil leave, onion, bell pepper and jalapeno with spicy garlic sauce. served with Jasmine rice.
Spicy Garlic Lemongrass
Sauteed lemongrass in spicy garlic sauce on bed of broccoli and carrot. served with Jasmine rice.
Himmapan
Sauteed cashew nut, onion, carrot, bell, dried chili and garlic. served with Jasmine rice.
Eggplant
Sauteed eggplant with onion, mushroom, green bean, bell pepper and sweet basil leave in spicy garlic sauce. served with Jasmine rice.
Mixed Vegetable
Stir-fried with broccoli, baby corn, onion, bean sprout, carrot, green bean and bell pepper with garlic sauce. served with Jasmine rice.
BBQ Pork
Charbroiled BBQ meat marinated in Thai herbs. Served with sweet chili sauce. served with Jasmine rice.
BBQ Chicken
Charbroiled BBQ meat marinated in Thai herbs. Served with sweet chili sauce. served with Jasmine rice.
Fried Rice
Fried Rice
Thai style fried rice with egg, onion and tomato.
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Spicy fried rice with onion, egg, tomato, green bean, bell pepper and sweet basil leave.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with pineapple, onion, cashew nut, raisin, tomato and egg.
Yellow Curry Fried Rice
Yellow curry fried rice with egg, onion, pea, corn, carrot, green bean and cashew nut.
BBQ Fried Rice
Fried rice with tomato, onion and egg. Choiseof topped with BBQ chicken or BBQ pork served with sweet and sour sauce.
Crab Fried Rice
Fried rice with real crab meat, egg, tomato and onion.
Noodle
Pad Thai
Stir fried small rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, green onion and tofu in delicately flavored sauce.
Pad Se Ew
Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, broccoli, carrot in black soy sauce.
Drunken Noodle
Spicy stir fried flat rice noodle with tomato, onion, sweet basil leave, bell pepper, jalapeno and chili garlic sauce.
Garlic Noodle
Stir fried egg noodle with carrot, cabbage, broccoli and garlic sauce topped with Parmesan cheese.
Sesame Noodle
Stir fried flat rice noodle with ground peanut, bean sprout, onion and sesame.
Spicy Curry Noodle
Egg noodle with fried tofu, broccoli, carrot bean sprout and green onion in spicy yellow curry.