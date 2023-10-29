We use the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients and promise to give your taste buds something to be excited about.
Prattville Pizza & Grill
Pizza
Specialty Pizza
Calzones
Wraps
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese with buffalo sauce.
Grilled chicken, lettuce, onion, hots, chipotle mayo and Monterey Jack cheese.
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon and ranch dressing.
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, feta, olives and side of Greek dressing.
Served with bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.
Smoked turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado and chipotle.
Mushroom, tomato, onion, green peppers, broccoli, spinach and olives.
Burgers
Salads
Garden salad with grilled boneless skinless chicken. Served with pita bread and dressing on the side.
Garden salad with crispy buffalo chicken fingers. Served with pita bread and dressing on the side.
Garden salad with ham, mortadella, Genoa salami and provolone. Served with pita bread and dressing on the side.
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and avocado.
Garden salad with ham, turkey, American cheese and boiled eggs. Served with pita bread and dressing on the side.
Served with chunks of chicken. Served with pita bread and dressing on the side.
Served with pita bread and dressing on the side.
Crispy chicken on garden salad. Served with pita bread and your choice of dressing.
Not another salad but a Caesar with crisp Romaine leaves, tomatoes, garlic herb croutons, Romano cheese and own Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread and dressing on the side.
Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, carrots and pepperoncini. Served with pita bread and dressing on the side.
Caesar salad with steak tips. Served with pita bread and dressing on the side.
Served with pita bread and dressing on the side.
Garden salad topped with feta cheese and kalamata olives. Served with pita bread and dressing on the side.
Garden salad with tuna. Served with pita bread and dressing on the side.
Garden salad with turkey. Served with pita bread and dressing on the side.
Our garden salad topped with crispy bacon, onions, banana peppers, and spicy grilled chicken chunks.
Steak Subs
Specialty Subs
Subs
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and homemade tzatziki sauce.
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and homemade tzatziki sauce.
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and homemade tzatziki sauce.
Pasta
Appetizers
Sm 6pcs - Lg 12pcs
Small - 6 Pcs Large - 12 Pcs
Sm 6pcs - Lg 12pcs
Sm 4pcs - Lg 8pcs
Sm 12pcs - Lg 24pcs
Sm 5pcs - Lg 10pcs
Sm 5pcs - Lg 10pcs
Platters
8 pcs Chicken wings with your choice of sides
4pcs Fresh Chicken Tenders with your choice of sides
Sandwiches
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.
Very crispy pita with mayo and tomato.
Lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, avocado and chipotle mayo.