PRB Boulangerie PRB Boulangerie - Kendall Square
DRINKS BOULANGERIE
COFFEE
- Double Espresso$3.50
- Black Coffee$3.00
- Decaf Black Coffee$3.00
- Decaf double espresso$3.50
- Americano$3.75
- Decaf Americano$2.75
- Latte$4.25
- Decaf Latte$4.50
- Cappuccino$4.50
- Decaf Cappuccino$4.50
- Macchiatto$4.00
- Decaf Macchiato$4.00
- Ristretto$3.50
- Cafe Au Lait$3.50
- Flat white$4.50
- Matcha latte$5.00
- Cold brew$3.50
- Nitro latte$6.00
- Cordado$3.75
- Hot Chocolate$5.00
- Mocha$4.75
TEA
HOUSE SPECIAL COFFEE
La Colombe Can
FOOD BOULANGERIE
Viennoiserie
- Croissant$4.00
- Pain aux chocolate$4.50
- Pain suisse
- Almond Croissant$6.00
- Pain au raisin$4.50
- Pain au lait$4.00
- Pain au lait chocolat$4.50
- Kouign Aman$4.50
- Almond pain au chocolat$6.00
- Babka$4.50
- Cookie$1.50
- Tuile au Amande$1.50
- Financier Amande$1.50
- Madeleine Yuzu$1.50
- Coffee Cake$4.00
- Brioche chocolate small$3.00
- Brioche plain small$3.00
Sandwiches
Salads & Soups & Egg
Bread
PRB Boulangerie PRB Boulangerie - Kendall Square Location and Ordering Hours
(617) 945-0345
Closed