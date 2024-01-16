Preacher Green's 1995 Barnett Shoals Rd.
SANDWICHES
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Boneless breast, buttered bun, pickles
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.00
Croissant, picnic chicken salad, dried cherries, celery, green onion, honey, mayo,
- Smash Burger$9.00
Two 3 oz beef patties, grilled onions, american cheese, buttered bun, pickles
- Meat Loaf Sandwich$9.00
Homemade meatloaf, buttered bun, pickles
- Cuban Sandwich$10.00
Pork loin, pulled pork, ham, Swiss, pickles, mustard, pressed cuban bread
- Pork BBQ Sandwich$9.00
Pulled pork, buttered bun, pickles, vinegar bbq sauce
- Salmon BLT$10.00
Grillled salmon filet, buttered bun, bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato, duke's mayo
LUNCH SALADS
Salads
- Beet Salad$7.00
Chilled and toseed with arugula, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, sherry vinaigrette
- Baby Greens Salad$7.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, avocado, lemon vinaigrette
- Spinach Salad$8.00
Baby spinach, candied pecans, strawberries, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, garlic panko crumbs, caesar dressing
KID'S MENU
KIDS
- Chicken Tenders$7.00
3 hand breaded tenders, with fries or side with ranch or honey mustard
- Grilled Cheese$6.00
Texas toast, american cheese, with fries or side
- Quesadilla$7.00
Flour tortilla, white and yellow cheddar cheese, with fries or side
- BBQ Sandwich$6.00
Texas toast, pulled pork, pickles, vinegar suace, with fries or side
- Kid burger$8.00
Buttered bun, 3 oz patty, American cheese
BEVERAGES
Drinks
Beer
Wine
- House Wine Chardonnay 187 ML$9.00
- House Wine Original Red Blend 187 ML$9.00
- Graham + Fisk White with bubbles 250 ML$10.00
- Archer Roose Sauvignon Blanc 250 ML$11.00
- Archer Roose Fruili Pinot Griigio 250LM$11.00
- EOS California Chardonnay$30.00
- Hess Shirttail Ranches Suavignon Blanc 750 ML$30.00
- Hess Shirttail Ranches Pinot Noir 750 ML$38.00