Prem Thai Restaurant and Noodle Bar 295 5th Avenue
Appetizers
- Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls (Vegetarian) (4 Pieces)
Crispy wheat flour paper filled with cabbage, carrots, shiitake mushrooms. Served with plum sauce$8.00
- Prem Rolls (4 Pieces)
Crispy wheat flour paper filled with shrimp, cabbages, carrots, and shiitake mushrooms. Served with plum sauce$12.00
- Crispy Shrimp Cakes (4 Pieces)
Seasoned ground shrimp, pork, and scallions wrapped in tofu skin and fried to perfection. Served with plum sauce$14.00
- Thai Dumplings (4 Pieces) (Contains Sesame)
Steamed seasoned ground chicken, shrimp, jicama, and shiitake mushrooms wrapped in wonton pastry. Served with sweet black soy sauce$10.00
- Curry Puff (3 Pieces)
Minced chicken, potatoes, and onions seasoned with yellow curry paste. Wrapped in puff pastry, and fried. Served with cucumber vinaigrette sauce$10.00
- Thai Hot Wings (6 Pieces)
Fried flat wings tossed with Thai sweet chili sauce$12.00
- Chicken Satay (4 Pieces)
Char-grilled yellow curried chicken on skewers. Served with garlic bread, peanut sauce, and cucumber vinaigrette sauce$12.00
- BBQ Baby Back Ribs (4 Pieces)
Slow cooked baby back ribs with BBQ sauce, fried confetti potatoes, mixed salad, drizzled cilantro oil and topped with fried shallots$15.00
- Fried Calamari
Battered fried calamari topped with crispy taro. Served with spicy truffle mayo$12.00
- Crying Tiger
Grilled strip steak with a side of grilled garlic, asparagus, and carrots. Served with jeaw dressing and spicy Thai seafood dressing$18.00
- Secret Spicy Steamed Mussels
Steamed mussels in spicy four flavor broth, white onion, sweet mini peppers, and basil. Served with garlic bread$15.00
- Peanut Dumplings (4 Pieces)
Ground peanut and fried tofu, red onion, and sweet turnips stuffed in homemade rice paper. Topped with coconut sauce, fried garlic, and fresh chilies. Served with sweet black soy sauce$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Spicy Edamame
Steamed organic young soybeans tossed with homemade chili oil$9.00
Salads
- Prem Salad
Red leaf lettuce, asparagus, pickled rhubarb, grape tomatoes, and croutons$11.00
- Som Tum (Thai Papaya Salad)
Thailand most popular salad. Shredded raw green papaya, grape tomatoes, ground dried shrimp, peanuts, and string beans, tossed in thai chili and lime dressing$12.00
- Crispy Duck Salad
Fried boneless duck, red leaf lettuce, green apple, red onion, cashew nut, grape tomatoes, and pineapple. Served with chef's special Thai herb and mild Thai chili paste dressing. Topped with fried shallots$16.00
- Mango Salad
Summer special fresh mango salad, red leaf lettuce mixed with toasted coconut flake, red onion, scallion, pineapple, cashew nut, grape tomatoes and 4 flavors fresh chili and lime dressing. Topped with fried shallot$11.00