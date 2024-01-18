PREROGATIvE Kitchen PREROGATIvEKitchen
Popular Items
FOOD MENU
To Go Silverware
Boards
- Cheese Board$17.00
Three cheeses, pickles, chutney and baguette.
- Bone Marrow$18.00
Roasted Bone Marrow, Salsa Verde, Pickled Pearl Onions, House Made Baguette.
- Meat Board$19.00
A Selection of Charcuterie, Pickles, Olives, Mustard & Baguette.
- Trio Of Pots$21.00
Our three pots consisting of pimento cheese, smoked trout mousse and chicken liver pate with berry compote and toasted baguette.
Snacks
Salads
- Small PK Salad (GF)$6.00
PK Small Salad w/ spring greens, cucumber, radish, dried apple and apricot, cinnamon vinaigrette
- Large PK Salad (GF)$12.00
PK Large Salad with spring greens, radish, cucumber, dried apple and apricot, cinnamon vinaigrette
- Small Kale Caesar (GF without croutons)$6.00
Baby kale, caesar dressing, brioche croutons, shaved pecorino, white anchovies.
- Large Kale Caesar (GF without croutons)$12.00
Baby kale, caesar dressing, brioche croutons, shaved pecorino, white anchovies.
- Small Winter Salad (GF)$7.00
Greens, roasted butternut squash, 5 spice toasted walnuts, pumpkin seeds, feta, pomegranate seeds, chile scallion vinaigrette.
- Large Winter Salad (GF)$14.00
Greens, roasted butternut squash, 5 spice toasted walnuts, pumpkin seeds, feta, pomegranate seeds, chile scallion vinaigrette.
Smalls
- Fries (GF)$6.00
House cut French fries, tarragon aioli.
- Fried Shrimp (GF)$10.00
Gluten Free fried shrimp, sweet and sour sauce.
- Buffalo Brussels Sprouts (GF)$9.00
Flash fried Brussels sprouts, House made buffalo sauce, gorgonzola, like vegetarian chicken wings but better!
- Bison Ravioli$15.00
Mushroom cream sauce, pecorino, arugula.
- Broccolini (GF)$10.00
Grilled Broccolini, mint salsa verde, pinenuts.
- Kimchi Guk (Soup)$11.00
Kimchi Guk, Korean soup, pork belly, tofu, gochujang.
- Shishito Peppers (GF)$8.00
Blistered shishito peppers, Worcestershire, soy & gochujang glaze.
- Bison Carpaccio$14.00
Pepper encrusted bison carpaccio, arugula, citrus vinaigrette.
Proteins
- One Chicken Thigh (GF)$6.00
Marinated in Garlic & Honey, sous vide cooked and then oven roasted, these are a fan favorite.
- Two Chicken Thighs (GF)$11.00
Marinated in Garlic & Honey, sous vide cooked and then oven roasted, these are a fan favorite.
- Crispy Tofu$10.00
Panko breaded fried tofu, garlic & chili sauce, herbs.
- Bavette Steak (GF)$20.00
8oz Montana Beef, tomatillo chimichurri, grilled shishito peppers.
- Ramen$18.00
- Beer Battered Cod$15.00
Beer battered cod with malt vinegar and tartar sauce.
- Bison Short Rib (GF)$21.00
48 hour sous vide short rib, crispy fingerling potatoes, bordelaise sauce.
- Sausage (GF)$15.00
House made pork sausages, cheese spaetzle.
Sandwiches
- PK Burger$11.00
Montana beef, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, lettuce, brioche bun. Don't forget to add an order of our fries or house salad!
- Foot Long Lobster Roll$28.00
Knuckle and claw meat lightly tossed in mayo, pickled onions, lemon and herbs, foot long Cattail Bakery brioche bun.
- Risotto Sliders$11.00
Two mushroom risotto sliders, coated in panko and fried, lettuce, local goat cheese and pickled onions.
- Lamb Sliders$11.00
Two lamb sliders, plum chutney, goat cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce.
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sammie$12.00
Nashville hot chicken, garlic yogurt, house pickles.
Kids Menu
Dessert
- Sticky Toffee Pudding$9.00
Our signature dessert! Caramelized date cake, homemade caramel sauce and fresh cream! You Have to try it! Serve it hot!
- Sticky Toffee Pudding GLUTEN FREE OPTION$9.00
Our signature dessert! Caramelized date cake, homemade caramel sauce and fresh cream! You Have to try it! Serve it hot!
- Lava Cake$9.00
Chocolate lava cake, vanilla ice cream.
- Peach Crisp$9.00
- MACHA CHEESECAKE$10.00
DRINKS
BEER
- 41 Peaks IPA$8.00
- Athletic NA$5.00
- Bent Nail IPA$5.00
- Bombastic Pale Ale$7.00
- Crabbies Alcoholic Ginger Beer$6.00
- Coffee Stout$7.00
- Czechmate Pilsner$5.00
- Delirium Tremens$10.00
- Ghostfish Grapefruit IPA$6.00
- Helio Hefeweizen$5.00
- Irish Red$6.00
- Jacks 90 Scottish Ale$5.00
- Orchard Run Apple Cider$5.00
- Oatmeal Stout$6.00
- Pine Apparu Seltzer$7.00
- Pearfection$5.00
- Yamabiko Rice Lager$7.00
- Queens Order Farmhouse Ale$8.00
- Daruma Rice IPA$8.00
- Twisted Karma Sour$7.00
WINE
- House Red - GLS$7.00
- House Red - CARAFE$21.00
- Bordeaux - GLS$8.00
- Bordeaux - Carafe$24.00
- Photobomb Cab Sauv - GLS$8.00
- Photobomb Cab Sauv - BOTTLE$32.00
- Corkage$20.00
- From The Tank -BTG$8.00
- From The Tank - Carafe$24.00
- House White - GLS$7.00
- House White - Carafe$21.00
- Scarpetta - GLS$8.00
- Scarpetta - BOTTLE$32.00
- Sommariva - GLS$9.00
- ZILLA MINA ROSE GLS$9.00
- Frico Frizzante$6.00
Lovely bubbles.
- One Cup Sake$9.00
- Vranken Champs$18.00
- Prisma Rose$9.00
- Loverboy Spritz$9.00
- Curator Grenache$9.00
- Cosmo$11.00
- Curator Chardonnay$9.00
- Lubanzi$9.00
- Bold Wine Pinot Noir$46.00
- Beaujolais$39.00
- Carlos Serres$36.00
- La Posta Paulucci Malbec$30.00
- Le Ptit Paysan Cab$49.00
- Seppeltsfield Shiraz$45.00
- Ancient Peaks Zinfandel$36.00
- Bagatelle Cab Franc$54.00
- Vietti Barbera$38.00
- Skull Red Wine$45.00
- Astrolabe Sauvignon Blanc$41.00
- Cinquante Cinq Viognier$30.00
- Christina Gruner$44.00
- Mayu Pedro Ximenez$29.00
- Pascal Jolivet Sancerre$59.00
- Skins$38.00
- Sommariva Prosecco$36.00
- Stirm Riesling$40.00
- Camp Chardonnay$40.00
- ZILLA MINA ROSE BTL$34.00
- Domaine De Fontsainte GDG Rose$39.00
- Azimut$39.00
- Ultraviolet$28.00Out of stock