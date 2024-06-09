Press Coffee & Crepes Raleigh 400 Hillsborough Street Suite 108
Beverage Menu
Coffee & Espresso
- Daily Brew
Fresh brewed rotating Counter Culture coffee$3.50
- Espresso
double shot of espresso. served hot.$3.25
- Macchiato
double shot of espresso and a touch of steamed milk. 3oz drink. served hot only.$3.50
- Cortado
equal parts espresso and steamed milk. 4oz drink. served hot only.$4.00
- Flat White
double shot of espresso and steamed milk. 5oz drink. served hot only.$4.25
- Cappuccino
equal parts espresso, steamed and foamed milk. 6oz drink. served hot only.$4.50
- Latte
double shot of espresso and steamed milk. 12oz drink. served hot or iced.$4.75
- Americano
double shot of espresso and water. 8oz drink. served hot or iced.$3.50
- Espresso Tonic
double shot of espresso, tonic water, lemon wedge. 12oz drink. served iced only.$5.00
- Cold Brew
12oz drink. served iced only.$5.50
- Nitro Cold Brew
nitrogen infused cold brew coffee on draft. 12oz drink. served cold without ice.$5.75
- Au Lait
equal parts drip coffee and steamed milk. 12oz drink. served hot only.$3.75
- Red Eye
drip coffee with a double shot of espresso. served hot only.$5.00
Seasonal Drinks
- Spearmint Lime Hibiscus Tea
iced hibiscus tea, spearmint syrup, lime juice. 10oz drink. served iced only.$3.50
- Blackberry Ginger Latte
espresso, blackberry-ginger syrup, milk of choice. 12oz drink. served hot or iced.$5.75
- Peach Latte
espresso, peach, vanilla, milk of choice. 12oz drink. served hot or iced.$5.75
- Salted Pistachio Mocha
espresso, pistachio syrup, mocha syrup, salt, milk of choice. 12oz drink. served hot or iced.$5.75
- Cherry Tonic
espresso, tonic water, cherry syrup. 12oz drink. served iced only.$5.50
Pour Overs
- Cueva De Los Llanos - Colombia
Nariño, Colombia Notes: green grape, almond, milk chocolate Process: washed$5.90
- Nueva Llusta - Bolivia
Caranavi, Bolivia Notes: black cherry, hazelnut, creamy Process: washed$5.80
- Sharbo Maro - Ethiopia
Wenago, Ethiopia Notes: black tea, honeydew, limeade Process: washed$5.90OUT OF STOCK
- Decaf K'uychi - Colombia
Nariño, Colombia Notes: black cherry, dried date, molasses Process: decaffeinated washed$5.50
Tea
- Black Iced Tea$3.00
- Iced Hibiscus Berry
fruity, tart. 16oz drink. served iced only.$3.75
- English Breakfast
brisk, chocolaty. served hot or iced.$3.50
- Earl Grey
robust, floral. served hot or iced.$3.50
- Jasmine
green tea, floral. served hot or iced.$4.00
- Tropical Coconut
oolong tea, creamy, tropical. served hot or iced.$4.50
- Peach Blossom
white tea, juicy. served hot or iced.$4.00
- Blueberry Rooibos
sweet, robust. caffeine-free. served hot or iced.$3.75
- Turmeric Ginger
spicy, zesty. caffeine-free. served hot or iced.$3.75
- Ginger Lime Rooibos
bright, cirtusy. caffeine-free. served hot or iced.$3.75
- Tea Latte
choice of tea, oat milk. 12oz drink. served hot or iced.$5.00
- London Fog
earl grey, vanilla, steamed oat milk. 12oz drink. served hot or iced.$5.75
More Drinks
- Purple Rain
lemonade, butterfly pea flower, honey, mint. 12oz drink. served iced only.$5.75
- Chai Latte
chai concentrate, choice of milk. 12oz drink. served hot or iced.$5.75
- Matcha Latte
matcha, choice of milk. 12oz drink. served hot or iced.$5.75
- Orange Matcha Latte
matcha, orange syrup, milk of choice. 12oz drink. served hot or iced.$6.00
- Hot Chocolate
chocolate, vanilla, choice of milk. 12oz drink. served hot.$4.00
- Affogato
double shot of espresso, vanilla ice cream.$5.50
- Kombucha (Draft)$5.00
- Kombucha (Canned)$5.00
- Martinelli's Apple Juice$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Milk
8oz drink.$3.25
- Steamer
steamed milk of choice. 12oz drink.$2.50
- Milk
8oz drink.$2.00
- Orange Juice
8oz drink.$3.25
- Lemonade
8oz drink.$3.25
- San Pellegrino$3.00
- House Seltzer Water
16oz drink. served with ice.$2.00OUT OF STOCK
Box of Coffee
Brunch Menu
Brunch Crepes
- Salmon and Veggies
house-cured salmon with fresh spinach and red onions, sauteed carrots, zucchini, roasted red peppers, marinated mushrooms with a drizzle of texas pete, topped with hollandaise and lemon.$16.50OUT OF STOCK
- South by Southwest
Chicken, sausage, eggs, swiss cheese, green onions, and our chipotle hot sauce. Topped with house-made crème fraiche, corn salsa fresca, and feta cheese.$15.00
- Steak and Eggs
House marinated flank steak**, red onions, green bell peppers, house-made marinated mushrooms, spinach, and mojo sauce. Topped with goat cheese and froached eggs. **contains dairy$16.00
- Garden
Scrambled eggs, baby spinach, marinated mushroom, blistered cherry tomatoes, red onion, roasted red pepper and goat cheese$13.00
- Crepe 'B
Choice of bacon, sausage, country ham, or turkey bacon with swiss cheese. Topped with over-easy eggs, goat cheese and hollandaise sauce.$13.50
- BBJ&M
Bourbon bacon jam, grilled portabella mushrooms, marinated mushrooms, brie cheese, arugula, and tater tots. Topped with hurricane eggs, hot honey, and goat cheese.$16.50
- Country Hash
Choice of bacon, sausage, country ham, or turkey bacon with hoop cheese, breakfast potatoes, avocado, green onions, blistered cherry tomatoes and mojo sauce. Topped with sausage gravy and over-easy eggs.$16.50
- Southern Style
Scrambled eggs with green peppers, roasted red peppers, red onion, breakfast potatoes and hoop cheese. Topped with sausage gravy$13.50
- Carolina Comfort
Sweet crepe shell with your choice of bacon, sausage, country ham, or turkey bacon with scrambled eggs. Topped with maple syrup and powdered sugar.$12.50
- Down Home
Choice of bacon, sausage, country ham, or turkey bacon with scrambled eggs and hoop cheese.$12.00
Savory Crepes
- Avocado Club
Turkey, ham, bacon, and hoop cheese with spinach, tomatoes. Topped with house-made chipotle aioli and avocado.$15.50
- Wannabe Kimchi
spicy cabbage, fresh spinach, sauteed carrots and zucchini, pickled onions, chipotle hot sauce and black bean hummus served on a buckwheat shell. topped with tomato cucumber dill relish. vegan and gluten free by default.$15.50
- Herbivore
Blistered cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, red onions, artichoke hearts, baby spinach, goat cheese with a choice of red pepper ranch or balsamic reduction.$13.00
- Carne Asada
House-marinated flank steak**, house-made carne asada, shredded romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled onions, and chipotle hot sauce. topped feta cheese and lime crema. **contains dairy$16.00
- Peach Chutney and Turkey
turkey and smoked bacon with mozzarella, mixed greens and peach chutney. topped house-made avocado horseradish$14.00
Sweet Crepes
- Classic
Sweet crepe with the choice of nutella, peanut butter, or both. Option to add banana, strawberry or both. Topped with powdered sugar.$10.00
- Berries & Cream
Fresh assorted seasonal berries with house-made whipped cream. Topped with powdered sugar. Served Cold.$12.00
- Blueberries and Lemon Curd
Biscoff crumbled over house-made lemon curd and whipped cream, topped with warm blueberry compote, whipped cream, powdered sugar. Served cold with warm compote.$12.50
- The Harvest
Cider glazed Granny Smith apples, bananas, and blueberries served warm with our house-made maple bourbon syrup. Topped with granola, goat cheese and hot honey.$12.50
- Stuffed French Toast
Egg battered crepe dusted with our cinnamon spice blend, filled with cheesecake custard. Topped with maple syrup and house-made whipped cream. Served Cold.$12.50
Hash Brown Waffles
- Traditional Hash Brown Waffle
Choice of bacon, sausage, country ham or turkey bacon, with scrambled eggs and hoop cheese. Waffle is gluten-free by default.$14.50
- Grilled Portabella Hashbrown Waffle
Hashbrown waffle topped with baby arugula, grilled portabella mushrooms, zucchini, roasted red peppers, red onions, goat cheese, balsamic glaze, and cucumber dill sauce. Gluten free by default.$15.50
- Salmon Hash Brown Waffle
House-cured salmon with microgreens, pickled onions, and capers. Topped with herbed crème fraiche and avocado mousse**. Waffle is gluten-free by default **contains dairy$16.50OUT OF STOCK
- El Mojo Hash Brown Waffle
Hashbrown waffle served with pico de galo, avocado, house-made spicy mojo sauce, and a lime wedge. Waffle is gluten-free by default$14.00
Brunch Specials
- Corned Beef Bowl
House-prepared corned beef with breakfast and sweet potatoes, blistered cherry tomatoes, red and green onions, green peppers, goat cheese and mojo sauce. Topped with two froached eggs.$16.50
- Avocado Salmon Melt
Two avocado halves filled with our house-made salmon mix**. Served with toast and a small house salad that comes with choice of balsamic vinaigrette or mixed berry vinaigrette. **contains mayo, onion, red peppers, pickles & cheese$16.50OUT OF STOCK
- Avocado Toast
LaFarm Bakery sourdough with avocado mousse**, lemon vinaigrette dressed baby arugula, heirloom tomatoes, and sliced avocado. topped with balsamic glaze and goat cheese. **contains dairy$14.50
- Breakfast Bruschetta
Guglhupf sourdough with house made pesto** and whipped ricotta, mozzarella cheese, blistered grape tomatoes, and sliced hard boiled eggs, topped with balsamic glaze, basil, and crushed red pepper flakes.$14.50
- Lox & Toast
La Farm sourdough with lox, chipotle cream cheese, pickled onions, capers and microgreens. Topped with olive oil, fresh dill and lemon.$16.50
- Farmers' Market Ricotta Toast
LaFarm Bakery sourdough with whipped ricotta, kale, house-made pico de gallo, and slices of avocado. Topped with green onions, lemon vinaigrette, and spicy micro greens.$13.00
Seasonal Crepes
- BLT Morning
smoked bacon with pimento cheese, shredded romaine, blistered grape tomatoes, and basil aioli. topped with over easy eggs, crumbled bacon, and avocado.$15.00
- Hawaiian Sunrise
Ham and smoked bacon, grilled pineapple, mozzarella cheese, hoop cheese, and red onion, and fresh arugula. topped with over easy eggs, house made barbecue sauce and cilantro.$15.00
- Peach Cobbler Cheesecake
sweet streusel over cheesecake custard. topped with warm peach compote, whipped cream, and powdered sugar. serve cold with warm compote.$12.50
- Chicken Florentine
chicken, onions, mushrooms, and spinach sautèed in lemon vinaigrette with fresh arugula. Topped with froached eggs, hollandaise, and green onions.$15.50
Kids Crepes
Sides
Sauces
- Balsamic$0.50
- Balsamic Reduction
- Berry Dressing$1.00
- Caesar Dressing$1.00
- Chipotle Aioli$0.50
- Chipotle Hot$0.50
- Chocolate Sauce$0.50
- Creme Fraiche$1.00
- Hollandaise$0.50
- Ketchup
- Maple Syrup
- Mojo$1.00
- Nutella Side$1.00
- Ranch$0.50
- Red Pepper Ranch$0.50
- Strawberry Sauce$0.50
- Texas Pete
- Vanilla Cream$0.50
- Whipped Cream$1.00
- Cucumber Dill$0.50