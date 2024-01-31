2x points for loyalty members
Press Waffle Co - East Cobb 4475 Roswell Rd, Suite 1810
Press Waffle Co. - East Cobb
Waffles
- The House$11.00
Fresh cut strawberries, Nutella, cookie butter, and house made whipped cream on top of our golden liege waffle.
- The Southern Belle$10.00
Fresh blueberries, tangy lemon curd, and our house made whipped cream on top of our golden liege waffle.
- Happy Camper$9.00
S'MORES! Chocolate syrup, cookie butter, and fire toasted marshmallows on top of our golden liege waffle.
- Cinnamon Roll$8.00
Gooey cinnamon glaze and cream cheese frosting on top of our golden liege waffle.
- Chicken & Waffles$12.50
Two deep fried boneless tenders with bacon crumble and syrup on top of our golden liege waffle.
- Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles$13.50
Two deep fried boneless tenders, tossed in our house made Nashville hot sauce, with bacon crumbles and syrup on top of our golden liege waffle.
- The Cristo$12.00
Warm waffle sandwich with black forest ham, smoked turkey, white American cheese, and berry jam inside of our golden liege waffle.
- The American$12.00
Fried egg, bacon crumble, melty cheddar cheese, and syrup on top of our golden liege waffle.
- The S.E.C$12.00
The perfect breakfast sandwich! White American cheese, fried egg, and a savory sausage patty.
Build Your Own Waffle
Drinks
