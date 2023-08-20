Press & Co.
Drink Menu
Coffee
Espresso
Double shot of our Organic Amavida Espresso Blend.
Americano
Double espresso with 10 oz of hot or iced water.
Cappuccino
6 oz traditional cappuccino with your choice of milk.
Drip Coffee
A medium roast blend in partnership with Amavida and their organic coffee beans.
Latte
Two shots of espresso with your choice of milk. Served iced or hot using our Organic Amavida Espresso blend.
Honeybee Latte
With local wildflower honey and cinnamon to ward off seasonal allergies
Nitro Cold Brew
Toasted Caramel Brew
Whipped cold brew with toasted caramel syrup
Loose-Leaf Teas
Ginzeng Detox
An invigorating blend of raspberry, burdock root and mint with revitalizing ginseng
Elderberry Healer
A rich cup highlighting the cordial like body and immune-boosting elderberry balanced with ginger and licorice root
Dragon Well
An antioxidant rich, everyday organic green tea that is the ideal balance of both flavor and low tannin
English Breakfast
Lively, robust red cup with a brisk flavor and notes of dates and raisins
Wellness Latte's
Chaga Latte
Naturally sweetens your coffee without all the sugar. Wild foraged Chaga, organic Peruvian cacao, organic Ceylon cinnamon, and monk fruit sweetener. Served hot or iced 12 oz, with one shot of espresso.
Turmeric Chai Latte
An exquisite blend of revitalizing and pungent organic turmeric balanced with organic classic chal spices and enriched with roasted coconut, sumptuous vanilla bean, and creamy sarsaparilla root
Matcha Latte
12 oz hot or iced organic rishi Matcha with your choice of milk.
Not Coffee or Tea
Acai Bowl, Smoothies, and Soft Serve
Acai Bowl
Smoothies
Game Changer
Banana, Almond Butter, Vanilla Protein, Cacao Nibs, Maca Powder, Himalayan Salt, and Almond Milk.
Recharge
Strawberries, blueberries, avocado, vanilla protein, and almond milk.
Greenlight
Avocado, Green Apples, Spinach, Ginger, Hemp Hearts, Lime Juice, Agave, and Almond Milk.
Sunrise
Strawberry, Banana, Mango, Goji Berries, and Orange Juice
Wild Side
Almond Butter, Banana, Cacao Powder, Cold Brew Coffee, Dates, and Almond Milk.