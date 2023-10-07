Prime 7 at Seven Bridges 16701 Cabernet Drive
SHAREABLES
Bang Bang Shrimp
Bite size shrimp served crispy, tossed garlic sweet chili sauce topped with sesame seeds and scallions over a bed of greens
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Pulled creamy buffalo chicken topped with ranch and scallions, served wit toasted pita
Cheese Quesadila
Flour Tortilla with shredded cheese served with sour cream and salsa Add Chicken 7 Add steak 14
Crudite & Hummus
House made garlic hummus served with pita and local farm fresh crisp vegetables
Grilled Jumbo Chicken Wings 12
Garlic honey soy chili glaze with scallions
Grilled Jumbo Chicken Wings 6
Garlic honey soy chili glaze with scallions
Cheese Fries
Layered with melted cheese, crumbled bacon, scallions, served with ranch & chipotle honey ketchup
Jumbo Soft Pretzel
Served with beer cheese and honey mustard
Kung Pao Cauliflower
Crispy cauliflower tossed in a SPICY ginger chili glaze topped with sesame seeds and sriracha peanuts
Loaded Nachos
Tortilla chips with shredded cheese, beans, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, red onions, roasted corn, salsa, & sour cream Add chicken 7 Add beef tenderloin 14
Short Rib Mac & Cheese
Creamy Cheddar mac-n-cheese, topped with braised short rib with demi-glace and crispy onions
Soup of the Day Bowl
Soup of the day Cup
Twin Sliders
Grass fed all beef topped with caramelized onions, smoked gouda and house aioli
HANDHELDS
Black Bean Burger
Swiss cheese , avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle aioli served on a challah bun
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, Caesar salad, in a flour tortilla wrap
Grilled Chicken Greek Pita
Pita with fattoush salad, grilled chicken, crumbled feta cheese, Greek dressing
K Hebrew National Frank
Grilled all beef kosher hot dog with choice of mustard, ketchup, relish
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken, hot cayenne butter, cole slaw and pickles on a challah bun
Pastrami & Turkey
Green apple, swiss cheese, whole grain honey mustard served on marble rye
Prime 7 Burger
Grass fed prime all beef burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and house aioli served on a challah bun
Tuna Salad Wrap
Creamy albacore all white tuna salad with lettuce served in a spinach wrap
Turkey Club
Roasted turkey, applewood bacon, swiss cheese with truffle aioli served on white toast
SALADS AND BOWLS
Asian Ramein Chicken Salad
Nappa cabbage, oranges, shredded carrots, belle peppers, crunchy noodles, crispy chicken with a cilantro lime vinaigrette
Burrata Salad
Beetroot puree, mixed greens, extra virgin lemon oil, pistachios with a grilled baguette
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, garlic croutons, and Caesar dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cucumber. olives, and feta cheese with Greek dressing
Korean Chicken Bowl
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken tossed in a Korean ginger chili BBQ sauce, kimchi, sushi rice, avocado, carrots, sesame seeds and scallions with chipotle aioli
Market Salad
Mix greens, diced cranberries, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, candied pumpkin seeds with a sherry vinaigrette
Poke Salmon Bowl
Choice of marinated grilled or crudo salmon over sushi rice with avocado, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, scallions, jalapeno peppers, seaweed salad and chipotle aioli drizzle
Ahi Poke Tuna Bowl
Sushi Rice with avocado, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, scallions, jalapeno peppers, seaweed salad, and chipotle aioli drizzle
Tuna Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots & onion topped with albacore white tuna salad
SUSHI
Prime Rolls
Spicy Tuna
Scallions, avocado, & spicy mayo
EEL
BBQ EEL , cucumber, sesame, cream cheese, and eel sauce
Rainbow
Tuna, krab, salmon, massago, scallions, hamachi, avocado, & jalapeno creme
Torched Salmon
Avocado, smoked sea salt, yuzu, & lemon bonito flakes
Shrimp Tempura
Spicy mayo, asparagus, & sesame seeds
Dragon
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo
Classic Rolls
PASTA AND ZOODLES
Ala Vodka Linguini
Creamy tomato sauce with fresh garlic & micro basil served over linguini
Butternut Squash Zoodles
With garlic, fresh basil, tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil and red pepper flakes
Cajun Shrimp Pasta
Bechamel Cajun sauce with cherry tomatoes, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, tossed with linguini
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken cutlet topped marinara , parmesan & mozzarella with a linguini marinara
Pan Seared Gnocchi
Crispy prosciutto, spinach, pecorino cheese, cipollini onions, basil and lemon oil
LAND AND SEA
Half Roasted Chicken
Cipollini onions in a chicken jus with fingerling mash &cream spinach
Misoyaki Faroe Island Salmon
Pan seared maple misoyaki glazed salmon with bok choy and citrus quinoa
Loup De Mer
Grilled branzino with a lemon beurre blanc with citrus quinoa and bok choy
Pan Seared Scallops
Crispy prosciutto in a lemon caper sauce with fresh chervil served over linguini
Braised Short Rib
Slow cooked beef short ribs with demi sauce, fingerling mashed potatoes and baby carrots
Center Cut Filet Mignon
Offered with a butternut squash puree and a port wine demi-glace, served with wild mushrooms and haricut verts
Herb Marinated Skirt Steak
Served with haricot verts, yuca fries, and chimichurri sauce
PIZZA
Bismark Pizza
Marinara sauce, prosciutto, smoked gouda, fried egg & watercress
Margarita Pizza
Roasted garlic oil, oven dried tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella and crushed black pepper
Mushroom Truffle Pizza
Creamed shitakes and exotic mushrooms, pecorino, watercress and truffle oil
Pepperoni Pizza
House made marinara with cracked pepper, fresh chervil, pepperoni, mozzarella
Smoked Fire Pizza
Smoked chicken, bbq sauce, smoked gouda cheese, scallions & roasted red peppers
South Pacific Pizza
Candied pineapple, bacon, shallots, BBQ sauce, jalapenos, scallions and sesame seeds
Cheese Pizza
Marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and Italian herbs
KID'S MENU
K Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella & Marinara
K Hebrew National Frank
Grilled all beef kosher hot dog with choice of mustard, ketchup, relish
K Chicken Fingers
Choice of French fries or fresh fruit
K Grilled Chicken
Lightly seasoned . Choice of french fries or fruit
K Sliders
K Grilled Cheese
Choice of French Fries or fresh fruit
K Macaroni & Cheese
K Rigatoni
K Salmon
DESSERTS
Skillet Cookie
Freshly baked chocolate chip cookie served warm , topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate & caramel drizzle
Ultimate Skillet Cookie
Oversized freshly bakes chocolate chip cookie, topped with 8 scoops of chocolate & vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and chocolate & caramel drizzle Serves 8-12
Sinless Brownie
Served warm, topped with chocolate ice crem & whipped cream
Key Lime Pie
Graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream