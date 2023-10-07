SHAREABLES

Garlic sweet chili sauce, sesame seeds, scallions served over a bed of greens

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.00

Bite size shrimp served crispy, tossed garlic sweet chili sauce topped with sesame seeds and scallions over a bed of greens

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

Pulled creamy buffalo chicken topped with ranch and scallions, served wit toasted pita

Cheese Quesadila

$10.00

Flour Tortilla with shredded cheese served with sour cream and salsa Add Chicken 7 Add steak 14

Crudite & Hummus

$9.00

House made garlic hummus served with pita and local farm fresh crisp vegetables

Grilled Jumbo Chicken Wings 12

$20.00

Garlic honey soy chili glaze with scallions

Grilled Jumbo Chicken Wings 6

$12.00

Garlic honey soy chili glaze with scallions

Cheese Fries

$12.00

Layered with melted cheese, crumbled bacon, scallions, served with ranch & chipotle honey ketchup

Jumbo Soft Pretzel

$12.00

Served with beer cheese and honey mustard

Kung Pao Cauliflower

$12.00

Crispy cauliflower tossed in a SPICY ginger chili glaze topped with sesame seeds and sriracha peanuts

Loaded Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla chips with shredded cheese, beans, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, red onions, roasted corn, salsa, & sour cream Add chicken 7 Add beef tenderloin 14

Short Rib Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Creamy Cheddar mac-n-cheese, topped with braised short rib with demi-glace and crispy onions

Soup of the Day Bowl

$8.00

Soup of the day Cup

$6.00

Twin Sliders

$14.00

Grass fed all beef topped with caramelized onions, smoked gouda and house aioli

HANDHELDS

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

Swiss cheese , avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle aioli served on a challah bun

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, Caesar salad, in a flour tortilla wrap

Grilled Chicken Greek Pita

$15.00

Pita with fattoush salad, grilled chicken, crumbled feta cheese, Greek dressing

K Hebrew National Frank

$9.00

Grilled all beef kosher hot dog with choice of mustard, ketchup, relish

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, hot cayenne butter, cole slaw and pickles on a challah bun

Pastrami & Turkey

$16.00

Green apple, swiss cheese, whole grain honey mustard served on marble rye

Prime 7 Burger

$16.00

Grass fed prime all beef burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and house aioli served on a challah bun

Tuna Salad Wrap

$14.00

Creamy albacore all white tuna salad with lettuce served in a spinach wrap

Turkey Club

$16.00

Roasted turkey, applewood bacon, swiss cheese with truffle aioli served on white toast

SALADS AND BOWLS

Toasted quinoa, garlic, carrots, butternut squash, tomatoes, kale, pistachio pesto

Asian Ramein Chicken Salad

$15.00

Nappa cabbage, oranges, shredded carrots, belle peppers, crunchy noodles, crispy chicken with a cilantro lime vinaigrette

Burrata Salad

$14.00

Beetroot puree, mixed greens, extra virgin lemon oil, pistachios with a grilled baguette

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, garlic croutons, and Caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cucumber. olives, and feta cheese with Greek dressing

Korean Chicken Bowl

$22.00

Choice of crispy or grilled chicken tossed in a Korean ginger chili BBQ sauce, kimchi, sushi rice, avocado, carrots, sesame seeds and scallions with chipotle aioli

Market Salad

$14.00

Mix greens, diced cranberries, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, candied pumpkin seeds with a sherry vinaigrette

Poke Salmon Bowl

$24.00

Choice of marinated grilled or crudo salmon over sushi rice with avocado, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, scallions, jalapeno peppers, seaweed salad and chipotle aioli drizzle

Ahi Poke Tuna Bowl

$22.00

Sushi Rice with avocado, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, scallions, jalapeno peppers, seaweed salad, and chipotle aioli drizzle

Tuna Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots & onion topped with albacore white tuna salad

SUSHI

Tuna Crisp

$14.00

Spicy mayo, smoked sea salt, yuzu soy sauce, lemon chives

Salmon Crisp

$14.00

Spicy mayo, smoked sea salt, yuzu soy sauce & lemon chives

Yellow Tail Jalapeno

$15.00

Hamachi, serrano, garlic, yuzo soy, & cilantro

Tuna Tartar

$16.00

Avocado, massage, sakinos, sesame & a crisp

Sashimi

Tuna

$8.00

Hamachi

$7.00

Salmon

$7.00

Prime Rolls

Spicy Tuna

$17.00

Scallions, avocado, & spicy mayo

EEL

$15.00

BBQ EEL , cucumber, sesame, cream cheese, and eel sauce

Rainbow

$21.00

Tuna, krab, salmon, massago, scallions, hamachi, avocado, & jalapeno creme

Torched Salmon

$18.00

Avocado, smoked sea salt, yuzu, & lemon bonito flakes

Shrimp Tempura

$16.00

Spicy mayo, asparagus, & sesame seeds

Dragon

$16.00

Tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo

Classic Rolls

California

$12.00

Krab, avocado, massago, cucumber, & sesame

Tuna

$10.00

Tuna with seaweed outside

J B Roll

$12.00

Salmon, cream cheese, scallions, & sesame

Veggie

$10.00

Asparagus, cucumbers, avocado, carrot sesame

PASTA AND ZOODLES

Ala Vodka Linguini

$20.00

Creamy tomato sauce with fresh garlic & micro basil served over linguini

Butternut Squash Zoodles

$17.00

With garlic, fresh basil, tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil and red pepper flakes

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$30.00

Bechamel Cajun sauce with cherry tomatoes, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, tossed with linguini

Chicken Parmesan

$28.00

Chicken cutlet topped marinara , parmesan & mozzarella with a linguini marinara

Pan Seared Gnocchi

$26.00

Crispy prosciutto, spinach, pecorino cheese, cipollini onions, basil and lemon oil

LAND AND SEA

Half Roasted Chicken

$27.00

Cipollini onions in a chicken jus with fingerling mash &cream spinach

Misoyaki Faroe Island Salmon

$30.00

Pan seared maple misoyaki glazed salmon with bok choy and citrus quinoa

Loup De Mer

$38.00

Grilled branzino with a lemon beurre blanc with citrus quinoa and bok choy

Pan Seared Scallops

$37.00

Crispy prosciutto in a lemon caper sauce with fresh chervil served over linguini

Braised Short Rib

$38.00

Slow cooked beef short ribs with demi sauce, fingerling mashed potatoes and baby carrots

Center Cut Filet Mignon

$39.00

Offered with a butternut squash puree and a port wine demi-glace, served with wild mushrooms and haricut verts

Herb Marinated Skirt Steak

$38.00

Served with haricot verts, yuca fries, and chimichurri sauce

PIZZA

Bismark Pizza

$16.00

Marinara sauce, prosciutto, smoked gouda, fried egg & watercress

Margarita Pizza

$13.00

Roasted garlic oil, oven dried tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella and crushed black pepper

Mushroom Truffle Pizza

$14.00

Creamed shitakes and exotic mushrooms, pecorino, watercress and truffle oil

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

House made marinara with cracked pepper, fresh chervil, pepperoni, mozzarella

Smoked Fire Pizza

$16.00

Smoked chicken, bbq sauce, smoked gouda cheese, scallions & roasted red peppers

South Pacific Pizza

$16.00

Candied pineapple, bacon, shallots, BBQ sauce, jalapenos, scallions and sesame seeds

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and Italian herbs

KID'S MENU

K Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Mozzarella & Marinara

K Hebrew National Frank

$9.00

Grilled all beef kosher hot dog with choice of mustard, ketchup, relish

K Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Choice of French fries or fresh fruit

K Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Lightly seasoned . Choice of french fries or fruit

K Sliders

$9.00

K Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Choice of French Fries or fresh fruit

K Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

K Rigatoni

$8.00

K Salmon

$17.00

DESSERTS

Skillet Cookie

$13.00

Freshly baked chocolate chip cookie served warm , topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate & caramel drizzle

Ultimate Skillet Cookie

$32.00

Oversized freshly bakes chocolate chip cookie, topped with 8 scoops of chocolate & vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and chocolate & caramel drizzle Serves 8-12

Sinless Brownie

$9.00

Served warm, topped with chocolate ice crem & whipped cream

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream

Gelato Single Scoop

$4.00

Gelato Double Scoop

$7.00

Gelato Shake

$9.00

Chocolate Ganache

$9.00

DRINKS

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

STARBUCKS

Regular

$2.50+

Decaf

$2.50+

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Espresso

Caffe Latte

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Caffe Mocha

$4.00+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

White Choc Mocha

$4.50+

Frappuccino

Coffee

$4.50+

Caramel

$5.00+

Mocha

$5.00+

Java Chip

$5.00+

White Choc Mocha

$5.00+

Vanilla Bean Creme

$4.50+

Strawberry Creme

$5.00+

Double Choc Chip Creme

$5.00+

Refreshers

Dragon Drink ( Purple Drink)

$4.95

Mango Dragonfruit

$4.45

Paradise Drink

$4.95

Pineapple Passion Fruit

$4.45

Pink Drink

$4.95

Strawberry Acai

$3.50+

Berry Hibiscus

$3.50+

Teavana Teas

Add Lemonade

$3.50+

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Shaken Iced Tea

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

White Hot Choc

$3.50+

Hot Brew Filterbags

English Breakfast

$2.50+

Earl Grey

$2.50+

Earl Grey

$2.50+

English Breakfast

$2.50+

Harmonic Mint

$2.50+

Hibiscus Spice

$2.50+

Jasmine Green

$2.50+

Radient Green

$2.50+

Custom

Espresso Shot

$3.00+

Flavor

$1.25

Non Dairy

$0.70

SIDES

Bok Choy

$6.00

Citrus Quinoa

$6.00

Creamed Spinach

$6.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Fingerling Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Haricot Verts

$5.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

Roasted Baby Carrots

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Yuca Fries with Garlic Aioli

$6.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Grab & Go

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$4.95

Bacon Egg & Gouda Sandwich

$4.95

Cheese Quiche

$4.00

Whole Fruit

$1.50

Yogurt Parfait

$3.95

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.95

Plain Croissant

$3.25

Chocolate Croissant

$3.25

Bagel

$2.95

Assorted Muffins

$2.95

Cinn Crumble Cake

$3.50

Black & White Cookie

$5.50

Choc Chip Cookie

$1.00

Sugar Cookie

$1.00

Gelato

$4.00+

Cookie & Gelato Sandwich

$6.50

Gelato Milk Shake

$9.00