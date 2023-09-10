Food

Family Meal & Packages

Family Meal | Cheese Pizza

$36.00Out of stock

Family Meal Combo! Cheese pie served with warm garlic knots and choice of salad.

Prime Pizza Football Special

$185.00

GAME DAY SPECIAL - serves 15 - 20 people! 4 x cheese pizzas 1 large caesar - croutons, dressing & cheese on the side 30 wings - choice of ranch or blue cheese

18" Round Pizza Pies

Cheese Pizza

$23.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, EVOO

Pepperoni Pizza

$27.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Sausage Pizza

$27.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, house-made sausage

Vodka Pizza

$28.00

vodka sauce, mozzarella, basil, Parmesan

White Pizza

$28.00

Fontina, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, garlic, parsley

Sausage-Kale Pizza

$30.00

Grandma sauce, mozzarella, house-made sausage, kale & parmesan

Arrabbiata Pizza

$28.00

Spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina, red onion & parsley

Supreme Pizza

$30.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, olive, red onion, red pepper

Veggie Pizza

$30.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushroom, garlic, red bell pepper, kale, & radicchio

Vegan Cheese Pizza

$25.00

Square Pizza Pies

Grandma Square Pizza

$30.00Out of stock

Our classic Brooklyn square with mozzarella, & grandma sauce

Sicilian Square Pizza

$30.00Out of stock

Mozzarella, ricotta, pesto & crushed tomatoes

Spicy Pepperoni Square Pizza

$32.00Out of stock

Mozzarella, Spicy Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Calabrian Chili, Parmesan

Meat Lovers Square Pizza

$32.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, red onion, mozzarella, grandma sauce & parsley

Vegan Grandma Square Pizza

$32.00

Our classic Brooklyn square with Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, grandma sauce

Half & Half Pizza Pies

Half & Half Round Pizza

$30.00

No modifications or substitutions for any Half & Half Specialty pie. *If you are looking for a half cheese/half sausage or pepperoni pie PLEASE use the regular round pie section! Thank you!

Half & Half Square Pizza

$33.00

No modifications or substitutions for any Half & Half Specialty pie.

Gluten Free Square Pizzas

Gluten Free Grandma Pizza

$20.00

Our classic grandma pie with garlic tomato sauce, and mozzarella done on our homemade gluten free dough. 10" square pie with 4 slices. **This product is made in our shop where we use regular flour and is not recommended for those with Celiac disease**

Gluten Free Sicilian Pizza

$22.00

Tomato garlic sauce, mozzarella, ricotta and pesto on our homemade gluten free dough. 10" square pie with 4 slices. **This product is made in our shop where we use regular flour and is not recommended for those with Celiac disease**

Gluten Free Spicy Pepperoni Pizza

$22.00

Spicy tomato sauce,mozzarella, pepperoni, Calabrian chili and parmesan on our homemade gluten free dough. 10" square pie with 4 slices. **This product is made in our shop where we use regular flour and is not recommended for those with Celiac disease**

Gluten Free Vegan Grandma Pizza

$22.00

Our classic grandma pie with garlic tomato sauce, Follow your heart vegan cheese done on our homemade gluten free dough. 10" square pie with 4 slices. **This product is made in our shop where we use regular flour and is not recommended for those with Celiac disease**

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Romaine, croutons, parmesan & Caesar dressing

Chopped Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Romaine, radicchio, kale, red bell pepper, cannellini beans, pepperoncini, celery, and Persian cucumber. House-made Italian vinaigrette & Parmesan cheese on the side. *Vegetarian/Vegan friendly* Our salads are packaged in the morning, and modifications and substitutions will be declined.

Sandwiches & Baked Pastas

Chicken Parmesan Hoagie

$15.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, marinara, provolone, parmesan on a seeded hoagie sub

Meatball Hoagie

$15.00Out of stock

Our classic meatballs, marinara, provolone, parmesan on a seeded hoagie roll.

Baked Pasta

Rigatoni with provolone, parmesan with choice of vodka or bolognese sauce

Sides

Garlic Knots

$5.00Out of stock

Brooklyn style garlic goodness served with marinara sauce (6pc)

Meatballs (qty3)

$10.00

Our house made meatballs in marinara sauce, finished with olive oil, basil and parmesan (3pc)

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Six fried wings tossed in a medium spicy buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese on the side.

Lemon Pepper Wings

$12.00

six piece wings with ranch or blue cheese

Sauces

Homemade Ranch (3oz)

$1.00
Ranch (16oz)

$6.00
Blue Cheese

$1.00
Marinara

$1.00
Italian Dressing

$1.00
Caesar Dressing

$1.00
Buffalo Sauce

$1.00
Side of Pickled Jalapeños

$1.50
Basil Pesto

$3.00
Calabrian Chili 1oz

$1.25

Sweets

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Catering (Please allow 24 hour advance notice)

please allow 24 hours advance notice for all catering orders.
Wings Catering Tray (30 pcs)

$50.00Out of stock

30 pieces of fried wings your choice of medium spicy buffalo sauce or a dry lemon pepper rub. Along with your choice of ranch or blue cheese on the side and celery sticks. Serves 15-18 people

Garlic Knots Catering Tray

$20.00Out of stock

Brooklyn style garlic goodness served with marinara sauce (30pcs) Serves 15-18 people

Caesar Salad Catering Tray

$45.00Out of stock

Little gem lettuce, croutons, parmesan & Caesar dressing on the side. Serves 15 - 18 people

Chopped Catering Tray

$50.00Out of stock

Romaine, radicchio, kale, red bell pepper, cannellini beans, pepperoncini, celery, and Persian cucumber. House-made Italian vinaigrette & Parmesan cheese on the side. *Vegetarian/Vegan friendly* Serves 15-18 people

Meatballs Catering Tray

$45.00Out of stock

Our house made meatballs in marinara sauce, finished with olive oil, basil and parmesan. (15pcs) Serves 15-18 people

Please Request for Condiments

Please request condiments. As of 6/1/22, California prohibits food establishments from providing single-use utensils, as well as single-use condiments unless they are requested by the customer.

Parmesan Cheese

There will be a limit of 2 parmesans per pizza. Thank you

Crushed Red Chili Flakes

There will be a limit of 2 crushed red chilis per pizza. Thank you

Utensils | Fork, Knife, Plate & Napkin

Fork, Knife, Plate & Napkin

Straw

N / A Drinks

N/A Beverage

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

$2.50
Perrier

$3.00
A&W Root Beer

$2.50
San Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.00
Sprite

$2.50
Sunkist

$2.50
Lemonade | 16 oz

$3.50

Iced Tea | 16 oz

$3.00

Arnold Palmer | 16 oz

$3.00

Martinelli's Apple Juice | 10 oz

$3.00

