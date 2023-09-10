Prime Pizza Altadena
Food
Family Meal & Packages
Family Meal | Cheese Pizza
Family Meal Combo! Cheese pie served with warm garlic knots and choice of salad.
Prime Pizza Football Special
GAME DAY SPECIAL - serves 15 - 20 people! 4 x cheese pizzas 1 large caesar - croutons, dressing & cheese on the side 30 wings - choice of ranch or blue cheese
18" Round Pizza Pies
Cheese Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, EVOO
Pepperoni Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
Sausage Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, house-made sausage
Vodka Pizza
vodka sauce, mozzarella, basil, Parmesan
White Pizza
Fontina, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, garlic, parsley
Sausage-Kale Pizza
Grandma sauce, mozzarella, house-made sausage, kale & parmesan
Arrabbiata Pizza
Spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina, red onion & parsley
Supreme Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, olive, red onion, red pepper
Veggie Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushroom, garlic, red bell pepper, kale, & radicchio
Vegan Cheese Pizza
Square Pizza Pies
Grandma Square Pizza
Our classic Brooklyn square with mozzarella, & grandma sauce
Sicilian Square Pizza
Mozzarella, ricotta, pesto & crushed tomatoes
Spicy Pepperoni Square Pizza
Mozzarella, Spicy Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Calabrian Chili, Parmesan
Meat Lovers Square Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, red onion, mozzarella, grandma sauce & parsley
Vegan Grandma Square Pizza
Our classic Brooklyn square with Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, grandma sauce
Half & Half Pizza Pies
Half & Half Round Pizza
No modifications or substitutions for any Half & Half Specialty pie. *If you are looking for a half cheese/half sausage or pepperoni pie PLEASE use the regular round pie section! Thank you!
Half & Half Square Pizza
No modifications or substitutions for any Half & Half Specialty pie.
Gluten Free Square Pizzas
Gluten Free Grandma Pizza
Our classic grandma pie with garlic tomato sauce, and mozzarella done on our homemade gluten free dough. 10" square pie with 4 slices. **This product is made in our shop where we use regular flour and is not recommended for those with Celiac disease**
Gluten Free Sicilian Pizza
Tomato garlic sauce, mozzarella, ricotta and pesto on our homemade gluten free dough. 10" square pie with 4 slices. **This product is made in our shop where we use regular flour and is not recommended for those with Celiac disease**
Gluten Free Spicy Pepperoni Pizza
Spicy tomato sauce,mozzarella, pepperoni, Calabrian chili and parmesan on our homemade gluten free dough. 10" square pie with 4 slices. **This product is made in our shop where we use regular flour and is not recommended for those with Celiac disease**
Gluten Free Vegan Grandma Pizza
Our classic grandma pie with garlic tomato sauce, Follow your heart vegan cheese done on our homemade gluten free dough. 10" square pie with 4 slices. **This product is made in our shop where we use regular flour and is not recommended for those with Celiac disease**
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, parmesan & Caesar dressing
Chopped Salad
Romaine, radicchio, kale, red bell pepper, cannellini beans, pepperoncini, celery, and Persian cucumber. House-made Italian vinaigrette & Parmesan cheese on the side. *Vegetarian/Vegan friendly* Our salads are packaged in the morning, and modifications and substitutions will be declined.
Sandwiches & Baked Pastas
Sides
Garlic Knots
Brooklyn style garlic goodness served with marinara sauce (6pc)
Meatballs (qty3)
Our house made meatballs in marinara sauce, finished with olive oil, basil and parmesan (3pc)
Buffalo Wings
Six fried wings tossed in a medium spicy buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese on the side.
Lemon Pepper Wings
six piece wings with ranch or blue cheese
Sauces
Catering (Please allow 24 hour advance notice)
Wings Catering Tray (30 pcs)
30 pieces of fried wings your choice of medium spicy buffalo sauce or a dry lemon pepper rub. Along with your choice of ranch or blue cheese on the side and celery sticks. Serves 15-18 people
Garlic Knots Catering Tray
Brooklyn style garlic goodness served with marinara sauce (30pcs) Serves 15-18 people
Caesar Salad Catering Tray
Little gem lettuce, croutons, parmesan & Caesar dressing on the side. Serves 15 - 18 people
Chopped Catering Tray
Romaine, radicchio, kale, red bell pepper, cannellini beans, pepperoncini, celery, and Persian cucumber. House-made Italian vinaigrette & Parmesan cheese on the side. *Vegetarian/Vegan friendly* Serves 15-18 people
Meatballs Catering Tray
Our house made meatballs in marinara sauce, finished with olive oil, basil and parmesan. (15pcs) Serves 15-18 people